Jung Hae-in drama D.P. gets Season 2 green light

From left to right: Jung Hae-in, Kim Sung-kyun and Koo Kyo-hwan in D.P. (Photo: Netflix)

Netflix today confirmed the production of the second season of D.P. The first season of the K-drama, which brought hidden social issues relating to the South Korean military under the spotlight, was released in August this year. (Read our review here.) It was also selected for The New York Times Best International Shows of 2021.

Based on the webtoon D.P. Dog's Day by Kim Bo-tong, D.P. centres on Deserter Pursuit Unit members An Joon-ho (Jung Hae-in) and Han Ho-yeul (Koo Kyo-hwan). They come across different stories while tracking down fellow soldiers who have deserted their posts.

The K-drama takes on new life with director Han Jun-hee, known for directing the crime thriller Coin Locker Girl, as he weaves in keen insights and poignant details. The series earned high praises in both Korea and internationally, and captivated viewers and critics alike for shedding light on neglected stories of AWOL soldiers and those who search for them.

The delivery of an incisive social message about the absurdities of life and unjust realities are relevant not only in Korean society, but also in international contexts. With electrifying chemistry between Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan, and sublime performances from Kim Sung-kyun, Son Suk-ku and the other actors, the characters resonated with viewers regardless of age and gender.

International reviewers have commented on the story’s overarching impact:

“D.P. is dark, gritty, sobering and indicative of the world today. It is one of the finest K-drama mini-series released this year.” (Ready Steady Cut)

“... uniformly excellent performances, splendid cinematography, addictive pacing and intrepid commitment to shedding light on the appalling culture of bullying in the military make D.P. a compelling six-hour binge.” (NME)

The first season ends with a cliffhanger, leaving viewers wondering where the story will be headed. The second season will pick up from where the first season left off, with director Han reuniting with writer Kim Bo-tong to co-write and create another round of episodes that will deeply resonate with viewers around the world.

Another Jung Hae-in series, Snowdrop, will premiere on Disney+ this Saturday.

