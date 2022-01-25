January 2022: New restaurants on our radar

Another year, more F&B establishments! Here's the January 2022 roundup of the newest restaurants on our radar.

Sandwiches and wine, anyone? (Photo: Aether House)

Aether House is Aether Wines & Spirits' newest French-influenced contemporary bistro and wine bar located at 35 Robinson Road, on the ground floor of So Sofitel. Modelled after French bistros serving up délicieux French cuisine, complement your meal with an extensive range of French wines, and a selection of coffee and tea for teetotallers.

Experience the French joie de vivre with the Les Petits Plats menu. Select between a three or five dish menu personalised to your taste and dietary preferences by Chef Laurent Brouard, Aether House’s Operations and Culinary Director. Looking to have something light yet savoury to go along with your drink? Consider Aether House’s Cheese & Charcuterie. Enjoy some cold cuts and cheese that are imported straight from France.

Aside from its culinary delights, Aether House also features a quaint retail space offering a plethora of merchandise ranging from exclusive collector wines, jams and condiments to lifestyle products like Moleskine wine journals and informative wine books picked out by sommeliers at Aether House.

35 Robinson Rd, #01-05/06/07, Singapore 068876

Open from Monday to Saturday, 11:00am - 10:30pm (Closed on Sundays & Public Holidays)

Jardin Bibimbap (Photo: Am I Addicted)

Am I Addicted is a 6,000 sqft pottery studio that houses a Korean vegetarian cafe. From healthy nibbles to nutrition-packed mains, Am I Addicted’s vegetarian menu is made delicious with signature Korean-western fusion cuisine that adds unique, punchy flavours to plant-based dishes. The cafe menu consists of refreshing drinks, raw and cooked vegan plates, and cafe staples made guilt-free with alternative vegan ingredients — all original recipes by AIA’s in-house chef that promises not to compromise taste while keeping everything nutritious.

Be sure to check out Chung (청), the signature beverage lineup 100% handmade by the kitchen team. Chung is a kind of preserved marmalade made with only two ingredients: fresh fruits and sugar. It can be served in many ways, such as in drinks like lemonades or mixed together with milk, as well as toppings for bread and desserts to add a bright, fruity taste.

See the full cafe menu here.

13 Stamford Rd, B2-51/52/53 Capitol Singapore, Singapore 178905

Opens everyday from 10:00am to 21:00pm

Bar Counter at Eclipse (Photo: Stephanie Zheng)

In time for Valentine's Day night planning, rooftop destination Eclipse opened its door officially on the sixth floor of the historical Yue Hwa building, with a great view of Singapore's Chinatown to boot.

The fine-dining restaurant is helmed by Chef Samuel Quan, who is inspired by a marriage of his roots in European cuisine and his Asian background. The restaurant will serve a multitude of east-meets-west fusion delicacies made from his favourite ingredients. Chef Sam is also supported by a stellar team of culinary experts and veterans.

Check out some food sneaks below!

<TikTok vid>

70 Eu Tong Sen St, 06-01 Yue Hwa Building, Singapore 059805

Opens daily, 12–2pm, 6–10:30pm

Charcoal-grilled meat, need we say more? (Photo: KOAL)

Grilled meats and seafood just got an upgrade with KOAL, the latest addition to Les Amis Group’s array of award-winning restaurants, featuring a combination of Japanese, Korean, Chinese and Western flavours brought together on top of the Konro grill.

Not only that, a spread of mouth-watering starters and desserts are also available, experimented with and crafted to perfection by the Head Chef of one of Les Amis Group’s most coveted restaurants.

1 Scotts Rd, 03 - 09 / 10 / 11 Shaw Centre, Singapore 228208

Opens Tuesday to Sunday, 11:30am–2:30pm, 6–9:30pm

Not just a Eggs Benedict, but a Crayfish Benny. (Photo: Surrey Hills Grocer)

Surrey Hills Grocer, an all-new homegrown grocer and one-stop lifestyle and dining destination, is bringing authentic Australian farm gate and gourmet experiences to Singapore. The space houses a gourmet marketplace, alfresco cafe (with a menu created by an Australian Michelin-starred chef!), artisanal bakery, florist bar and even a pop-up farmers' market area. Expect to spend a good portion of your day there exploring!

511 Upper Jurong Rd, 01-01, Singapore 638366

Opens daily except Tuesday, 10:00am-3:00pm, 6–9pm