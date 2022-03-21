Ikoo Paddle X Pops could be the best game-changing brush for detangling your hair

Ikoo Paddle X Pops Brush. (PHOTO: Sephora)

It's not often I can go about touting 'one comb to rule them all,' but case in point: I may have found a hairbrush that works magic on my mane. Just hear me out.

If you haven't noticed, I am a big fan of hair care products, and I've spent most of my time curating the best products for your every need.

So I was fortunate when Ikoo Paddle X Pops Brush landed on my lap, just when I was looking to toss my old plastic hairbrush. Ikoo was founded in 2013 by design enthusiasts, Katrin + Christopher von Hallwyl in Munich, Germany.​ From the juxtaposition of Katrin and Christopher’s experience in luxury design and passion for wellness, the duo first created the Detangling Brush in 2017. The Ikoo Paddle X Pops Brush soon followed after, and it comes in five metallic colours with fun names like Let's Tango and Manhattan Glam.

A model using the Ikoo Paddle X Pops brush. (PHOTO: Sephora)

First impressions

The brush is housed in a luxurious silver box, and upon opening it, you can't help but feel like you're holding a bejewelled karaoke mic (it feels that glamorous). Proprietary in design and ergonomic in shape, the brush uses an innovative two-tiered bristle architecture to gently massage the scalp and detangle the hair with ease. My husband took just one swipe with the brush and it seamlessly separated my hair that have become matted. "This is magic!' he exclaimed, and I could not agree more.

During blow-drying, I also used the brush to style my hair easily. You'll notice a unique X-Vent design that helps to divert excess heat for smooth, frizz-free results. Ideally, the Ikoo Paddle X Pops Brush is great for short to medium hair and perfect for travel.

To care for your brush, you may soak the bristles with soap and water. Do make sure during blow-drying that you do not point the dryer at the bristles to prevent them from melting.

Best of all, Ikoo's products are both cruelty-free and vegan-approved.

