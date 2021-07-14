Giant cat appears on Shinjuku's 3D billboard
On the Japanese streets that are filled with so many advertisements on its buildings, it can be difficult to stand out. But a huge billboard at the east exit of the Shinjuku station, named Cross Shinjuku Vision, seems to be effortlessly attracting a lot of attention recently.
Measuring 8.16 metres long and 18.96 metres wide, the ad screen spans an area of about 154.7 square metres, covering three floors of the newly constructed Cross Shinjuku, the building it is sitting on. Boasting a 4K resolution and with a slight curve on one of its ends, this unique ad space is able to present an illusion — as if an actual giant calico cat is on the building.
今日の15時半ごろに現地で撮られた映像です。雑踏が思いのほかうるさいので、声の大きさは調整しなきゃ。再生時、音量注意です！⚠️ pic.twitter.com/8OsmcyyVOo
— 新宿東口の猫 (@cross_s_vision) July 5, 2021
To make things even more interesting, the cute kitty is set to appear as if it's waking up in the morning when the billboard starts operating at 7am, and falling asleep at the end of the day before the billboard ends its operations at 1am. During the day, it will appear from time to time between ads.
今朝の猫です。皆様も気持ちの良い朝を迎えられましたでしょうか。
こちら、7/12からの本格稼働以降は、一日一回朝7時にしか流れないレア映像です。 pic.twitter.com/W1LdPbgpRu
— 新宿東口の猫 (@cross_s_vision) July 6, 2021
【本日の猫🐈動画 7月9日(金)】
20時ですね。猫はお休みの時間です（動画の撮影は7/6）。
本日の放映も終了いたしました。現地やYouTubeのライブカメラで、今日もたくさんの方にご覧いただいたようです。ありがとうございます。
皆様良い週末を！ pic.twitter.com/kO5rdO4evK
— 新宿東口の猫 (@cross_s_vision) July 9, 2021
However, apparently Japan is not the first to experiment with this new kind of advertising. It was previously done in China:
And South Korea:
In fact, we have a similar billboard in Singapore too, except it has not been used as a 3D advertising space.