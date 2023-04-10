Want to help save the world? Learn how to become a decluttering and sustainability champ through the Yahoo Earth Day Campaign

As we celebrate Earth Day, it is important to remember that every action in our daily lives can make a huge impact in protecting our environment. Your everyday activities – from activities at home, travelling, and even just checking your emails – can affect the environment and even contribute to a larger footprint without realising it.

Similarly, however, there are simple ways you can make a difference in helping conserve the world and adopt sustainability. You can start by making small changes to your daily habits. This includes decluttering your life, changing your internet habits, and upcycling.

Want to make a difference? Learn how you can be a sustainability champ through the Yahoo Earth Day campaign.

What is the Yahoo Earth Day campaign?

Yahoo believes that we all have a part to play in conserving our world — and hand in hand, we can achieve sustainability for present and future generations.

This year, Yahoo has teamed up with Terra Singapore, a social enterprise dedicated to sustainability and humanitarian causes, to spread awareness about how one can declutter and live a more sustainable life. Terra commits itself to empowering people through running eco-education programmes, building green spaces, organising sustainable events, and powering upcycling activities and workshops.

Challenge yourself with the #YahooEarthDay quiz

For this year’s Yahoo Earth Day campaign, put your environment and sustainability knowledge to the test with the #YahooEarthDay quiz – and stand a chance to win prizes!

Take the #YahooEarthDayQuiz to test your environmental and sustainability knowledge! The quiz shines the spotlight on sustainability, including waste reduction, reducing carbon emissions, and how you can do your part to protect the environment.

The top 20 participants with the highest scores and most creative answers will stand to win free passes to Terra Singapore’s creative upcycling workshop and a Yahoo eco-friendly goodie bag! Contest ends 1 May 2023.

How does it work?

Step 1: Head over to #YahooEarthDay quiz and get the highest score! (Don’t worry, answers can be found throughout the Yahoo Earth Day website.)

Step 2: Share your personal tip on how you declutter (physically or digitally) or upcycle.

Step 3: Stand to win free passes to a creative upcycling workshop run by our sustainability partner, Terra Singapore, as well as a Yahoo eco-friendly goodie bag!

You can also unlock new tips and ways on how to contribute towards sustainability in your own way.

