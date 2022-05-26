Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Singapore pops up amid long-running trial

From left: Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. (PHOTOS: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — Almost one-and-a-half months into the ongoing Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial, and Singapore was mentioned amid a cross-examination of Depp on Wednesday (25 May).

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor had returned to the stand as a rebuttal witness, and Heard's lawyer Ben Rottenborn began the cross-examination by questioning him about pictures taken during his 2015 honeymoon on the Orient Express, a luxury train trip from Bangkok to Singapore.

The Independent reported that photo was presented earlier during Depp's direct examination, in which he claimed that the marks under his eyes were caused by Heard hitting him in the face after they boarded the Orient Express.

Heard, however, has claimed that Depp became violent during the train ride and punched her repeatedly in their car.

Depp was asked by Heard's lawyer Ben Rottenborn if the image had been Photoshopped as Heard, 36, had claimed.

The 58-year-old actor replied, "It would be difficult to start getting into digital processing with a number of people on the shot."

Rottenborn followed up by showing four photos of Depp before the train ride, which the lawyer asserted show the same “shadow or sunburn or mark” around the actor’s eyes. In response, Depp claimed that the marks could have been shadows.

What is the Orient Express?

The Orient Express carries passengers among four Southeast Asian countries: Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Laos.

It runs approximately 32 trips yearly, between the months of September and April, and the most well-known itinerary is the four-day, three-night ride between Singapore and Bangkok.

The train is fully air-conditioned, and each compartment has an en-suite bathroom. Occasionally, the trips would be hosted by renowned guest chefs.

Tickets cost upwards from US$2,941 (S$4,040), and include dedicated steward service, daily four-course dinners and three-course lunches, and guided cruises along River Kwai.