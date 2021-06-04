IHG to rebrand Hilton Singapore to Voco Orchard Singapore

·1-min read
The Hilton hotel is seen in Singapore, December 30, 2005. (PHOTO: Reuters)
The Hilton hotel is seen in Singapore, December 30, 2005. (PHOTO: Reuters)

Hotel Properties Limited (HPL)’s iconic Hilton Singapore will be rebranded to Voco Orchard Singapore under IHG Hotels & Resorts.

The 423-room Voco Orchard Singapore will start to receive guests in January 2022. Voco is a premium brand launched in 2018, with “50 hotels signed and opened in more than 20 countries – marking IHG’s fastest-ever global expansion,” the hotel chain shared in a press release.

According to Business Traveller, the brand recently opened its first Austrian property, and there are plans for a rollout of the brand into the US and China.

“We are delighted to grow our partnership with long-term partner HPL and expand our brand portfolio in Singapore with the signing of Voco. It’s fantastic in Asia – and such a vibrant and dynamic location. Across the Asia Pacific, Voco Orchard Singapore will join our fantastic Voco properties in Australia and China, with further openings set for Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, New Zealand and Saipan,” Serena Lim, Vice President, Development, South East Asia and Korea, IHG said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by voco hotels (@vocohotels)

The Voco Orchard Singapore will be IHG’s 12th hotel in Singapore and its seventh brand in the country, where it joins Regent, InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express.

Latest stories

  • Perth’s Fringe World festival parts way with mining giant Woodside

    Perth’s Fringe World festival parts way with mining giant Woodside . Uncomfortable alliance between arts festival and fossil fuel giant appears to have run its course

  • ‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’ Creator on the One Topic They Haven’t Been Able to Get on the Show (Video)

    Vera Miao’s original vision for “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” the episodic anthology series which recently aired its second season on The CW, was an updated take on “The Twilight Zone” that engages with complex sociopolitical issues in the same way Rod Sterling’s iconic horror series did in the ’60s but with more diverse characters and storytellers at its center. “I didn’t go in and pitch a diverse show, and I don’t think of myself as a diverse person,” Miao said during a panel for the show on

  • Joy Reid Blasts ‘Mango Macbeth’ Trump and Republicans for ‘Endless Insurrection’ (Video)

    Joy Reid called out what she referred to as the “endless insurrection” conducted by Republicans — and “mango Macbeth” Donald Trump — in a rant criticizing dubious election audits this Thursday. Reid said on her June 3 episode of The ReidOut that “the current Republican party has allowed the delusions of a single individual, disgraced twice impeached failed Florida blogger to reveal what frankly has long been its one true ethos: That when Republicans lose, it can only be because of fraud.” Reid p

  • Is There a New Episode of Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Airing This Week?

    After spending much of 2020 taping his weekly HBO show from his home due to the coronavirus, Bill Maher returned to his L.A.-based studio last September — though with a limited studio audience and live guests who were kept at least six feet apart from one another. That same set-up continues for the 19th season of “Real Time,” which returned in mid-January and saw Maher hilariously booting Donald Trump from the White House. In a recent episode, the comedian even introduced viewers to a new segmen

  • Sony Pictures Classics Acquires ‘Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story’ Doc

    Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all worldwide rights to the documentary “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” which is co-directed by five-time Academy Award nominee Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern, the studio announced on Thursday. The documentary is produced by Marshall, Suffern and Sean Stuart (“The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash”), executive produced by Quint Davis and Jimmy Buffett and features artists Bruce Springsteen, Jimmy Buffett, Katy Perry, Earth, Wind & Fire, and many others. “We’r

  • Paulina Porizkova Models String Bikini During Tropical Getaway

    Paulina Porizkova is doing her part in reminding the world that women in their fifties are just as fabulous and sexy as those in their twenties. The ageless supermodel, 56, has been sharing lots of swimsuit snaps as of late, including one this week from her beach vacation. "A vacation pick: doing my best impersonation of a wood pillar. In a string bikini. This one is probably about five years old, but it's become a recent favorite. This is why I hold on to all my clothing, I always seem to like

  • This Anthropologie Cornhole Is the Chicest Summer Lawn Accessory

    It's inspired by the bold life of textile designer Vera Neumann.

  • How Much Will the Meme Stock Surge Help AMC Theatres in the Long Run?

    Buoyed by millions of meme traders, AMC has transformed from a company on the brink of pandemic-induced bankruptcy to amassing the highest cash flow in its history amidst a meteoric stock surge. But is the world’s largest theater chain now in a better position for the COVID-19 recovery period than its competitors?While analysts who spoke to TheWrap commended AMC’s CEO Adam Aron for navigating through the pandemic and using an unexpected internet craze to his company’s advantage, they note that c

  • This Apartment Is Inside the Oldest Lighthouse in New York State

    Joe Gaviola just might have had the most unconventional work-from-home experience of the past year.

  • Why Giancarlo Esposito Thinks His Career (and TV Itself) Got Better During the Pandemic

    This story about Giancarlo Esposito first appeared in the Race Begins issue of TheWrap’s Emmy magazine. Few actors have had a more crowded pandemic than four-time Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito. His role as the fearsome Moff Gideon in “The Mandalorian,” for which he received a guest-actor nomination last year, expanded to a supporting part in Season 2 on Disney+; he played 1960s congressman Adam Clayton Powell in the Epix drama series “Godfather of Harlem,” which filmed its second season during

  • Wanna Feel, Like, Bad About Your Life? Allow Me to Introduce You to Mary-Kate Olsen’s Net Worth

    Her divorce didn't impact her $$$ one single bit, tyvm!

  • Adidas and Jeremy Scott Rekindle Their Collaborative Partnership

    "Partnering again with Adidas feels like a homecoming and I'm thrilled to be home,” Scott said in a release.

  • Donnie Yen Joins ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

    Donnie Yen has signed on to join Keanu Reeves in “John Wick: Chapter 4,” Lionsgate has confirmed to TheWrap. “We are very lucky to have Donnie Yen join the franchise,” director Chad Stahelski said in a statement. “I am looking forward to working with him in this exciting new role.”Yen will play one of John Wick’s oldest friends, a fellow assassin who shares many of the same enemies as the man known as Baba Yaga. The film will see the assassin continue his endless quest for revenge, teaming up wi

  • Eva Longoria Wears Bright Yellow Leggings & Matching Sweatshirt With Adidas Sneakers for a Hike

    Eva Longoria wore a sporty pale yellow workout set and white Adidas sneakers for a chic hiking look.

  • ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Halts Production for 2 Weeks After Positive Coronavirus Test

    Production on “Mission: Impossible 7” has temporarily shut down after at least one member tested positive for coronavirus. Filming will pause for two weeks on the action film starring Tom Cruise. It’s unclear who or how many members of the crew tested positive. “We have temporarily halted production on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation,” a spoke

  • London's Heathrow Airport Opens Separate Terminal for Travelers Arriving From High-risk Countries

    Passengers arriving from "red-list" countries like Brazil and Turkey will be among those sent to a separate terminal.

  • Sound the Alarms: ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Just Got a Premiere Date

    AND it's going to be split into two parts... 👀

  • How ‘Bridgerton’ Team Is Creating ‘Grand and Beautiful’ Season 2 Without Regé-Jean Page

    This story about Betsy Beers and “Bridgerton” first appeared in the Race Begins issue of TheWrap’s Emmy magazine. Executive producers Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Chris Van Dusen launched their first scripted Netflix series, “Bridgerton,” on Christmas Day 2020, a time when we all needed a little more cheer than usual because of our inability to be with loved ones during a pandemic-plagued holiday season. The show became Netflix’s most-watched series in its first month and earned a Seasons 2, 3

  • Netflix Promotes Peter Friedlander to Lead Domestic Scripted Programming as Brian Wright Exits

    Netflix is expanding Peter Friedlander’s purview, naming him head of UCAN (that’s U.S. and Canada) scripted series. As part of the move, Brian Wright, who oversaw the streaming service’s expansive overall deals, will exit the company. Friedlander will assume oversight of Wright’s team. Friedlander has been with Netflix since 2011 and was most recently head of spectacle/event TV, which came as part of the reorganization under new global TV chief Bela Bajaria. Netflix had not had an executive in c

  • I Live in a Busy City but Take Calming ‘Nature Walks’ Thanks to This Meditation App

    Connecting with nature changed the game for my mental health.