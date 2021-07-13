iQiyi's upcoming Asian films this month

iQiyi International has prepared a slate of all-star blockbusters with mesmerising casts from China, Japan, and Korea.

iQiyi International has prepared a slate of all-star blockbusters with mesmerising casts from China, Japan, and Korea. These films span across genres like romance, thriller and animation, and will keep you busy binge-watching this month.

ANIMATION

For the fans of Japanese anime, iQiyi will be bringing to you the record-breaking Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Mugen Train, and Natsume’s Book Of Friends The Movie: Ephemeral Bond.

Best-selling film in 2020, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Mugen Train continues the story after the television series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, where Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke board the Mugen Train. On this train, they meet up with Flame Pillar Kyojuro Rengoku to embark on a new mission.

In Natsume’s Book Of Friends The Movie: Ephemeral Bond, Natsume travels to a town where his deceased grandmother Reiko stayed in, and meets Yorie, an acquaintance of hers. Meanwhile, a seed attached to Nyanko-sensei drops and becomes a spirit tree in Natsume's front yard. The film relates to life with laughter, bittersweet moments and excitement.

THRILLER

For those who prefer something more exciting, iQiyi has Korean films like Voice Of Silence, Pipeline and Recalled.

Voice Of Silence is a crime film featuring Yoo Ah-in (right) and Yoo Jae-myung. (Photo: iQiyi)

Voice Of Silence is a crime film, featuring Yoo Ah-in, the youngest award-winning actor in Korea, as Tae-in, and Yoo Jae-myung (known for his role in Reply 1988) as Chang-bok. Tae-in and Chang-bok are vegetable vendors in daytime, and handle corpses for mafia groups at night. After being dragged into a kidnapping incident, their lives get out of their control. Similar to black comedy thriller Parasite, the film packages the grim reality at the bottom of society with dark humour.

Lee Soo-hyuk in crime action film Pipeline. (Photo: iQiyi)

Crime action film Pipeline stars Seo In-guk, Lee Soo-hyuk, Tae Hang-ho, and Bae Yoo-ram. The story describes a group of thieves trying to steal crude oil located dozens of meters underground. As the oil heist gets delayed from setbacks, the risks of a catastrophic explosion multiplied.

Recalled is a mystery thriller that features Seo Yea-ji. (Photo: iQiyi)

Recalled is a mystery thriller that features Seo Yea-ji (known for her role in It's Okay To Not Be Okay) as Soo-jin, and Kim Kang-woo as Ji-hoon. After losing her memories, Soo-jin receives the capability to foresee the future. While trying to help others with this gift, she witnesses her husband Ji-hoon murder someone. This major secret starts to wreak havoc in her memories.

ROMANCE

As for the romance genre, iQiyi has Chinese films like My Love, Passage Of My Youth, and Why Women Cheat.

Greg Hsu and Zhang Ruonan in My Love. (Photo: iQiyi)

In My Love, Greg Hsu and Zhang Ruonan portray an emotional love story across 15 years, from high school to college, and from dating to marriage. Although Hsu plays a skilled swimmer in the film, he is actually intimidated by water due to childhood experiences. But he was committed to the role “as long as it helps the story”.

From left to right: Song Weilong, Zhang Zifeng and Jiang Chao in Passage Of My Youth. (Photo: iQiyi)

Adapted from the namesake novel by Lu Yige, Passage Of My Youth follows the campus love story of Jiang He (Zhang Zifeng), who studies very hard to catch up with learning genius Jiang Hai (Song Weilong). Eventually, they go to Britain together for college, and encounter many heartwarming and emotional events.

Why Women Cheat is a historical romantic fantasy, starring Deng Kai, Yao Xiaoxiao, Xiong Suyi, and Cao Jie. Based on an ancient legend in Southeast Asia, it is a romance between a kind prince at a coastal country and a “snake god” princess at a neighbouring country.

OTHERS

From left to right: Wang Baoqiang, Liu Haoran and Xiao Yang in Detective Chinatown 2. (Photo: iQiyi)

Apart from the above titles, you can also expect films such as The Rescue (directed by Dante Lam and starring Eddie Peng), A Writer's Odyssey (starring Lei Jiayin and Yang Mi), Detective Chinatown 2 (starring Wang Baoqiang and Liu Haoran), as well as several Wuxia classics remakes like The Legend Of The Condor Heroes: The Dragon Tamer and King Of The New Beggars.