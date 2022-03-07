SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - SEPTEMBER 06: Actor Im Si-Wan attends the ending party of OCN Drama 'Strangers from Hell' photo call at Heukdonga in Seoul, South Korea on September 06, 2019. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)

Idol-turned-actor Im Siwan has joined the ranks of South Korean celebrities in their efforts to support the beleaguered citizens of Ukraine under siege from the Russian invasion.

On 4 March, the former ZE:A idol group member posted a photo on his Instagram showing that he had booked a one month stay for a two-bedroom apartment in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Siwan wrote on his reservation, "Hello, I just booked your hotel for a month, and of course, I'm not gonna be visiting, hope you and the people in Kiev to be safe."

Additionally, the Run On actor has donated 20 million won (about US$16,000) to the Ukrainian embassy in South Korea to aid Ukrainians in need.

His kind gesture was appreciated by Ukrainian fans who thanked him for thinking about their welfare.

Siwan joins the likes of other celebrities like Dae Jang Geum actress Lee Young-ae and idol group U-KISS who have also shown support for the war relief efforts by making direct donations of 100 million won and 10 million won respectively to the Ukrainian embassy in South Korea.

Global donors help Ukrainians by booking Airbnbs

This 'No Show' trend of buying an Airbnb lodging in Ukraine without the intention of staying has been a popular and indirect way of donating to the war-torn country and supporting its beleaguered citizens.

Airbnb hosts all over Ukraine have been flooded with bookings from people around the world who had no intentions of ever staying. On 2 March and 3 March alone, 61,000 nights in Ukraine were booked by people from around the globe.

The recipient hosts of this influx of donations intend to use the money to support their families and other citizens who are struggling from the ravages of the war.

