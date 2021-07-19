Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication. Yahoo Shopping Page

The bad news related to COVID-19 have been the headliners in the past week: from KTV clusters to fishmongers forced to pause their businesses due to possible exposure at the Jurong Fishery Port. Not only are livelihoods severely affected by dine-in restrictions and business closures, but our food source is also now impacted.

However, as with all things, there's always a silver lining when we look hard enough. Did you know that you can get fresh and frozen fish online? For those of you who love fish and seafood, here's where you can buy them online.

If there is only one online fish merchant to go to, I will pick Kühlbarra. I first had a taste of the barramundi’s exquisite meat at my sister’s steamboat dinner. Kühlbarra passed its smell, sight, texture and taste tests with flying colours. The barramundi belly looked so fresh, had no foul smell, was firm when held with chopsticks and melted in my mouth. It was THE tastiest fish meat I had ever tried in my life! You know how it feels when you partake in something absolutely delicious? I was instantly in love and my experience totally debunked the notion that the freshest fish can only be bought from wet markets!

Upon further investigation, I discovered, to my delight, that not only is Kühlbarra a sustainable brand, it is also Singapore's only deep-sea ocean farm. As one of the world's largest sustainable Barramundi deep-sea aquaculture farm, it prides itself on its farm-to-fork model. Kühlbarra barramundi is harvested and processed to order and delivered via an unbroken cold chain to ensure optimal freshness. And according to their website, their products are "100% growth hormone and antibiotic-free”. Hence, the endorsement by top chefs, counting TungLok Group, and private hospitals in Singapore like Thomson Medical and Farrer Park Hospital.

There's a fish for everyone, from fish lovers like me to those recuperating from surgery, recovering from an illness, new mummies on confinement, growing children to hotpot lovers. Take your pick from salmon, barramundi, collagen fish stock, barramundi chowder, smoked salmon, barramundi fish maw, and more!

I can only say, taste it and discover for yourself how fresh frozen fish can be!

PHOTO: Shopee. Kühlbarra Kühl Feast (1.6kg - 8x200g each)

PHOTO: Shopee. Kühlbarra Barramundi Belly (200g)

PHOTO: Shopee. Kuhl Recuperating Bundle

PHOTO: Shopee. Kühlbarra Norwegian Salmon Fillet (1kg)

PHOTO: Shopee. Precious Baby Bundle

More fish and seafood options with stackable Shopee vouchers:

Let us look forward to the day when we can dine-in with our loved ones and partake in our favourite foods without worry. Meanwhile, we wish everyone good health and do stay positive!

