Oscars 2021:

Stars arrive in style on the red carpet at Union Station

Inside the Oscar's gift bags – and how you can buy this beauty product

Reta Lee
·Editor-in-Chief, Lifestyle
·1-min read
Distinctive Assets&#39; Oscars gift bags. (PHOTO: Distinctive Assets)
Distinctive Assets' Oscars gift bags. (PHOTO: Distinctive Assets)

Every year, the stars celebrate their wins with these indulgent goodie bags, thanks to entertainment marketing company Distinctive Assets. This year, the luxurious swags entitled "Everyone Wins", will be delivered to Oscar nominees during the week of the event.

According to their press release, the 2021 Oscars gift bag is worth six figures (!). The 2020 Oscars gift bag was said to be valued at US$225,000.

So what's in this year's goodie bag? It's filled with luxurious items like a US$250 meditation headband, a three-night stay at an exclusive lighthouse on a Swedish island and lots of beauty products, such as below, which you can buy from Amazon Singapore.

Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation, buy now at S$88.35

Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)
Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

The Oscars nominees will each receive a year's supply of the cult-favourite brand Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation, and a makeup bag. Some fans of the brand include supermodel Cindy Crawford, Elle Macpherson, Margot Robbie and Kourtney Kardashian.

What's unique about this foundation's formula is that it contains a super-charged oxygen complex that speeds the skin's healing process and stimulates skin cell production. It purportedly helps conceal and minimise rashes, acne scars and even heals breakouts.

To enjoy its benefits, simply dab on your skin with your fingers where needed.

Now you've got that Oscar's glow!

