JJ Lin to start world tour at National Stadium on 4 November

Amir Hussain
·Editor
·2-min read
In this article:
  • JJ Lin
    JJ Lin
    Singaporean singer
JJ Lin will start his JJ Lin JJ20 World Tour from Singapore on 4 and 5 November at the National Stadium.
(PHOTOS: (林俊傑 JJ Lin/Facebook, Visual China Group via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Good news for fans of JJ Lin or 林俊傑. The Singaporean singer on Tuesday (26 July) announced on social media that he will launch his JJ20 World Tour from his home country on 4 and 5 November at the National Stadium.

"Join me in marking a new milestone together as we usher in a new era of JJ20 where it all started almost 20 years ago — Singapore!" he said on his Facebook page.

The 41-year-old Mandopop singer first hinted of a world tour in May with a teaser image captioned with the hashtag #roadtojj20 across his social media accounts.

He had revealed some of locations for the upcoming tour two weeks ago — Singapore, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, North America, Europe, and Australia.

Concert promoter UnUsUaL Entertainment on Tuesday said that after his concert in Singapore, Lin will perform at the Taipei Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium on 3 December and at Kuala Lumpur's Bukit Jalil Stadium on 18 December.

Fans in North America, Europe and Australia will have to wait till 2023 for Lin's tour.

"I didn't expect that in a blink of an eye, I was already preparing for my 20th anniversary tour concert!" said the singer in a press release by the concert promoter.

"I feel that this journey has been a dream come true for me so far, so I hope to also make this concert a dream journey for the fans! Get ready and be dazzled on November 4 and 5," he added.

Tickets to JJ Lin JJ20 World Tour are priced from $148 to $348, excluding the booking fee of $4. They will be available for sale from 29 July from 6.00pm and can be booked online at ticketmaster.sg, and at all SingPost outlets.

