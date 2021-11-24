A good night's rest is possible with Emma Sleep. PHOTO: Emma Sleep

Fancy scoring an award-winning, German-engineered mattress topper at only S$135 or a mattress at only S$349? What, hundreds only? Isn't that a mere fraction of the thousands of dollars we usually shell out for premium mattresses in the market? Yes, you heard that right, a quality mattress with European technology is available at less than S$350! Plus Emma Sleep has a newly launched topper going at a discounted price of S$135 only.

And because it's Black Friday, Yahoo readers are in for an exclusive treat. Key in "YAHOOSG10" to enjoy an extra 10% off sales items for a very short promotional period only. So be sure to grab the deals right now!

According to their website, Emma has garnered more than 30 awards globally in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Portugal and the Netherlands. In addition, publications and consumer testing associations have given them a nod for quality, comfort, durability and, of course, ergonomics.

Here’s what you are getting: Using “advanced zoning”, the Emma team sets out to support the areas that need it the most. According to its website, its three-layered mattress core helps to align the spine regardless of your sleeping position. Plus, the motion isolation which they term the "zero partner disturbance technology”, redistributes pressure evenly across the entire mattress, helping you get uninterrupted sleep. The team at Emma knows what consumers want, designing a bed that suits all body types and sleeping positions. Because more often than not, our partners do not have the same sleeping styles as us.

But nights can get hot and humid in our region, you say? According to Emma, its climate-regulating, moisture-wicking technology supports good air circulation, promising to keep you cool all night.

One customer who has tried various brands found Emma an "all-rounder."

PHOTO: Emma Sleep

Customers with aching joints and back issues are happy with the mattress.

PHOTO: Emma Sleep

PHOTO: Emma Sleep

Still not convinced about buying mattresses online without giving it a go in person? Think about it, how would you be able to decide if the mattress is worth the 10-year (or more) investment for a mere five to 10 minutes trial at the retail shop? I don't know about you, but I have always been intimidated by the prospect of trying out different mattresses under the watchful eye of the overly-eager sales assistant, on top of facing the harsh fluorescent lights in the showrooms as I lay vulnerable and uncomfortable on the mattresses. Not to mention having to deal with the other shoppers walking by watching you test out the mattress in your various compromising positions. Plus, with the ongoing COVID-19 situation, I would prefer to head online for my bedding solutions. It pays to be on the safe side during these pandemic times.

Story continues

Each Emma Original Mattress comes with a 10-year warranty. Still not convinced? The best way to find out whether a mattress is right for you is to be able to test it in the comfort of your own home. That's why Emma Sleep is offering you 100 nights to test your Emma Original Mattress. And should you, for whatever reason, decide that it is not for you, the team promises free delivery and returns, no questions asked. How's that for peace of mind?

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Subscribe to Yahoo Singapore Telegram and visit Yahoo Shopping for first dibs on shopping deals

Getting a good night's sleep. PHOTO: Emma Sleep

Are you looking for an upgrade without paying for a new mattress or are you looking for an extra layer of comfort? The Emma Flip Topper comes with two reversible sides (a soft breathable side made of quality Airgocell foam and a firm pressure-relieving side using top-notch HRX foam). Inclusive of a washable cover. Extra comfortable height of 5cm.

S$135 S$195 at Emma Sleep

Emma Flip Topper. PHOTO: Emma Sleep

This made in Germany, the award-winning mattress is suited for all types of sleepers. Using innovative Airgocell technology that regulates temperature, its premium foam adapts to the curvature of your body to ensure you get uninterrupted sleep, every night. 25cm in thickness.

S$319 S$629 at Emma

PHOTO: Emma Sleep. Emma Original Mattress

Don't belittle the importance of a good pillow. The Emma Foam Pillow is engineered for every sleeping position and comfort in mind. Breathable and hypoallergenic, this is an upgrade you should consider for you and your family.

S$101 S$119 at Emma Sleep

PHOTO: Emma Sleep. Emma Foam Pillow

Take advantage of Emma’s Black Friday sale with up to 50% off. Hurry, time-limited sale!

Explore alternative methods for better sleep

Are you having trouble sleeping? Try Headspace, an app that offers a library of over 500 meditations from stress to resilience to compassion. On top of that, the app also provides you with relaxing sleep sounds, a focused music playlist and wind-down exercises.

Try these sleep supplements. Enjoy discounts at iHerb's daily Black Friday sale.

Watch more Lifestyle videos: