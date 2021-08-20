Gillian Chung’s ex-husband Michael Lai reportedly dating Dazzling Cafe’s founder

(PHOTO: Michael Lai Instagram Story)

It seems that Hong Kong’s singer-actress Gillian Chung’s ex-husband, Taiwanese cosmetologist Michael Lai, has finally moved on from the 40-year-old. The very public divorce had reportedly caused Lai to lose weight, and he has been struggling with depression since 2019.

On 14 August, which was also Chinese Valentine’s Day, Lai posted a photo with his parents and a mystery woman, whose face was covered by a peach emoji. The cosmetologist had wished his father a happy birthday, but netizens were speculating that the inclusion of the mystery woman must mean that she is someone important to Lai.

Both the media and netizens speculated that the woman in the photo is Dazzling Cafe founder Janet Yang, who was seen in an Instagram story with Lai last September. “Thx for taking care of my babe,” Lai wrote in the story, with no further updates from either of them since.

According to 8days.sg, Taiwanese media outlets noted that the mystery woman has similar hair length and build as Yang. Once married to businessman Steven Chien for five years, Yang has seven-year-old twin boys and announced in 2019 that the couple had divorced in 2018. However, both parties have yet to make any clarifications.

