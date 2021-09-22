Homegrown furniture retailer Scene Shang to close Beach Road flagship store

Final chance to shop at the physical Scene Shang store on Beach Road. PHOTO: Scene Shang

SINGAPORE – Since settling into their first permanent retail address in 2016, Singapore home decor retailer Scene Shang has called their 263 Beach Road outlet their flagship store. Located in a shophouse, it will soon close its doors for good on 28 September, with its last day of retail operations on the 27th.

According to CNA , Scene Shang’s co-founder Pamela Ting shared that the pandemic had affected sales at the outlet. The contemporary furniture, homeware and lifestyle label based in Singapore commented that the “city centre rent proved to be hurting us in this case as [the number of] tourists and even local shoppers had reduced drastically”.

Having realised that their customers are going online during the pandemic, the brand was able to speak to landlords who allowed them to terminate their leases earlier, helping to “reduce our overheads to help the business thrive.”

In a blog post shared earlier last week by co-founder Jessica Wong titled “A Parting Note to 263 Beach Road — Goodbye Flagship Store!”, memories about the flagship store were shared, including the brand’s first SHANG YUE event with only ten people in attendance, and the unique woody scent at the shop that is a “blend of bergamot, cypress, nutmeg, cedarwood and sandalwood to create a warm and welcoming feeling.”

With the closure of their flagship store in September, Scene Shang will also cease to have any physical stores for the time being. Taking their business online, the brand will, however, be opening a new retail showroom in Tai Seng in mid-October. “As per our plans to consolidate, we found a space that is 6,000 sq ft on the top floor of a 1970s building in Tai Seng and this will be home to our entire office, warehouse and retail showroom,” Ting said.

Wong had also thanked their regular customers-turned-friends in the blog post, especially “for coming back ever so often even just to say hi and to encourage our team, even during these difficult times.”

Scene Shang is currently holding a sale of up to 30% off on its selection of furniture and homeware. The sale is applicable online, until 30th September, and in their flagship store until 27th September.