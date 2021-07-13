Kendall Jenner rocks sexy tie-dye sports bra: Steal her look

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

SINGAPORE – As part of her partnership with Alo Yoga, model Kendall Jenner has been snapping herself lounging in this cute orange tie-dye ensemble. The photo was posted to her Instagram Story (we bet her boo Devin Booker loves this shade on her!), and if you've missed it, here's the winning shot!

Jenner has been gravitating towards the shade orange lately. In another Instagram post, she's even posted a photo of herself in a sunny orange hat with a matching bikini set.

Airbrush Summer Sunset Dye Bra

Buy now at S$73

This breathable staple is the perfect light support you need to take it from practice to pavement.

Airbrush Summer Sunset Dye Shorts

Buy now at S$84

Get uplifted in the studio or street with the Airbrush High-Waist Summer Sunset Dye Short — a sculpting, smoothing necessity with a fun and unique pattern.

