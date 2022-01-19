As we wistfully scroll through photos of big Chinese New Year gatherings of yesteryears, we have come to accept that this will be yet another year of restricted visits to our extended family. On the bright side, there's more time for us to bond, chill and get up to date with our loved ones. And there's no better way to embrace deep bonding than over hotpot, grill or a combination of both.

Why not? Hotpot or steamboat is the perfect solution for the non-chefs amongst us, homemakers who have run out of meal ideas, and those of us who simply crave hotpots, grills and similar. These meals are as simple as making a grocery run (we save you a trip with online links below), washing, cutting and plating them. Viola, a one-time preparation is all you need for two meals and more. Absolutely no cooking skills required!

If you are not already on the hotpot bandwagon, we’ve got you covered! Here’s a list of steamboat, smokeless grill and BBQ appliances. For those who crave for authentic flavours, we even found a charcoal cooker for you! Of course, simplify your preparation process with delicious soup bases (links provided) for the upcoming Chinese New Year parties. Happy hosting and happy bonding!

Hotpot, glorious hotpot

Shabu Hot Pot Charcoal Copper Cooker. PHOTO: Amazon

When there’s only 1 or 2 of you, and you still love a feast

Hinomaru Collection Japanese Shichirin Konro Charcoal Grill. PHOTO: Amazon

Smoking hot food without the smoke

PHOTO: Amazon. Smokeless Grill, Portable with Smoke Extractor, Non-stick

Steel Smokeless Grill, Indoors, Nonstick Ceramic Electric. PHOTO: Amazon

PHOTO: Amazon. Philips Indoor Smoke-less Grill plus Bonus Cleaning Tool

Enjoy the best of both worlds

Cornell 2-in-1 Table Top Grill and Hot Pot Set. PHOTO: Amazon

PHOTO: Amazon. Stainless Steel Shabu Shabu Hotpot with Divider&Lid

PHOTO: Amazon. Takahi Electric Teppanyaki with Steamboat 36cm

Soup bases, so you don’t have to slog in the kitchen to enjoy your hotpot

Assorted flavours available

Little Sheep Mongolian Hot Pot Soup Base, 3 Packs. PHOTO: Amazon

PHOTO: Amazon. Mizkan Pork Bone & Soy Sauce Hotpot Soup

PHOTO: Amazon. Daisho Hakata Mizutaki Chicken Hot Pot Base

PHOTO: Amazon. Hai Di Lao Tomato Flavour Hotpot Seasoning

PHOTO: Amazon. Daisho Motsu Nabe Hotpot Soup Base Miso Flavour

