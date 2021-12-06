Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication. https://yhoo.it/YahooShopping

Hands up if you have received Christmas gifts you do not need or even want. What's wrong with Christmas gifting nowadays? Many of us tend to buy under holiday stress and a budget constraint. If you are reading this now, you are probably in need of a Christmas gift or two to tide you over this crazy gifting season. The craziest part about Christmas is when you need to buy something decent for people whom you are not very close to or don't even like in the first place (think that colleague you don’t quite click, the neighbour’s rowdy kid or Aunt Mary who keeps bugging you to get married every time you see her).

We know it's a minefield you are treading. In light of being politically-correct, the Yahoo shopping team has come up with a list of extremely affordable gifts that are functional yet not look cheap. Yes, these items are not only useful but oh-so-affordable. We found a pretty AirPods charging case, a collapsible bottles, collapsible pet bowl and and more for under S$20 each! Yes, we think of your pockets all the time. Most importantly, these functional products will arrive before Christmas, as long as you get them today on Amazon, which provides 24-hour delivery. Of course, we made sure we checked that out for you too.

elago Silicone Case with Keychain Designed for Apple AirPods Case 1 and 2, S$11.50 (Photo: Amazon)

Collapsible Water Bottle 550ml, Leak Proof, BPA Free, FDA Approved. PHOTO: Amazon

Hawker Wars Card Game, S$19.50 (Photo: Amazon)

Collapsible Dog Pet Folding Bowl, Portable Silicone Travel Bowls for Dogs & Cats. PHOTO: Amazon

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask, 20g, Berry, S$17.50 (Photo: Amazon)

Carbon Fiber Pyramid 3x3 Speed Cube Puzzle. PHOTO: Amazon

Cute Double Wall Insulated Glasses, from S$12.99 (Photo: Amazon)

UV Sun Protection Arm Sleeves for Men & Women - UPF 50 for Basketball, Running, Cycling, Golf, Baseball & Football - Skin Cancer Foundation Recommended. PHOTO: Amazon

Citronella Essential Oil Set, 100% Pure Aromatherapy for Diffuser, Massage. PHOTO: Amazon

Sunglasses for Men Polarized Lens, 100% UV400 Protection, Anti-Glare Mirrored Lenses. PHOTO: Amazon

