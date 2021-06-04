IHG to rebrand Hilton Singapore to Voco Orchard Singapore

The Hilton hotel is seen in Singapore, December 30, 2005. (PHOTO: Reuters)

Hotel Properties Limited (HPL)’s iconic Hilton Singapore will be rebranded to Voco Orchard Singapore under IHG Hotels & Resorts.

The 423-room Voco Orchard Singapore will start to receive guests in January 2022. Voco is a premium brand launched in 2018, with “50 hotels signed and opened in more than 20 countries – marking IHG’s fastest-ever global expansion,” the hotel chain shared in a press release.

According to Business Traveller, the brand recently opened its first Austrian property, and there are plans for a rollout of the brand into the US and China.

“We are delighted to grow our partnership with long-term partner HPL and expand our brand portfolio in Singapore with the signing of Voco. It’s fantastic in Asia – and such a vibrant and dynamic location. Across the Asia Pacific, Voco Orchard Singapore will join our fantastic Voco properties in Australia and China, with further openings set for Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, New Zealand and Saipan,” Serena Lim, Vice President, Development, South East Asia and Korea, IHG said.

The Voco Orchard Singapore will be IHG’s 12th hotel in Singapore and its seventh brand in the country, where it joins Regent, InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express.