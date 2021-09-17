Gucci's newest Lifestyle collection includes a S$9,600 poker set

Gucci Lifestyle collection features a poker set housed in a briefcase. (PHOTO: Reta Lee/Yahoo Life SEA)

The Milano Design Week may have come and gone but design fans are able to preview Gucci's newest Lifestyle Collection at Gucci Paragon in its entirety.

Unlike the Gucci Cartoleria in Milan, where visitors stumbled upon 'cabinets of curiosities' conceived by Creative Director Alessandro Michele – visitors at the Gucci Paragon instead, will come across vintage dressers, coloured tiles and wallpaper adorning a corner of the store.

The Gucci Lifestyle collection includes a large collection of stationery items – think pencil cases, pencils, letters, notepads, pens and paperweights – as well as playing cards, dice sets, poker and backgammon sets that also make great gifts for punters.

Gucci Lifestyle collection features various stationery items. (PHOTO: Reta Lee/Yahoo Life SEA)

Housed in a 70s-inspired briefcase from Gucci's archives in Florence, the poker briefcase (S$9,600) holds chips hand-crafted from bio-resin for a marbled effect, making each piece unique.

The cases are offered in a brightly coloured Geometric G pattern or in GG supreme canvas with brown leather handles and trim.

