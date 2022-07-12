JJ Lin to perform in Singapore, Taipei, KL, and the West

More details for upcoming the JJ Lin World Tour 2022.would be released soon. (PHOTOS: (林俊傑 JJ Lin/Facebook, Visual China Group via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE —Good news for fans of JJ Lin, or 林俊傑, the Singaporean singer on Tuesday (12 July) on social media revealed some of the locations for his upcoming world tour this year.

The caption on the post read: "Singapore, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, North America, Europe, and Australia… Are you ready?"

The post also shows the official poster for the JJ Lin <JJ20> World Tour 2022, adding that more details would be released soon.

The Mandopop singer first hinted of a world tour in May with a teaser image captioned with the hashtag #roadtojj20 across his social media accounts.

