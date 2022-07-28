Shopping:

What does your lipstick colour say about you?

Here are some of the different lipstick colours available, and what they may imply about you.

Ghost Month and the Hungry Ghost Festival: 12 things to avoid

Lim Yian Lu
·5-min read
Stock image of burnt paper money. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Paper money, or known as 'Hell Money' are burnt as offerings during the Hungry Ghost Festival. Hell money is considered as money to be used by the dead in hell. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Mention the Ghost Month and the Hungry Ghost Festival, and almost anyone in Singapore will know what these are.

But what about superstitions during the seventh lunar month?

The Chinese believe that the Ghost Month is the most inauspicious month of the year. Inexplicable unfortunate things tend to happen during this period.

To help get through this month safely, here are some taboos that the Buddhist and Taoist devotees will not violate. Even if you’re not a Buddhist or a Taoist, it is also respectful to be aware of them.

1. Don’t step on roadside offerings

Roadside offerings to appease the roaming ghosts are a common sight during this period.

However, you should be mindful of these temporary altars and not step on them, which include the burnt marks left on the floor after burning joss paper.

If you accidentally do so, it's suggested that one apologises or an unwanted visitor may follow you home.

2. Don’t stay out late

The yin energy is believed to be the strongest at night, giving the ghosts spiritual powers.

Children and pregnant people are advised to not stay out late as the spirits tend to go after young kids and foetuses.

People who lack in yang energy may also have higher chances of bumping into a ghost at night.

3. Don’t enter water bodies

One of the classics, vengeful water spirits are thought to lie in wait to capture unsuspecting victims.

They said to be looking for a substitute to take their place so that they can finally be reincarnated. Or they may just want a companion.

Whatever the case, it's likely you know a Singaporean or two who has been told to avoid swimming during the Ghost Month by their parents.

Blue sea with rays of sunlight, ocean surface seen from underwater. (Photo: Getty Images)
Better cancel all your swimming plans during the Hungry Ghost month. (Photo: Getty Images)

4. Don’t kill insects that come into your house

The insects, like moths, butterflies, and grasshoppers, are believed to be the spirits of ancestors returning for a visit.

According to those who practise, killing them will be the equivalent of killing your ancestors.

It’s best to leave them be (or set them free outside the home).

5. Don’t put your chopsticks into your rice bowl

Although this is not limited to just the Ghost Month, putting your chopsticks into your rice bowl, especially in a upright position, symbolises an offering for the spirits (it looks like joss sticks in a food offering).

Unless you want to share your food with them, or worse still, be haunted by them for messing with their offerings, place your chopsticks flat on the bowl or on the table.

6. Don’t move house

When you move house, spirits may see it as an invitation into your new home or may attach to your new furniture.

This is why, in some years, property transactions fall during this period.

Silhouette of girl on television in white room. (Photo: Getty Images)
Moving house during the Hungry Ghost month may net you a new companion. (Photo: Getty Images)

7. Don’t answer if someone or something calls or taps you from behind

Another classic, it is believed that if you turn when someone calls or taps you from behind, malicious spirits will reveal themselves to you.

People may end up missing or fall mysteriously sick after encountering these spirits.

8. Don’t take pictures late at night

According to some, taking pictures at night may capture ghosts in action, or even trap them in photographs or the devices.

Unless you want some misfortune in your life, you should not press that shutter at night.

9. Don’t sit in the first row of a getai performance

Getai is one of the highlights during the Ghost Month.

As much as these performances can be enjoyed by humans, they are mainly for entertaining the roaming spirits.

The first row of seats are usually reserved for them. Sitting in these seats may incur their wrath.

In this Wednesday Aug. 21, 2013 photo, residents leave the front row of seats reserved for
Always leave the front row of a Getai show for your guests during the Hungry Ghost month. (Photo: AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

10. Don’t hold weddings

As the Ghost Month is inauspicious, marriages during this period are believed not last long.

The more superstitious will also avoid visiting the sick in hospital, getting surgery or attending a funeral during this month.

11. Don’t whistle at night

Roaming spirits are said to be attracted to sounds like whistling or singing at night.

If you don’t want them to pay you a visit, it’s best to keep quiet at night.

The back of the heads of two multi-ethnic businesswomen sitting in chairs, attending a business conference or seminar. The focus is on the one with dark hair, a Pacific Islander. The other woman is tapping her on the shoulder trying to get her attention.
Don't tap your friends shoulders or head, unless you want them to be defenceless during the Hungry Ghost month. (Photo: Getty Images)

12. Don’t put your hand on someone’s shoulder or head

According to Chinese folklore, we have three invisible flames, namely on our shoulders and head, that are essential to ward off evil spirits.

Putting your hand on someone’s shoulder or head will put out the flame.

This may make the person more susceptible to ghostly encounters.

Are there other superstitions you follow during the Ghost Month? Let us know on our social media pages!

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Wakanda Forever Teaser Trailer Reveals A New Black Panther And A First Look At Namor

    Disney and Marvel Studios have dropped a first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly-anticipated sequel ranks high on the list for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, especially following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. With Marvel Studios announcing they will not recast the role of T’Challa, the new teaser unveils what audiences can expect to the follow-up to 2018’s Black Panther. The first look at Wakanda Forever is undoubtedly sombre with a nation mourning the loss of her kin

  • What to order at Native Restaurant’s thrilling plant-centric menu

    Native Restaurant shows that plant-based foods do not have to revolve around lab-born ingredients with a menu that is as natural as it is enticing. The eatery was unveiled earlier this year by the acclaimed cocktail bar Native, and continues their ethos of using only local and regional ingredients, with an emphasis on sustainability. In the kitchen is head chef MJ Teoh, who said she wants to provide “comfort food with a bit of experimentation.” Her dishes are staples like pao fan and sugee cake,

  • Australia’s Penfolds Have Unveiled Their First French Wines

    Australian wine conglomerate Penfolds is taking on the old guard with the introduction of their first French wines from Bordeaux. Launching globally next month, the South Australian-based winery is releasing two red wines, one made entirely in Bordeaux, and the other blending Bordeaux-grown grapes with an iconic Australian variety. The two French Penfolds wines – Frenchfolds? – form part of the brand’s 2022 Collection release, and join wines from Australia and California that showcase the impact

  • Have You Checked In On Your Friends Lately? A New Study Says They Will Appreciate It More Than You Think

    During life’s busiest—and sometimes most stressful—moments, that unexpected phone call or text from a loved one can mean the world. As it turns out, these surprise touchbases actually do make a difference when it comes to our mental health. A new study published in Journal of Personality and Social Psychology noted that the greater the surprise element of these check-ins, the more appreciated the person will feel—which is a great reason to reach out to that friend or relative you love, but haven

  • Adele announces rescheduled Vegas residency dates

    Adele delighted fans Monday by detailing the dates for her rescheduled shows in Las Vegas, after postponing them earlier this year the day before she was due to start.

  • Hawker guide: 15 best stalls at Old Airport Road Food Centre to visit

    With more than 150 stalls at Old Airport Road Food Centre, coming to dine here might be stressful for any first timer. The beloved locale sees a busy crowd at any time of the day, and it’s easy to see why. With a huge assortment of cuisines and dishes in the space, it’s the place to head to when you’re with a large group of friends of differing palates. In no particular order, read on for our favourite stalls at this beloved hawker centre in Singapore. What to eat at Old Airport Road Food Centre

  • Show Report: Louis Vuitton honours the late Virgil Abloh with a spin-off show of his final collection

    In the four years that Virgil Abloh was at Louis Vuitton, he turned the house upside down. The artistic director of menswear was the first person of African descent to take the title in the brand’s over-150-year history, and one of the few designers of colour to hold such a position in a luxury brand. Two years into his role, he created the LVMH Black Database of Black talents for LVMH. He also launched the LVMH diversity panel, in which he championed for more representation across the company.

  • Retro Video Games That Will Give You 80s Arcade Vibes

    As we all wait for Stranger Things Season Five, we take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to 1986 — with retro video games. These days, gaming is very accessible and there is an abundance of video games to choose from. Whether you’re a casual player wanting something relaxing to do after work, or a competitive one always jumping into action, odds are that there are countless games that would suit your taste. That was not the case in 1986, however, as back then, the only mobile phones people were

  • Seaweed onslaught disrupts S.Leone fishing and tourism

    A mass of brown seaweed has for weeks choked the coastline of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, damaging fishing gear and disrupting tourism in a country otherwise known for its white-sand beaches.

  • Home Treasure Salted Duck: 3-day marinated salted duck & yummy braised pork belly at Yishun

    “Salted duck?” I thought to myself. My curiosity was piqued as I’m only familiar with dishes like salt-baked chicken and my grandmother’s salted vegetable duck soup. I was excited along the way when I made my journey to a coffeeshop at Yishun Ring Road, where Home Treasure Salted Duck is located— they have been around […] The post Home Treasure Salted Duck: 3-day marinated salted duck & yummy braised pork belly at Yishun appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • Garlic Roasted Chicken Rice Shop: Queue-worthy RM6.50 chicken rice with a garlic twist in Sunway, PJ

    All my life I’ve had chicken rice. You simply can’t go wrong with it— it’s economical, tasty and well, addictive. Growing up in Penang especially, a humble plate of chicken rice was something you sought solace and comfort in, especially for lunch. So you can imagine my excitement when I caught wind of an unconventional […] The post Garlic Roasted Chicken Rice Shop: Queue-worthy RM6.50 chicken rice with a garlic twist in Sunway, PJ appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • 5 things about In The Soop: Friendcation

    Korean reality show In The Soop: Friendcation is a spin-off version of BTS In The Soop.

  • League of Legends keeps Akali’s old voiceover lines after player backlash

    The new voiceover surprised many players in the 12.14 PBE, as many expected new lines for Akali’s Star Guardian but not for the rest of her skins.

  • Argentina pays tribute to icon Eva Peron on 70th anniversary of death

    Crisis-wracked Argentina on Tuesday marked the 70th anniversary of the death of iconic political figure Eva Peron with a series of events, marches and tributes.

  • Canon’s best travel cameras for wildlife, underwater, sports, vlogging & more

    Be it wildlife, underwater, action or vlogging, we ask a photography pro to share the top travel cameras in the market.

  • The Resurgence Of Osteria Mozza

    Does the name ring a bell? That’s because this isn’t the first time the restaurant’s been in town. The restaurant and its sister pizzeria were foodie “joints to visit” lists in Marina Bay Sands, before they shut their doors in 2018. Now located at the newly rebranded Hilton Singapore Orchard, Osteria Mozza has been revived and sports a new guise. Cofounded by celebrity American chef Nancy Silverton, the restaurant is bringing its unique brand of ingredient-specific, Cal-Italian cuisine back to S

  • 10 Sailing Destinations You Can Explore With A Yacht Charter In Singapore

    Exploring places on a yacht charter sounds quite fascinating. Along with taking less time as compared to some other modes of travel, it aids in exploring both land and water activities, as and when one wants to. The strategic location of Singapore, makes it possible to quickly explore some of the best sailing destinations nearby, on a yacht charter. The destinations are mostly in other countries. Phuket in Thailand, Langkawi in Malaysia and Anambas islands in Indonesia, are some among others tha

  • Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga is now available in select Gap stores

    The exclusive Ye X Gap apparel collection, Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, went live in select Gap retail stores on 21 July at 10am. The collab featured monochromatic T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts reflecting Ye’s (formerly Kanye West) signature style, and the first store to showcase the exclusive collection was Gap’s Times Square flagship in New York, USA. The debut in-store sale attracted a host of Yeezy and Gap fans who were dying to get their hands on the latest collection. The Yeezy

  • Hellen Mirren Turns Supervillain In New ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Trailer

    Adding a sequel to one of the most loveable superhero movies in the DC Extended Universe, Warner Bros. premiered the official trailer of the second Shazam movie titled Fury of the Gods at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 23. Besides revealing what’s in store for Shazam and his family, the trailer also introduces Helen Mirren as the new villain. Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Official trailer and details The trailer The Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer opens with Billy Batson (Zachary Levi), aka the su

  • How to grow tomatoes indoors for vine-ripened fruit all year round

    Do you love to grow tomatoes? You’re not alone: Tomatoes are mainstays in many gardeners’ plots — including Martha’s. According to Martha, this bold, red fruit (yes, fruit!) delivers the taste of summer with every bite. “And, they’re filled with excellent antioxidants and vitamins,” she says. Since tomatoes—officially known as Lycopersicon esculentum—have a reputation for growing best during warmer seasons, you might be wondering if you can also grow tomatoes indoors. Growing tomatoes indoors If