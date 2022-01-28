Huat ah! The Daily Show host Ronny Chieng's ang baos have sold out again

(Updated)

Malaysia-born, Singapore-raised standup comedian Ronny Chieng wants to inject some fun into red packets (ang bao) – he's reprinted new batches of his own red packets with the message 'Hope you get rich' for this Lunar New Year. However, a quick check on his website shows the red packets have already sold out. Bummer.

Designed last year on red paper with letterings in gold foil (can it get more prosperous than this?), Chieng said, "it's an elegant solution for giving the gift of cash."

When asked about his design inspiration, Chieng shared with Yahoo Life SEA: "I made it as a fun official merch for the 2020 Hope You Get Rich tour – even though I had to postpone the tour for obvious reasons, I thought it was a good time to release it anyway. And I just like making dope s*t that looks good."

The comedian designed the red packets alongside Zhu Zipeng, an artist who owns a small design studio in New York City.

"It's not even about the money. When I make stuff like this, I feel like I'm showcasing a talented designer as well as my personality and culture while supporting small businesses in New York, where I got it printed," Chieng stressed.

The design has already attracted major wows from his fellow peers in the entertainment industry. Content creator Philip Wang, who owns Wong Fu Productions, wondered if the packets are voice-activated while Crazy Rich Asians actor Harry Shun Jr. joked that he wants “a signed envelope and 8 US$100 bills in it for good luck.”

Chieng moved to New York City after being hired as a correspondent on The Daily Show. He has enjoyed success along the way, having starred in his own Netflix special, Asian Comedian Destroys America, and nailing an acting stint in the hugely successful romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians.