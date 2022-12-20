Shopping:

Travel deals: Year-end holiday sale on Klook Singapore

Not sure where to head off to next? Here are some top destinations and activities to consider.

2023 Chinese horoscope: 12 animals forecast for the year of the Water Rabbit by Joey Yap

What's in store for you according to your Chinese zodiac for 2023?

·10-min read
A rabbit and Chinese lanterns
According to the Chinese calendar, 2023 will be the year of the Water Rabbit. (Photos: Getty Images)

By: Dato’ Joey Yap

Come 2023, the Lunar New Year falls on 22 January; the Year of The Water Rabbit. A transition from one year to the next, this act holds so much more significance than just a cut-off-point in the calendar. For one, it is an indication of how the changes in annual energy is able to create new influence on one’s luck.

With a new year, there are new resolutions, new action plans, new opportunities and new challenges. However, it is up to us, to make breakthroughs and achieve goals.

The saying is "luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity". Thus, what better way than to prepare accordingly and take control of our own destinies?

Here is the forecast for the 12 animal signs of the new year:

(Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)
All eyes are on Rabbits in 2023. (Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)

Rabbit

In 2023, Rabbits hold the place of the Grand Duke. All eyes would be on you; every word or action. Should you want to increase your likeability and network with the right people, this is the time to do it.

Use the energies of this year to grow your business, enhance your career and build your social media following.

Besides that, this animal sign would also be able to experience good fortune from personal endeavours. Enjoy them, and note that noble people are ever ready to assist you to greatness, if you find yourself needing it.

For Rabbits who are still single, your chances to meet someone at social gatherings are high. However, there’s a catch; said romance may not last as long as you’d like it to. Nevertheless, stay optimistic and don’t be too quick to dive into it.

Be sure to keep tabs on your health and do not get into any activity which may result in an injury.

(Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)
In love, Dragons may want to hit the brakes a tad in 2023. (Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)

Dragon

Dragons, the lot of you would enjoy career progression, social networking and financial gains. New opportunities in career or business would come knocking.

However, be cautious when you’re making investment deals and when you spend. Overspending could be a hurdle you’d have to handle in the upcoming year. Help those in need always, and watch abundance as well as generosity flow your way. What goes around, comes around.

Besides that, expect travel this year, especially if it is to expand your career or business. There could be high chances of switching up jobs, so probably an exciting year.

On the front of love though, you may want to hit the brakes a tad, and set your focus on the other aspects of life. 2023 isn’t a great year to look for someone special.

Instead, look after your health, burnout from overworking appears to be likely.

(Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)
Snakes looking for love may be in for a surprise in 2023. (Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)

Snake

For this animal sign, 2023 is your chance to travel or go abroad for career and educational purposes. There would also be business opportunities to make some money on an international scale.

Keep your eyes peeled for those around you, as helpful people and mentors would provide support in anything you want to achieve.

When at work, be sure to practice proactivity, and you shall be seen. If you’re on the search for love, then the first step would be to go out there and mingle, for life may surprise you.

Healthwise, attend check ups and be on the lookout physically. High-risk sports could come with high risks; thus, it’d be best to keep away from outdoor activities, temporarily at least.

(Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)
The Horse's Peach Blossom Luck looks great for 2023. (Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)

Horse

As horses gallop into the new year, help from women would be conspicuous. Noble people (female) would offer you support, strength and courage to gain wealth. All you would need to do is to move forward and obtain everything you’ve ever wanted.

Putting in the elbow grease with your career would enable you to reap the rewards as they come. Business owners born in the year of this animal sign, be open minded to new innovative ideas. This would usher in a refreshing look and feel to your business.

Should you be single and looking to build a long-term relationship, 2023 is your year. Peach Blossom Luck looks great, so for those who are married, siphon off the energies of this star to strengthen the bond with your spouse and build some happy memories.

Health also looks so much better in the new year, but should you feel under the weather, do go in for a quick check-up. “Better safe than sorry”, after all.

(Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)
For Goats, 2023 will be about good, healthy relationships. (Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)

Goat

For Goats, 2023 comes with the possibility of gaining good fortune and profits.

Clarity shall befall you, and this would enhance your problem-solving skills especially in areas of finance, relationship and health. Should you be under management, then there is a chance you get noticed for all the good work you have been doing, and gain that advance in career you have been anticipating.

Besides that, take heart in knowing that this year would be about good, healthy relationships with loved ones. Do not spend too much time trying to please others, for most times, there is nothing to be had from this.

On the front of health, overworking and stress might be your downfall, so pace yourself and exercise proper work-life balance.

(Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)
For love, lady luck seems to be shining bright upon Monkeys in 2023. (Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)

Monkey

Monkeys, be ready to swing up and about, for there would be plenty of opportunities to forge new relationships, as well as gain help and support from people around you. Count on your ability to dissolve problems and watch as you turn negatives into positives.

You could find yourself stuck in a job with no prospects for a promotion or career growth. However, stay humble, work smart and be patient with all you meet.

For love, lady luck seems to be shining bright upon this animal sign. You may meet someone special by accident, but keep in mind to take things slow. Do not rush anything, or you might frighten this person away.

With health, minor illnesses like a cold are likely, just be sure to practise a balanced diet and have plenty of rest, that ought to do the trick.

(Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)
2023 will be a mediocre time for Roosters in love. (Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)

Rooster

Roosters, 2023 could be rather challenging in terms of wealth. It may be harder to capitalise and make money simply by relying on talents and capabilities alone. But this in no way means that it’s the end of the road. There will always be places to seek out opportunities. You just have to know where to look and go out there looking for it.

If you’re thinking about changing jobs as the new year approaches, timing is favourable, and you may just get an opportunity right in your ballpark. However, be sure to vet through the companies which pique your interest.

With love, it’s a mediocre time. There could be a person who isn’t quite as committed as you’d like them to be, so lay low and don’t get your hopes up.

In the upcoming months, you may also fall sick due to changes in the weather – beware.

(Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)
Love, support, and connection will be coming a Dog's way in 2023 from those in power and authority. (Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)

Dog

Dogs can expect a barking good year this 2023 as help be so ever-readily offered from both helpful people and mentors.

Love, support, and connection would come your way from those who possess power and authority. A stable income is assured, provided you spend the money you receive wisely.

Unfortunately though, stress could come your way, but it is in learning to leap over the hurdles is how you grow and shape your career prospects.

With romance, dogs would be able to build stable, long-term relationships. Look after your health, and do not allow yourself to be swamped up with work. Breathe.

(Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)
There could be some competition at the workplace for Pigs in 2023. (Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)

Pig

Be assertive Pigs, but do not be greedy, especially when you’re in pursuit of wealth gains. Steer clear on unfamiliar waters and be alert when investing or spending. You do not want to experience any losses.

There could be some competition at the workplace, which may lead to some confrontations if you’re not careful. Keep away from office politics, lie low and focus on bettering yourself, skills wise.

Anticipate a year of great friendships with friends. Men who are single in 2023, your chances at meeting a worthy love is high.

Overall, it’s about to be a rather healthy year for Pigs, nevertheless, stay vigilant of injuries.

(Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)
Rats should stay patient and focus on what they do best in 2023. (Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)

Rat

As Rats welcome a new year, the possibilities of a promotion, a salary increment from your full-time job and profits from your side-gig or business may also be welcomed.

One could experience some trying times at work, which might lead to conflicts with team leaders or superiors. But, stay patient and focus on what you do best. Be meticulous.

With regards to expenditure, this animal sign might spend more than they think from traveling or medical bills. Thus, pay extra attention to your health and avoid any activity which could put both your mental as well as physical health at risk.

Should you be single, 2023 could be a year of love. For one, someone with a steady temperament and gentle personality may grace your doors. Take it one step at a time, and don’t scare them away.

(Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)
The Ox could have a chance to meet the person of their dreams in 2023. (Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)

Ox

This year, Oxen would need to take the bull by its horns and step up. Attempt to stay away from all types of high-risk investments and keep a lookout for scams as well as frauds.

Work could be rather stressful, as your plate fills up with new responsibilities. However, if you take one step at a time and work at them, then you may just discover the gateway to a career breakthrough.

This animal sign would also be gifted the chance to meet the person of their dreams, but it is vital this be pursued with care. Don’t let yourself be taken advantage of.

For safety, keep away from forest or jungle trekking, as well as camping, your risks at getting hurt during the process are quite evident.

(Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)
Tigers should keep a level head at work in 2023. (Images: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)

Tiger

It’ll be a roaring good year for Tigers, provided you know how to use the best parts of 2023 and make life even better. Utilise the wisdom you attain and reach for the skies.

With regards to money, stay alert. There could be those around you just waiting to take advantage of you, especially friends, brothers or business partners.

At work, keep a level head, and analyse the things you hear. It is going to get competitive, and your competitors may try to bring you down.

2023 appears to also be the year you connect with someone from the opposite gender, a person whom you share similar interests with. However, this may or may not be a romantic relationship. For the time being, focus on you.

On the front of health, be careful to not sustain any skin injuries. Should you feel under the weather, do not hesitate to go see a doctor.

To find out more information on all the 12 animals for 2023, download the Thriver’s Guide here: www.joeyyap.com/yahoo

(Chinese Astrology is an insightful and fascinating area of Chinese Metaphysics. It is also marked as a popular guide to the prospects of the year. The Thriver’s Guide 2023 has been written in a way so that any beginner with no prior knowledge of Chinese Metaphysics could learn and immediately put to use the information within.)

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.

Yahoo Singapore Telegram
Yahoo Singapore Telegram

Latest stories

  • First look: Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collab, launching globally on 6 January 2023

    Yayoi Kusama is famed for her use of polka dots and bright colours in her works due to the compulsive repetition she applies in her process.

  • Everything you should know about Vitamin C but don't – a nutritionist shares top health tips

    Here's all that you need to know about vitamin C.

  • Flexibility Exercises That Will Stretch Nearly Every Muscle In Your Body

    When planning a fitness routine, cardio activities and strength training are often put at the top of the to-do list. And rightfully so: To stay on top of your health, you’ll want to engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity and do two days of resistance training each week, as recommended by the US Department of Health and Human Services. But what about flexibility exercises? But that doesn’t mean they should be the only component of your regimen. In fact, flexibility

  • What Your Fave Christmas Album Says About You

    Whether you're part of Mariah's "Lambily" or a head-banging metalhead, we know what kind of person you are, okay.

  • Lionel Messi’s Net Worth And Earnings From And Beyond The Game Of Football

    Lionel Messi, unarguably amongst the greatest footballers of all time, is one of the world’s richest celebrities and, in fact, the richest sportsperson by net worth. The Argentine footballer is a seven-time record winner of the prestigious Ballon d’Or — football’s highest honour. In 2020, he became the first footballer to be awarded the Laureus Award for Best Sportsman of the Year award — an honour he received jointly with seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton. Above all, he led Argentina

  • Feng Shui Colours That Will Help You Succeed In The Year Of The Water Rabbit

    Feng shui is not just a concept but a lifestyle widely embraced around the world, sometimes by rationalists and cynics too. Originating in China, this ancient wisdom has its roots in the Taoist principles of ‘chi’. The key to unlocking the magic of feng shui, which loosely translates to wind and water, in day-to-day life rests on establishing a sense of balance and colours play a prominent role in doing that. In feng shui, female and male energies also known as the yin (denoted by the qualities

  • The Communal Place set to close on 27 Dec 2022 after 4 years at Joo Chiat

    The Communal Place will be closing permanently on 27 Dec 2022 after 4 years at Joo Chiat Road. In an Instagram post, The Communal Place announced the news whilst encouraging patrons to come down and get a final taste of its food. The reason for the closure was not revealed. As its name suggests, The […] The post The Communal Place set to close on 27 Dec 2022 after 4 years at Joo Chiat appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • Beloved 'Hollywood Cat' mountain lion euthanized in Los Angeles

    Los Angeles residents and animal lovers Sunday were mourning the death of the sprawling US city's most famous feline, a wild mountain lion whose often erratic encounters with people prompted reflections about humanity's connection with nature.

  • Fun Singapore-Related Facts About World Cup Winner Argentina

    Here are some links we discovered between our Little Red Dot and the now 3-time World Cup champions, Argentina.

  • Singapore public holidays in 2023: how to maximise your leave for a long break

    Here’s how to take advantage of Singapore’s public holidays in 2023 for an extended vacation. From what we’ve seen so far, there’re a couple of long weekends next year that’s perfect for a short trip to nearby locations like Desaru Coast and Bangkok, but some public holidays fall on a Wednesday or Thursday, which means only one thing — taking the rest of the week off for an extended trip elsewhere. According to TripAdvisor’s latest statistics, fewer Singaporeans are going on staycations, and are

  • Jackson Wang’s net worth and the most expensive things he owns

    After his phenomenal debut in 2014, Chinese K-pop star Jackson Wang has been taking the entertainment industry of South Korea by storm. Counted among the most popular K-pop idols, Wang’s massive success, both as part of GOT7 and as a solo artist, has earned him worldwide fame, a growing fan following and endorsement deals with major luxury brands. All this contributes to Jackson Wang’s net worth. But how does he spend his wealth and what are some of the most expensive things owned by him? We fin

  • Welcome to Chippendales: A Shocking True Drama Of Murder And Revenge

    Welcome to Chippendales – sounds like a warm, convivial place, isn’t it? Before you think of it as a moniker of the cartoon show that once entertained kids or the exquisite furniture brand from the United Kingdom, let’s tell you that it isn’t that. Although, the appellation was inspired from the English fixtures brand – Chippendale only. While a lot has been talked about this show driven business from time to time, it has caught the fancy of true-crime drama aficionados now. Streaming on Hulu ri

  • Spielberg regrets 'Jaws' impact on shark population

    Film-maker Steven Spielberg has said he truly regrets the "decimation of the shark population" following the success of his 1975 film "Jaws".

  • New Bars And Drink Menus To Check Out In Singapore This December

    Celebrate the end of 2022 with a drink at these new bars and bar menus this December 2022. This month, the Nutmeg & Clove team launched their latest concept called Fizzy Dayz, which serves reliable and affordable highballs on Purvis Street. InterContinental hotel at Bugis sees the opening of two drinking dens: Quaich Bar Wanderlust, which focuses equally on cocktails and whisky, and Tenuta by Park90, which serves wines from every part of Italy. Las Palmas brings 1960s California cool to a roofto

  • These Are The Most Searched Recipes Of 2022, According To Google

    The year is rapidly coming to a close, and who better to tell us what trended in the culinary world more than a company whose Maps Timeline feature can tell you the exact moment you were at any restaurant in the country throughout the year? Yes, we are talking about Google. The digital giant released its annual Year in Search data, analysing “the trillions of searches that defined the past year” to determine the biggest trends in the United States in 2022. (Just don’t call these trends “top sear

  • New trove of secret Kennedy assassination files made public

    A new trove of secret files related to the November 1963 assassination of US president John F. Kennedy was released on Thursday, but the White House held thousands of documents back, citing national security concerns.

  • Rihanna shares first video of her baby boy

    Megastar Rihanna has for the first time shared a video of her baby son, who was born to her and boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky in May.

  • Miss France 2023 crowned after tweaked pageant fails to sway critics

    Indira Ampiot, an 18-year-old communications student, was crowned Miss France 2023 on Saturday night after a parade of swimsuits, evening gowns and heels, concluding a pageant that had sought to update its image with newly expanded eligibility criteria.

  • How to make apple butter, the preserve that’s perfect for Christmas

    There’s something special about a bounty of sweet apples baked down into a rich, spreadable treat that’s infused with the warming notes of cinnamon, brown sugar, ginger, and any other spices that your heart desires. In order to achieve that particular fall feeling, we turn to that seasonal delight: apple butter. What is apple butter? The first thing you should know is that apple butter is not made from butter. There isn’t even any butter in it at all; it gets the name for having a similar textur

  • 6 eco-friendly ways to wrap gifts this festive season

    Gifts are precious, for they are not just presented for the sake of it. A lot of thought goes behind getting a gift for someone, and it embodies the love and affection you have for the presentee. It also corresponds with the event — be it an achievement or a special day like a birth or marriage anniversary. However, our efforts are not limited to just buying the perfect gift but also choosing a complementary gift wrap. And while we look for the most suitable wrapping papers, why not go for eco-f