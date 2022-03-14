How to preorder the new alpine green iPhone 13

A sophisticated alpine green and stunning green join the iPhone 13 lineup. (PHOTO: Apple)

Apple is dropping two new colours for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13: the alpine green and green, which looks closer to camouflage green to me. Both models and colours are available for pre-order on Apple as well as Amazon Singapore.

Like the previous iPhone 13 models, the new ones are made with the Ceramic Shield, a durable front cover, and includes the breakthrough A15 Bionic chip, an advanced 5G experience, cutting-edge camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and bigger battery life.

Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also offer a bright Super Retina XDR display, while iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max include a vibrant Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate from 10Hz up to 120Hz.

“People love the design of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, and we’re excited to unveil the stunning new alpine green and green finishes, which join the wide range of beautiful colours on the iPhone 13 lineup,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “These new colours give customers even more options when choosing their iPhone, and we can’t wait for them to take advantage of all the iPhone 13 lineup offers, including unmatched performance with A15 Bionic, our best camera systems, massive improvements to battery life for everyday needs, fast 5G, incredible durability, and so much more.”

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Subscribe to Yahoo Singapore Telegram and visit Yahoo Shopping for first dibs on shopping deals

Buy it from Apple

The easiest way to preorder the phone is from the official Apple Store. Whether you're on their upgrade program or looking to get your hands on the new iPhone 13, the Apple Store is an easy bet.

Buy it from Amazon Singapore

Amazon Singapore is adding some sweet deals just for this period. Customers can also enjoy up to S$75 Amazon.sg Gift Card (with a min spend on eligible Apple products) with HSBC card (Mastercard or Visa). A customer’s Amazon.sg order must have a minimum purchase amount of S$650 and S$1,000 in order to receive the S$50 and S$75 Amazon.sg Gift Card respectively. Offer expires at 23:59 SGT 25 March 2022 or when fully redeemed, whichever is earlier.

However, this offer only stands with any of the following Apple products below: