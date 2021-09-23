10 kitchen organisation hacks you should be using now

Having no built-in cabinets can be tricky for a small kitchen, but don't let that be a deterrent; there are other nifty ways to organise your kitchen.

If you're all about kitchen organisation hacks, you've come to the right place. Especially for those who love spending time in the kitchen whipping up meals, being able to neatly sort your pantry items and tools makes a huge difference.

Some of these storage ideas and hacks are suitable for all levels of chefs, so start shopping for them now!

1. Wall mount holder

Buy now at S$14.99

Kitchen organisation: Wall mount holder. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Hang up those brooms, mops and kitchen towels neatly, instead of having unsightly loose items scattered around your kitchen floor.

2. Stackable glasses

Buy now at S$27.56

Bormioli Rocco glasses. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Bormioli Rocco set of six glasses are both free from lead and made from durable recycled material.

3. 4-in-1 kitchen storage holder

Buy now at S$34.41

4-in-1 kitchen holder. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

This knife rack is Marie Kondo dream, allowing one to organise a group of kitchen knives for food preparation, including slots for placing utensils of various sizes, and slots for grinding rods and kitchen scissors. Say goodbye to a messy countertop！

4. Stackable storage for kitchen pantry, fridge

Buy now at S$47.83

Stackable storage for kitchen pantry, fridge. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

This set of four is perfect for stacking and creating vertical storage. It's great for yoghurt tubs, squeeze packets, apple sauce, cheese sticks, snacks, small ketchup and mustard packets, cheeses and perishable items that you keep in the fridge.

5. Lazy Susan turntable organiser

Buy now at S$16.99

Lazy Susan turntable. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

This Lazy Susan turntable rack ensures that you are able to store all your spices and various other pantry staples easily and efficiently. You can use this in your kitchen, pantry, refrigerator, or even bathroom cabinets.

6. 3-Tier stackable wine rack

Buy now at S$32.46

Wine rack. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Showcase and store up to 12 wine bottles or various water bottles with this rack. It's great for organising and creating storage space in your bar, wine cellar or kitchen.

7. Food containers

Buy now at S$41.39

Rubbermaid food containers. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

This 10-piece Rubbermaid set stacks perfectly with other containers to save space and maintain organisation in the pantry or fridge.

8. Mason food jars

Buy now at S$20.69

Mason food jars. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

The mason canning jars come with a wide mouth that can store spice, jam, honey, jelly, candy, seasonings, cannings, baby food and other homemade food. These portable jars are very handy and it's good to carry them on a short trip.

9. Cabinet shelf organiser

Buy now at S$25.98

Cabinet shelf organiser. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

What can you do when your cabinet, cupboard, kitchen counter or bathroom counter is in a mess? This versatile kitchen counter shelf with upgraded length and height is quite sturdy but super easy to assemble. Create an extra layer of space easily!

10. Kitchen trolley with wheels

Buy now at S$38.09

Kitchen trolley. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

The rolling cart is made of iron coating with anti-rust and comes with an elegant ABS basket tray and four free-rolling casters that allow easy mobility while protecting the floor from scratches.