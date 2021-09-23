iPhone 13 preorder starts 24 Sep at 8am

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini come in five beautiful aluminium finishes, including (PRODUCT)RED, starlight, midnight, blue, and pink. (Photo: Apple)

Shopee is opening up pre-orders for the newest iPhone 13 on 24 Sep 2021, 8am.

There are four iPhone 13 variations to choose from: iPhone 13 Pro Max (from S$1,799), iPhone 13 Pro (from S$1,649), iPhone 13 (from S$1,299) and finally, the iPhone 13 Mini (from S$1,149).

For the savvy Shopee shoppers, you know there's going to be discounts and great deals accompanying an exciting launch. We're dropping some hints for you here so you're prepared!

