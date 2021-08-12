iQiyi drama Danger Zone, starring Vic Chou, Christopher Lee and Berant Zhu.

Streaming platform iQiyi has announced yet another original series featuring a pan-Asian cast as the Chinese company looks to expand its market internationally.

Danger Zone, a Chinese-language prison drama set in Taiwan starring Christopher Lee and Vic Chou, will premiere on iQiyi on 3 September 2021 worldwide.

This comes on the heels of the release of The Ferryman: Legends Of Nanyang, set in Singapore but filmed mostly in Malaysia, which is scheduled to premiere on 24 August.

Both Danger Zone and The Ferryman feature international casts hailing from Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan.

Christopher Lee and Berant Zhu in Danger Zone.

Rounding out the main cast of Danger Zone is Berant Zhu, who was nominated for Best New Talent at the 2020 Taipei Film Awards, who played rookie criminal investigator Ren Fei.

The cast also includes Sandrine Pinna, Wu Hsing-kuo, Tseng Chin-hua, and Teresa Daley.

iQiyi just released a trailer for Danger Zone featuring Lee's character, Captain Tan. The Singapore-based Malaysian actor played a gruff police officer who sports a long hairstyle and moustache. Here's the trailer:

According to iQiyi, Lee had not cut his hair for a year in order to grow it to a length of 40cm.

A press release by iQiyi describes Lee's role: "To play his wild and unrestrained character Captain Tan in this series, he tries pulling off a shoulder-length hairstyle and a moustache for the first time, showing the audience a sloppy look that is rarely seen on him." (We've totally seen this look of Christopher Lee though, in HBO Asia comedy Workers.)

Vic Chou plays a suspected serial killer.

Taiwanese star Vic Chou played prisoner Liang Yandong, an attorney under custody for being suspected to be a serial killer. iQiyi said that Chou was so devoted to the role that, for authenticity in his action scenes, he filmed all his scenes without stunt doubles.

Danger Zone spans 24 episodes and iQiyi will drop new episodes every Friday beginning from its 3 September premiere.

iQiyi, which released the wildly popular drama Story Of Yanxi Palace a few years ago, is known as the "Netflix of China". Its content can be accessed through the iQiyi international app and iQ.com.

Story continues

Here are more stills from Danger Zone:

Danger Zone, a Chinese-language prison drama by iQiyi set in Taiwan, stars Christopher Lee and Berant Zhu.

Danger Zone, a Chinese-language prison drama by iQiyi set in Taiwan, stars Christopher Lee and Berant Zhu.

Danger Zone, a Chinese-language prison drama by iQiyi set in Taiwan, stars Vic Chou.

Danger Zone, a Chinese-language prison drama by iQiyi set in Taiwan, stars Vic Chou.

Danger Zone, a Chinese-language prison drama by iQiyi set in Taiwan, stars Christopher Lee.

Get more TV and movie news from Yahoo Lifestyle on our Entertainment page.