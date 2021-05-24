How to kickstart your sustainable lifestyle journey with Futr

Niki Bruce
·Contributor
·5-min read
(PHOTO: Futr)
(PHOTO: Futr)

It goes without saying that the world is now more focused on sustainability issues, whether it’s about what you are wearing, eating or producing at your company. Here in Asia, the issues related to climate change and overproduction can clearly be seen whenever the haze hits or another waterway becomes polluted.

But what can we do about it? Is the problem too big for us as individuals to deal with?

Actually, no. There are many easily implemented actions you can take to make your own mark in the fight against these seemingly overwhelming problems. This is where having the right sources for news and information become increasingly important.

Focusing on the Future

“A lot of our readers genuinely want to do good by the environment but aren’t sure where to start or how,” explains Brintha Loganathan, the editor of Singapore-based online magazine futr.sg.

“There’s a vast amount of literature that exists on the topic which can be overwhelming, confusing and even at times, preachy. I’m personally not a fan of anything overly preachy, and I think there are definitely others like me who ‘tune out’ the moment they feel like someone’s talking at them instead of with them.”

In partnership with veteran automotive journalists, Joel Tam and Sheldon Trollope - the founders of Ignition Labs - Ms Loganathan explains that the idea for futr.sg started as a publication about hybrid and electric vehicles, but grew into something so much more.

“Once we delved more into the topic, the more apparent it became that our focus had to be broader. We were very interested in examining how EVs could potentially fit in with a sustainable lifestyle as a whole,” says Ms Loganathan.

“We also realised that there was room for a sustainability publication that catered to readers who wanted to make a difference, but perhaps weren’t sure where to start – considering there are so many different aspects to sustainability. It was particularly important to me that we were able to create content that wasn’t merely educational, but also entertaining and relatable.”

(PHOTO: Futr)
(PHOTO: Futr)

To that end, the publication is focused on offering a ‘one-stop-shop’ for content related to living more sustainably.

“... futr.sg is first and foremost a platform for stories about sustainability and eco-consciousness. There are a number of awesome sites that deal with different aspects of sustainability, but the message we want to bring across is a little different. We’re big on encouraging people to take “little steps” towards a more sustainable lifestyle,” Ms Loganathan explains.

Instead of just browbeating their readers with lots of facts and figures, or doom and gloom stories, the editorial team look for the positive angles, hoping to bring people clarity around the issues of living sustainably, and offer practical tips and information to help them do so.

“What futr.sg tries to do is to turn serious, important topics into stories that are accessible, exciting and most importantly, fun. And we hope that these stories inspire people to start or continue their own sustainability journeys,” says Ms Loganathan.

“Secondly, we’re also the first sustainability-focused online magazine in Singapore that addresses EVs, green vehicles and green automotive tech. I think there’s recently been a lot of curiosity about EVs in Singapore. People are wondering if they’re really perfect green alternatives to a traditional ICE car. So futr.sg tries to answer these questions through our stories – whether it’s car reviews, EV guides and the like.”

(PHOTO: Futr)
(PHOTO: Futr)

Creating a more Sustainable Singapore

According to Ms Loganathan, Singaporeans are becoming more interested in living in a sustainable way, and they are interested in new technology and ideas on how to do so.

“I think in recent years there has been a shift in perspectives within the population. People are definitely starting to pay more attention and some are trying to find their own ways to live more sustainably,” Ms Loganathan says.

“In part because government initiatives regarding sustainability have shifted from being ‘advisory’ to more ‘regulatory’ over the years. So there is greater pressure on the population to adapt.

“Then there’s also the ‘trend factor’. Somehow, a sustainable lifestyle has in recent years become hip because more popular brands are pushing out eco-friendly, sustainably sourced products. Plus, you’ve also got a lot more important, influential voices in the community speaking about all the different aspects of sustainability – whether it’s about zero-waste, pollution, preservation and the like.”

So the current situation is relatively positive, but Ms Loganathan says there is still room for improvement, especially in the areas of fast, convenient lifestyle options.

“There is still so much more room for growth. Singapore as a society is in a constant rush and flux. There are still many who would choose faster, more convenient options than ones that are less convenient, but better for the environment,” she explains.

“The people who futr is tailored to however, are those who feel like they want to do more but because they can’t completely transform their lifestyle to a more sustainable one overnight or perhaps feel they’re not doing enough to matter, get discouraged and just stop taking action. That’s where I think futr.sg comes in.

“We want to create a zero-judgement, safe space for readers to enjoy meaningful stories that hopefully inspire them to press on.”

To start your sustainable lifestyle journey, go to futr.sg.

READ MORE:

The insect start-ups of Southeast Asia paving the way to a sustainable diet of the future 

Zerrin founder wants to help you make better choices for your wardrobe 

Dilraba Dilmurat, Park Seo-Joon support Earth Hour with special messages 

Simply Sustainable: Sustainable Wardrobe Essentials

Watch more Lifestyle videos on Yahoo TV:

Latest stories

  • Kilt-making and glassblowing added to list of UK’s endangered crafts

    Kilt-making and glassblowing added to list of UK’s endangered craftsHeritage Crafts Association says Covid lockdowns and economic issues have worsened problems craftspeople face Compass making at B Cooke & Son Ltd, Hull, one of the few firms still making compasses the old-fashioned way. Photograph: Glen Milner, courtesy of B Cooke & Son Ltd.

  • John Oliver Creates Bogus Sexual Wellness Products to Mock Sponsored Content (Video)

    John Oliver zeroed in on local news stations selling sponsored content during news broadcasts on Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight,” and to prove how shockingly easy it is to get on a channel with any illegitimate product, Oliver created a fake sexual wellness blanket called the Venus Veil and got it covered on three shows. With the help of a hired actress who hawked the product on several shows, Oliver and the “Last Week Tonight” team were able to get the Venus Veil advertised on legitimate news program on KVUE Austin, ABC4 Utah, and Denver-based Mile High Living. Oliver’s Venus Veil is literally just a blanket — but it claims it “works confidentially to fix erectile issues and improve vaginal lubrication” using “magnetogenetics.” “Right now, it’s far too easy to make a ridiculous product that makes outlandish claims and get it onto local TV. And the reason I know that is, we did,” Oliver said. “We started a company called Venus Inventions and created something called the Venus Veil, an absurd medical product based on technology that absolutely doesn’t exist.” Clips of the “Last Week Tonight” actress selling the Venus Veil can be found on their new website, Venusinventions.com which features this amazing graphic, that presumably is supposed to illustrate the blanket’s, uh, alleged sexual healing properties. John Oliver then pointed out that many news stations “swap figures between their newsroom and their sponsored content shows,” just like ABC4 Utah’s Surae Chinn, who serves as the station’s chief medical correspondent and also anchors several of its sponsored content bits. Chinn actually was one of the anchors in a sponsored content segment for the Venus Veil and Oliver noted that she didn’t ask as many questions about the blanket’s supposed sexual benefits as you’d expect a chief medical correspondent to. “I would love to tell you it was difficult to get on but it really wasn’t,” Oliver said, noting the HBO show paid less than $7,200 to appear on all three shows. Oliver said he took inspiration from PR firm Presley Media‘s brand ambassador and “lifestyle expert” Michelle Yarn, who hawks all sorts of (as he put it) “terrifying products” on local TV, including deep-fried Doritos nachos and a life-size Velveeta fondue fountain. If you’re not really familiar with what sponsored content is, don’t worry, you’re not supposed to be. The entire point of sponsored content is that it’s a form of media advertising the viewers or readers don’t immediately recognize as an ad. Essentially, it’s when advertisers pay news programs to integrate their product into the rest of their coverage as seamlessly as possible. John Oliver argued during his show Sunday evening that blurring the line between news and ads with sponsored content damages a news program’s credibility. He also argued that it also allows any old product to buy access to viewer’s loyalty and trust for usually absurdly low prices, potentially devaluing any other actually legitimate information that might be shown on the news station. Read original story John Oliver Creates Bogus Sexual Wellness Products to Mock Sponsored Content (Video) At TheWrap

  • Laura Lehmann exposes secret marriage

    The former beauty queen reveals she married basketball player boyfriend in secret earlier this year

  • Jennifer Yu is now a mum

    The actress is elated to welcome her first daughter Clare

  • Working for Marvel Comics is a dream come true for Malaysian artist Alan Quah

    Alan drew for various comics before becoming a cover artist for Marvel Comics in January this year.

  • Another baby for Jonathan Cheung & Angie Mak

    The TVB couple announced that they are having baby number three

  • 2021 Billboard Music Awards: Complete List of Winners

    The 2021 Billboard Music Awards was a two-night event this year, with music superstars such as The Weeknd and Machine Gun Kelly going home as winners for Top Artist and Best Rock Artist, respectively. Celebrating music’s biggest chart-toppers, Nick Jonas hosted the BBMAs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night, a day after Matthew Hoffman announced the first group of winners for a non-televised ceremony. Pop Smoke, who received record-breaking posthumous recognition as a finalist in 10 categories, dominated four of those categories, while Gabby Barrett, a first-time finalist claimed two awards. The Weeknd, who went into Sunday’s show having already collected seven trophies, took home the Top Hot 100 song for his ’80s-inspired anthem “Blinding Lights.” ICON Award recipient P!NK delivered a show-stopping performance of “Cover Me in Sunshine” with her daughter Willow Sage Hart, and Drake was named Artist of the Decade. In addition, Houston-based rapper Trae Tha Truth received the second annual Change Maker Award for his dedication to “fighting for, and delivering, social and medical equity in his community.” Among the other performers Sunday were JR, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, DJ Khaled featuring H.E.R. and Migos, Doja Cat & SZA, Duran Duran, Glass Animals, Jonas Brothers with Marshmello, Karol G, The Weeknd and twenty one pilots. See below for the complete list of winners: Top ArtistDrakeJuice WRLDPop SmokeTaylor SwiftThe Weeknd (Winner) Top New ArtistGabby BarrettDoja CatJack HarlowPop Smoke (Winner)Rod Wave Top Male ArtistDrakeJuice WRLDLil BabyPop SmokeThe Weeknd (Winner) Top Female ArtistBillie EilishAriana GrandeDua LipaMegan Thee StallionTaylor Swift (Winner) Top Duo/GroupAC/DCAJRBTS (Winner)Dan + ShayMaroon 5 Top Billboard 200 ArtistDrakeJuice WRLDPop SmokePost MaloneTaylor Swift (Winner) Top Hot 100 ArtistDaBabyDrakeDua LipaPop SmokeThe Weeknd (Winner) Top Streaming Songs ArtistDaBabyDrake (Winner)Lil BabyPop SmokeThe Weeknd Top Song Sales ArtistJustin BieberBTS (Winner)Megan Thee StallionMorgan WallenThe Weeknd Top Radio Songs ArtistJustin BieberLewis CapaldiDua LipaHarry StylesThe Weeknd (Winner) Top R&B ArtistJhené AikoJustin BieberChris BrownDoja CatThe Weeknd (Winner) Top R&B Male ArtistJustin BieberChris BrownThe Weeknd (Winner) Top R&B Female ArtistJhené AikoDoja Cat (Winner)SZA Top Rap ArtistDaBabyDrakeJuice WRLDLil BabyPop Smoke (Winner) Top Rap Male ArtistJuice WRLDLil BabyPop Smoke (Winner) Top Rap Female ArtistCardi BMegan Thee Stallion (Winner)Saweetie Top Country ArtistGabby BarrettKane BrownLuke CombsChris StapletonMorgan Wallen (Winner) Top Country Male ArtistLuke CombsChris StapletonMorgan Wallen (Winner) Top Country Female ArtistGabby Barrett (Winner)Maren MorrisCarrie Underwood Top Country Duo/GroupDan + ShayFlorida Georgia Line (Winner)Maddie & Tae Top Rock ArtistAC/DCAJRFive Finger Death PunchMachine Gun Kelly (Winner)twenty one pilots Top Latin ArtistAnuel AABad Bunny (Winner)J BalvinMalumaOzuna Top Latin Male ArtistBad Bunny (Winner)J BalvinOzuna Top Latin Female ArtistBecky GKarol G (Winner)Rosalía Top Latin Duo/GroupBanda MS de Sergio LizárragaEslabón Armado (Winner)Los Dos Carnales Top Dance/Electronic ArtistThe ChainsmokersKygoLady Gaga (Winner)MarshmelloSurf Mesa Top Christian ArtistCasting CrownsElevation Worship (Winner)for KING & COUNTRYCarrie UnderwoodZach Williams Top Gospel ArtistKirk FranklinKoryn HawthorneTasha Cobbs LeonardMaverick City MusicKanye West (Winner) Top Billboard 200 AlbumJuice WRLD, Legends Never DieLil Baby, My TurnPop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon (Winner)Taylor Swift, folkloreThe Weeknd, After Hours Top R&B AlbumJhené Aiko, ChilomboChris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & BDoja Cat, Hot PinkKehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’tThe Weeknd, After Hours (Winner) Top Rap AlbumDaBaby, Blame It On BabyJuice WRLD, Legends Never DieLil Baby, My TurnLil Uzi Vert, Eternal AtakePop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon (Winner) Top Country AlbumGabby Barrett, GoldmineSam Hunt, SouthsideChris Stapleton, Starting OverCarrie Underwood, My GiftMorgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album (Winner) Top Rock AlbumAC/DC, Power UpMiley Cyrus, Plastic HeartsGlass Animals, DreamlandMachine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall (Winner)Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You Top Latin AlbumAnuel AA, EmmanuelBad Bunny, El Último Tour Del MundoBad Bunny, Las que no iban a salirBad Bunny, YHLQMDLG (Winner)J Balvin, Colores Top Dance/Electronic AlbumDJ Snake, Carte BlancheGryffin, GravityKygo, Golden HourLady Gaga, Chromatica (Winner)Kylie Minogue, Disco Top Christian AlbumBethel Music, PeaceElevation Worship, Grave Into GardensCarrie Underwood, My Gift (Winner)We The Kingdom, Holy WaterZach Williams, Rescue Story Top Gospel AlbumKoryn Hawthorne, I AMTasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the RymanMaverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 (Winner)Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2Kierra Sheard, Kierra Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” (Winner) Top Streaming SongCardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR” (Winner)Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” Top Selling SongGabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”BTS, “Dynamite” (Winner)Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage”The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” Top Radio SongGabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”Harry Styles, “Adore You”The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” (Winner) Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope” (Winner)Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN” Top R&B SongJhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., “B.S.”Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”Doja Cat, “Say So”The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” (Winner) Top Rap Song24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR” (Winner)Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage” Top Country SongJason Aldean, “Got What I Got”Gabby Barrett, “I Hope” (Winner)Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown” Top Rock SongAJR, “Bang!” (Winner)All Time Low ft. blackbear, “Monsters”Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear, “my ex’s best friend”twenty one pilots, “Level of Concern” Top Latin SongBad Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti” (Winner)Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers, “Caramelo” Top Dance/Electronic SongLady Gaga, “Stupid Love”Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” (Winner)Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, “ily (i love you baby)”Topic & A7S, “Breaking Me” Top Christian SongElevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens” (Winner)for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “TOGETHER”Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Live)”Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Famous For (I Believe)”Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus” Top Gospel SongKoryn Hawthorne, “Speak To Me”Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”Marvin Sapp, “Thank You For It All”Tye Tribbett, “We Gon’ Be Alright”Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood” (Winner) The 2021 Billboard Music Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles May 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. Read original story 2021 Billboard Music Awards: Complete List of Winners At TheWrap

  • ‘American Idol’ Crowns Season 19 Winner

    (Warning: This post contains spoilers for Sunday’s finale of “American Idol.”) “American Idol” crowned its Season 19 winner on Sunday in a three-hour live finale featuring performances from the Top 3, the season’s eliminated contestants and judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. The episode aired live coast-to-coast, with voting open for the entire run of the show as the audience chose between finalists Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence. At the end of the night, Beckham was crowned the winner, capping off a season as a clear frontrunner with performances like “You Should Probably Leave” and his original song “Mamma.” The finale saw the finalists perform three solos apiece, one “Hometown Song,” a “Favorite Moment” revisiting one of their past performances and a judges’ choice. Beckham performed “Fire Away” by Chris Stapleton, revisited his performance of Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” and was given The Beatles’ “Blackbird” by the judges. Kinstler performed “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston, revisited Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and was given Celine Dion’s “All By Myself” by the judgest. Spence’s three songs were “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke, “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo and “Georgia on My Mind.” Additional performances included duets with the Top 9 by Lindsey Buckingham, Alessia Cara, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Fall Out Boy, Mickey Guyton, Chaka Khan, Leona Lewis and Macklemore. “American Idol” has already been renewed for a 20th season at ABC and will return to the network next year. And the 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐑 of #AmericanIdol is…#IdolFinale #TheNextIdol pic.twitter.com/RzrDCWnY5g— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 24, 2021 Read original story ‘American Idol’ Crowns Season 19 Winner At TheWrap

  • Billboards Awards: Celebs stun in plunging gowns

    Alicia Keys, BTS, Bad Bunny are scheduled to perform at this star-studded award show.

  • Priyanka Chopra Wows in Sheer Gold Gown at Billboard Music Awards with Nick Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra wore a custom-made Dolce & Gabbana beaded gown to the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

  • Saweetie Keeps It Peachy in a Flirty Ruffled Gown at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

    Saweetie is giving us the red carpet moment we've been longing for at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

  • WNYC Accused of ‘Coordinated and Aggressive Campaign’ Against Internal Critics In SAG-AFTRA Complain to NLRB

    SAG-AFTRA has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against New York Public Radio, accusing WNYC Editor-in-Chief Audrey Cooper of waging a “coordinated and aggressive campaign” against internal critics. “SAG-AFTRA filed this charge in response to a management-driven strategy to silence a thriving newsroom and undermine accountability and transparency by issuing discipline and threats against employees for asking questions and engaging in legally protected activity,” read a statement from SAG-AFTRA, which represents broadcast journalists in addition to screen actors. “The union also maintains that WNYC management maintained and enforced work rules designed for the purpose of curtailing accountability and transparency and surveilled employees or created the perception of surveillance of employees in their communications with the union and one another,” the statement continues. The new charges are the latest phase in an ongoing period of turmoil at WNYC that dates back to 2017, when the rise of the #MeToo movement led to misconduct accusations against three prominent male hosts and an ousting of leadership at the station. Goli Sheikholeslami was hired as the new CEO of the station, in turn hiring Cooper as the new editor-in-chief. But as New York Times media columnist Ben Smith notes, Cooper’s tenure at WNYC has been met with friction between her and staff, particularly in her decision to change the sharp, editorializing voice of WNYC sister website Gothamist and to require radio reporters to file stories for the web. The latter change led to 18-year veteran Fred Mogul being fired by Cooper after she found that he had used credited copy from the Associated Press in the web version of his story, even though that was standard practice for the station prior to Cooper’s arrival. SAG-AFTRA said in its statement that Mogul’s firing, along with that of the guild’s shop steward, were done ” for indefensible and unlawful reasons that violate the collective bargaining agreement and the NLRA.”“SAG-AFTRA and New York Public Radio had a collaborative relationship for more than 20 years,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. “We have worked to ensure a culture where our members can work zealously while being protected under a fair agreement. I am shocked by the reprehensible decision of NYPR’s management to terminate our members and other dedicated staff. We stand with all of them and will continue to fight for those who have been silenced.” “We are stunned and disappointed with this aggressive campaign by a new management team that seems bent on not only dismantling our relationship, but also abdicating their own responsibilities of being transparent and accountable to employees and the member listeners of the NYPR community,” said SAG-AFTRA Chief Broadcast Officer Mary Cavallaro. The guild is asking for Mogul and all other wrongfully terminated WNYC staffers to be reinstated and for NYPR’s board of directors to begin an independent investigation into the recent actions by Cooper and station management. The new complaints come one week after Bob Garfield, co-host of the WNYC show “On The Media,” was fired by the station over bullying allegations following a heated meeting with producers. Another station host, Tanzina Vega, is also being investigated after her own intense exchange with a producer while recording her show “The Takeaway,” last month. Read original story WNYC Accused of ‘Coordinated and Aggressive Campaign’ Against Internal Critics In SAG-AFTRA Complain to NLRB At TheWrap

  • Lady Gaga Posted a Heartfelt Tribute to Her "Real Friends" on Instagram

    "I love you friends, all your colors and your uniqueness—your kindness, your curiosity and endless love."

  • Doja Cat Is a Standout in Stripes at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

    Doja Cat just made stripes the only thing we want to wear for the rest of the year.

  • ‘The phones are all whispering’: why a theatre-maker collected Melbourne’s late-night calls

    ‘The phones are all whispering’: why a theatre-maker collected Melbourne’s late-night calls. Roslyn Oades and Bob Scott’s new show The Nightline isn’t intentionally about the city’s long lockdown, but taps directly into the feelings shared during it

  • Cole Hauser's Wife Shares the BEST Throwback Photos of the 'Yellowstone' Star

    Rip, is that you?! 😮

  • Phil Mickelson Wins PGA Championship, Becomes Oldest Golf Major Winner Ever

    Phil Mickelson made golf history on Sunday, winning the PGA Championship to not only earn his sixth major title but also become the oldest player ever to win a major tournament. The 50-year-old veteran broke a record that has stood since 1968, when Julius Boros won the PGA Championship in 1968 at the age of 48. It is Mickelson’s second PGA Championship victory, following one in 2005. It also joins his Masters victories in 2004, 2006 and 2010, as well as a 2013 Open Championship title on his list of major victories. Mickelson held off challenges from fellow major winners Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen, winning by two strokes with a score of six-under-par. As Mickelson approached the 18th green to cement his victory, fans at Kiawah Island swarmed the course behind him in a scene reminiscent of Tiger Woods’ historic victory at the Masters two years ago. Mickelson is now tied for 12th on the all-time major championship list, joining Nick Faldo and Lee Trevino as six-time champs. He now looks ahead next month to the U.S. Open, the one major championship he has never won but has finished as runner-up six times. Mickelson amongst the madness. 😳 A dart from the wild gallery at Kiawah.#PGAChamppic.twitter.com/ZDXCZ7IAfc— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 23, 2021 Read original story Phil Mickelson Wins PGA Championship, Becomes Oldest Golf Major Winner Ever At TheWrap

  • H.E.R. Shimmers in Red, Saweetie Is Dainty in Ruffles & Doja Cat Goes Bold in Stripes + More Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

    Get ready for a night of music and style.

  • Decades review – it’s curtain up to terror and rage from Simon Armitage and Maxine Peake

    Decades review – it’s curtain up to terror and rage from Simon Armitage and Maxine Peake Leeds PlayhouseThe poet and actor are among six writers whose short monologues span the theatre’s 50 years – from the Yorkshire Ripper to a post-lockdown future Connor Elliott as Wilf in The Bodyguard by Simon Armitage, directed by James Brining, at Leeds Playhouse. Photograph: Sharron Wallace

  • Former Trump Spokesman Must Pay $42,000 in Legal Fees to G/O Media After Losing Defamation Suit

    Jason Miller, a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, has been ordered by a federal judge to pay Gizmodo Media Group almost $42,000 in legal expenses after two failed attempts to sue the company. In his first legal attempt, Miller claimed a 2018 viral story from the now-defunct website Splinter titled, “Court Docs Allege Ex-Trump Staffer Drugged Woman He Got Pregnant With ‘Abortion Pill'” had cost him his contract as a political commentator for CNN. Miller attempted to secure $100 million from G/O media in the original suit, but a federal judge ruled that story had been accurately reported, making Miller’s claims moot. The story laid out the details of Miller’s divorce from ex-wife A.J Delgado, who he met during the campaign in 2016. Delgado’s legal team alleged that Miller had an affair with a woman he met at an Orlando strip club and when the woman found out she was pregnant, Miller dosed her with an abortion pill without her knowledge, leading to the termination of the pregnancy, and almost killed the woman. In a statement posted to his Twitter at the time, Miller claimed, “There is no validity to the false accusations made in the document Arlene ‘AJ’ Delgado filed herself, without an attorney.” 1) There is no validity to the false accusations made in the document Arlene “AJ” Delgado filed herself, without an attorney.— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 22, 2018 In his second attempt at the suit last month, Miller argued that those court documents weren’t admissible. But last month a panel of judges ruled that they were protected under New York fair reporting privilege and upheld the 2019 decision. As a result, Jason Miller must now pay Gizmodo Media $41,868.23 in legal fees. Read original story Former Trump Spokesman Must Pay $42,000 in Legal Fees to G/O Media After Losing Defamation Suit At TheWrap