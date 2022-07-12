LIVE UPDATES:

Day 1 of Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals you can shop in Singapore

Yahoo Shopping team is picking the best deals we can find as the day goes by.

JJ Lin to perform in Singapore, Taipei, KL, and the West

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JJ Lin
    JJ Lin
    Singaporean singer
More details for upcoming the JJ Lin <JJ20> World Tour 2022.would be released soon. (PHOTOS: (林俊傑 JJ Lin/Facebook, Visual China Group via Getty Images)(PHOTOS: (林俊傑 JJ Lin/Facebook, Visual China Group via Getty Images)
More details for upcoming the JJ Lin World Tour 2022.would be released soon. (PHOTOS: (林俊傑 JJ Lin/Facebook, Visual China Group via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE —Good news for fans of JJ Lin, or 林俊傑, the Singaporean singer on Tuesday (12 July) on social media revealed some of the locations for his upcoming world tour this year.

The caption on the post read: "Singapore, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, North America, Europe, and Australia… Are you ready?"

The post also shows the official poster for the JJ Lin <JJ20> World Tour 2022, adding that more details would be released soon.

The Mandopop singer first hinted of a world tour in May with a teaser image captioned with the hashtag #roadtojj20 across his social media accounts.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Burna Boy drops star-studded new album

    Plus The 1975 make their grand return along with Joe Jonas's band DNCE.

  • The Cold War on a chessboard 50 years ago

    Fifty years ago, the Cold War was transposed to a chessboard as Bobby Fischer of the United States took on defending world champion Boris Spassky of the Soviet Union in a thrilling East-West clash dubbed the "match of the century".

  • 5 Iconic Cartier Bags Worthy Of Your Investment

    When it comes to timeless jewellery and luxury watches, Cartier is a brand that tops the list. Serving as the first choice as a jeweller for kings and queens through the ages, the journey of crafting such exquisite pieces began in 1847 when it was founded by Louis-Francois Cartier. Since then, the label has become synonymous with iconic jewellery, fine watches and the art of luxury living. That’s not all, Cartier makes signature handbags as well, which date back to the 1880s when the brand first

  • Thousands celebrate Berlin techno music festival

    Thousands of revellers hit Berlin's streets on Saturday for a techno music celebration created by the DJ who once made the German capital Europe's hub for the genre.

  • Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River is arguably the city’s buzziest hotel now

    Four Seasons Bangkok opened on the banks of the Chao Phraya River in February 2020 to little fanfare – which comes as no surprise considering the timing. But with travel on everyone’s agenda this year, the luxury address feels new and buzzy, with a scene of fashionable, moneyed locals, well-heeled business globetrotters and stylish families steadily streaming into its sumptuous premises. Four Seasons Bangkok is part of the Chao Phraya Estate, a multi-million-dollar development that also includes

  • Ye Lai Xiang Laksa: Humble stall with popular S$4 Laksa in Woodlands

    When it comes to laksa, Ye Lai Xiang Laksa has long been a popular spot for Woodlands residents to satisfy their spicy, soupy cravings. With laksa being one of my favourite local dishes, I knew I had to give this well-known stall a try. I headed down to Marsiling Mall Hawker Centre around 2pm on […] The post Ye Lai Xiang Laksa: Humble stall with popular S$4 Laksa in Woodlands appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • First dibs: 1932 Story Cafe – IG-worthy cafe that’s a blast from the past

    The Rail Corridor along Bukit Timah has been revamped and boasts a new eatery, 1932 Story Cafe which opened on 1 July 2022. Enclosed in a red-brick building, the cafe is surrounded by luscious greenery and the out-of-use railway tracks. The quaint cottage-looking cafe has both indoor and outdoor seating, for those who want to […] The post First dibs: 1932 Story Cafe – IG-worthy cafe that’s a blast from the past appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • Nicki Minaj's husband sentenced to house arrest for failing to register as sex offender

    Nicki Minaj will be seeing her husband a lot more at home, as a court ruled he should be sentenced to a year on house arrest for not registering as a sex offender when he moved to California in 2019.

  • Australia Has Removed COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement For Incoming Travellers

    Travelling to Australia has become much easier. According to a new plan by the government that came into effect on July 6, visitors no longer have to declare their COVID-19 vaccination status. They will also not be required to obtain a travel exemption to be able to tour Down Under. The government has also scrapped the maritime travel declarations. This means the exemptions apply to maritime crew and passengers coming by sea on cruise ships as well. The announcement was made on July 3 by the Min

  • What’s The Difference Between Tequila And Mezcal?

    Tequila and mezcal have always seemed rather similar. Both alcoholic beverages originate from Mexico, have the same roots, and are made from the agave plant. However, there’s a lot more to them which makes the two distinct alcohols see a soaring demand in the global market. Here, we get into the differences between the two Mexican spirits. If you enjoy tequila shots with salt and fresh lime juice, then chances are you have heard of mezcal, its elder cousin, as well. The bottom line which general

  • Berlin guide: best restaurants and hotels to book in Germany’s capital

    In Berlin, Germany’s multi-cultural capital city with a colourful past, a culinary institution can take the form of a century-old chocolatier or a three-year-old Levantine restaurant. Mavis Teo discovers its old and new cuisine. Berlin is well known for its storied history. It was the seat of the Prussian empire, the headquarters of Hitler’s Third Reich, the epicentre of WWII crimes, and the very place where the city governments and families were split during the Cold War years. Since the Berlin

  • Musk's hyperloop still captivates despite decade of setbacks

    A decade ago, Elon Musk proposed a new form of transport that would shoot passengers through vacuum tunnels in levitating pods at almost the speed of sound -- he called it "hyperloop".

  • Amazon Singapore: A variety of benefits for Prime members

    Not an Amazon Prime member yet? Take advantage of its 30-day free trial at amazon.sg/primeday. For new Amazon Prime members, use the new-to-Amazon code *NEWBIE* (S$10 off S$50) which is valid until the 31st of July.

  • Festivals, guesthouses breathe life back into old Tunis

    Children's cries echo through the alleyways as they hunt for hidden treasure -- part of growing efforts to bring life back to the Old City of Tunis.

  • Have you been to a boys’ love cafe?

    Behind a school themed boys’ love cafe where you can watch your favourite BL scenes come to life.

  • Cartier showcase: Supple, sensational high jewellery for the summer

    Conquer warm days and sultry nights with feline ease in these supple and sensational high jewels from Cartier. Beautés du Monde white gold rings with rubellites, onyx and diamonds, and Beautés du Monde white gold earrings with rubellites, onyx and diamonds, all Cartier; Swimsuit, Hermès Pluie de Cartier white gold earring with diamonds, Pluie de Cartier white gold necklace with diamonds, and Reflection de Cartier white gold rings with diamonds, all Cartier; Swimsuit, Hermès High Jewellery platin

  • Make ramen with gyoza dumplings at home

    Ever wondered how to make ramen? Here is an easy and tasty miso ramen recipe to make at home.

  • Grocery shopping... in the oldest clothes in the world

    Meet the girl awakening a 3500-year-old Dynasty with her dresses and do-up's. Zhiluo is Chinese, and living in a very modern day Japan, but with her Hanfu wardrobe she looks like an ancient goddess trapped in the modern world.

  • Best Celebrity-Owned Wines Deserving Of A Spot In Your Home Bar

    Superstars these days are indulging in a variety of outrageously profitable side hustles. Other than cosmetics and apparel, a number of celebrities have begun investing in and launching their own wine brands. Their famous associations aside, some of these best celebrity-owned wines actually boast excellent quality and taste, making them worthy of a space in your home bar. From Post Malone’s Maison No.9 to Jay-Z’s Champagne, these are some of the market’s standout celebrity-owned wines that you s

  • This Nuclear Powered Flying Hotel Can Carry 5000 Passengers And Fly Non-Stop

    A video of a giant aircraft powered by nuclear engines, comprising state-of-the-art infrastructure and amenities has been released on YouTube. This Sky Cruise is supposedly one ‘that never lands’ while cruising above the clouds without any pilots. It is not a futuristic airliner straight out of a sci-fi film but will soon exist in reality. Based on a design concept by Tony Holmsten which is reimagined and animated by Hashem Al-Ghali, the detailed CGI video was released by Hashem himself, laying