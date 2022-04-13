Jay Chou is returning to Singapore National Stadium for 2 shows in December

Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou performs on stage during the 2018 Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit. (FILE PHOTO: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Fans of Taiwanese pop superstar Jay Chou, mark down 17 and 18 December on your calendar as the dates which he will return to Singapore to perform for the first time in over two years.

Entertainment company GHY Culture and Media announced on Wednesday (13 April) that the Mando-pop king will be bringing his Carnival World Tour to the Singapore National Stadium for two nights on those dates.

Ticketing details will be announced at a later date.

Jay Chou's Carnival World Tour concert poster. (PHOTO: GHY Culture and Media)

The 43-year-old is celebrating more than 20 years in the music industry, after releasing his debut album Jay in 2000. GHY said in its announcement that fans can expect a "visually energising representation" of his beloved songs on his return to the live stage in Singapore.

“We are very excited about Jay Chou’s return to the Singapore stage where fans can enjoy his world-class performance, in-person again after over two years," GHY said. "We look forward to reuniting fans with a phenomenal live concert experience and celebrating Jay Chou’s music together.”

The singer-songwriter last performed here in January 2020 for two nights, also as part of his Carnival World Tour. The concerts were also held at the National Stadium.

"We are pleased to be playing host to Jay Chou and his fans again as more live mega concerts return to Singapore’s iconic National Stadium," said Lionel Yeo, chief executive officer of the Singapore Sports Hub.

