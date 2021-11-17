Jack Neo gets flak for naming female trans actress in Ah Girls Go Army 'Amanda Man'

Kelly Kimberly Cheong (left) and Jack Neo at the lensing ceremony for his upcoming movie, Ah Girls Go Army, The movie has received criticism for naming a character played by the transgender actress "Amanda Man". (Photos: Kelly Kimberly Cheong/Instagram, MM2)

SINGAPORE — The upcoming Jack Neo movie, Ah Girls Go Army, has received criticism for naming a character played by a transgender actress "Amanda Man".

The movie, a spin-off of director Neo's Ah Boys To Men films, is set in an imaginary Singapore in which females are conscripted into the military alongside males. Apple Chan and Glenn Yong will star, as well as more than a dozen actors that Neo cast through audition videos submitted by influencers and netizens.

After filming for Ah Girls Go Army began on 13 November, cast member Kelly Kimberly Cheong, a transgender TikToker known for videos teaching martial arts techniques, posted a photo of herself in costume on Instagram. Her character's name, Amanda Man, was printed on the military uniform that she wore.

Kelly Kimberly Cheong in her military uniform costume. The name "Amanda Man" is printed on the uniform.

Since Cheong is transgender and this is a comedy film that we're talking about, it's probably not a coincidence that her character's name contains double references to the word "man".

Netizens criticised the move, which they said reinforces the transphobic notion that trans women are still men and not women, and perpetuates harmful misconceptions about transgender people.

Transgender netizen Nusrat Zulkeflee wrote, "Can the local media please stop positioning transgender women in such a manner where the impressionable audience is compelled to believe that transgender women are just men pretending to be women, and transgender identities are a joke? I hope (Kelly) raises the issue with the creative team of the film and educates them on how harmful such portrayals are to the transgender community. Society at large will develop deeper mistrust in transgender women and see us as being nothing more than mentally ill men pretending to be women, as if we aren't already grossly misunderstood as being perverts preying on women to begin with."

Cheong responded jokingly to commenters on her post, writing in response to one critic: "So you're saying trans women can't be called Amanda?😂"

Cheong had deleted the mentioned post, together with the critical comments, when Yahoo Life SEA checked her Instagram page on 16 November. Luckily we saved some screenshots:

Screenshot before Instagram post was deleted

Screenshot before Instagram post was deleted

Screenshot before Instagram post was deleted

Neo, Cheong and MM2 Entertainment, a co-producing company, have yet to respond to requests for comment.

disappointed but not surprised pic.twitter.com/bShPaHW0BD — nusrat (@foreheadfatty) November 14, 2021

calling it now: they will copy the "ohh,, a man, duhh - amanda" joke from friends. unoriginal and unfunny https://t.co/WegFK3jJXy — kris (@hear69sg) November 14, 2021

I just realised it's transgender awareness week, 13-19

Really shitty of Jack Neo to release this information this week. — OliviaParamour (@OliviaParamour) November 14, 2021

