Good scalp health might just be one ingredient away

A lot of hair care products out there focus on getting tresses soft and silky, but neglect to get to the root of the problem, quite literally.

Let's talk about the scalp. The health of our scalp is directly linked to our hair health. So it makes sense to take care of it to ensure the hair follicles are strong and healthy, which in turn produce healthy hair.

Take for example the plant root ginger. Do you know that ginger boosts scalp circulation? The circulation stimulates hair growth and strengthens the hair root and follicles. Additionally, the fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals present in ginger can strengthen hair strands, which prevents hair loss.

That's probably why The Body Shop introduced their newest haircare range with ginger as the main ingredient.

The Body Shop Ginger Hair Care (Photo: Stephanie Zheng)

The Body Shop Ginger Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Ginger Scalp Care Conditioner are made with 97% ingredients of natural origin. Certified by The Vegan Society, this hair care series is made with ginger essential oil, birch bark and white willow bark extracts and Community Fair Trade organic aloe vera from Mexico. All these ingredients help repair hair from the inside out by soothing dry scalp and strengthening weak hair. The shampoo and conditioner is part of a 3-step routine for maximum effect.

The products also come in bottles made with 100% recycled plastic, including Community Fair Trade recycled plastic collected off the streets of Bengaluru, India, so it does good for both your hair and the planet.

