Genshin Impact's latest Sumeru teaser showcases forest, desert environments

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yan Ku
·Contributor
·5-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gaming
    Gaming
  • Genshin Impact
    Genshin Impact
The latest teaser for Sumeru, the new region coming in Genshin Impact version 3.0, gives players a glimpse into the region's breathtaking rainforest and desert biomes. (Screenshots courtesy of HoYoverse)
The latest teaser for Sumeru, the new region coming in Genshin Impact version 3.0, gives players a glimpse into the region's breathtaking rainforest and desert biomes. (Screenshots courtesy of HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse has released another teaser for Sumeru, the new region coming in version 3.0, this time showcasing the beautiful terrain and environment of the game's upcoming fourth region.

The latest teaser confirms that Sumeru has more to offer than just the lush rainforests seen in the earlier trailers. Beyond the seas of green lies a sprawling desert littered with oases and ruins.

Looking at what the developers have revealed so far, it's going to be another unforgettable experience to explore Sumeru once it has been released.

We really have to commend Genshin Impact's Environment Art and Design team, both of Sumeru's rainforest and desert biomes look breathtaking and making these two contrasting landscapes blend together into one region is an amazing feat.

Jax Huang, the Environment Artist featured in the teaser, let us in on how they conceptualized and designed Sumeru's terrain.

He noted that the design process for Sumeru paid attention to “local characteristics, core themes, and use of fantasy.”

This design philosophy reflects how the map looks more tropical compared to the previous three regions: Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma.

Knowing that the first part of Sumeru we will get to see is the rainforest biome, its smoother rock formations, vivid greenness, and towering, ancient trees give off that humid, tropical feel the devs were aiming for.

Even the flora that can be found in Sumeru was inspired from real-life tropical plants.

Watching the rainforests of Sumeru unfold, it’s as if we’ve been transported to some remote rainforest on the other side of the globe.

For me, it's very reminiscent of the mystical forests where the elves lived in the classic book series Lord of The Rings.

The lush rainforests of Sumeru may remind you of the familiar woodlands of Mondstadt or Liyue, but there's much more than meets the eye with this new sea of green. (Screenshot courtesy of HoYoverse)
The lush rainforests of Sumeru may remind you of the familiar woodlands of Mondstadt or Liyue, but there's much more than meets the eye with this new sea of green. (Screenshot courtesy of HoYoverse)

The desert terrain of Sumeru is the stark opposite. Just seeing the stills from the trailer already makes you feel the arid heat in the air against the sepia backdrop of endless sand dunes and eroded rock formations.

The oases are splotches of green against what seemed to be a lifeless desert.

Water is scarce, but historical monuments, sacred ruins, and hidden treasures that could make any Sumeru scholar cry with joy are just waiting to be found by us Travelers.

Beyond the rainforests of Sumeru lies a sprawling, arid desert. What secrets are hidden by these shifting sands? (Screenshot courtesy of HoYoverse)
Beyond the rainforests of Sumeru lies a sprawling, arid desert. What secrets are hidden by these shifting sands? (Screenshot courtesy of HoYoverse)

Watching the trailer, you can also see how much of Sumeru's desert biome is inspired by Ancient Egypt.

Keen-eyed Travelers will have no doubt seen the towering statues of what seemed to be a half-man, half-animal beings. We can surmise that these were inspired by Egyptian gods.

One set of statues stationed in the entrance of a ruin resemble the eagle-headed Horus, who ruled over the sky. Deeper below are statues that resemble the jackal-headed Anubis, the judge of hearts and one of the Egyptian lords of the underworld.

The ancient ruins scattered across Sumeru's deserts are guarded by statues that resemble the gods of Ancient Egypt like Horus and Anubis. (Screenshot courtesy of HoYoverse)
The ancient ruins scattered across Sumeru's deserts are guarded by statues that resemble the gods of Ancient Egypt like Horus and Anubis. (Screenshot courtesy of HoYoverse)

Sumeru seems to be inspired by multiple historical cultures, including ancient Egypt, Mesopotamia, and more.

It's exciting to see what the developers will do with such real-life inspirations in their design for a fantastical place as such Sumeru.

Huang said that the team “have been experimenting with design boundaries".

"We didn’t want to come up with a very realistic design. (But) we didn’t want to deviate too wildly either,” he added.

“To achieve a good balance between exoticism, fantasy, and realism, the main vision of each area is also very important. The world of Sumeru itself provides excellent support for visual diversity, as it has a wide variety of fantastical elements.”

First steps into Sumeru

As we begin our journey into Sumeru and enter the city built inside a giant tree, we’ll be met with adorable little spirits that supposedly only little children can see.

Maizi, another environment artist featured in the teaser video, said that these little spirits will help the Traveler unlock hidden areas in the map after helping them solve little crises that they will encounter.

There's also a forest where it rains all year round, a forest withered away without any known reason, and special ecological locations with gigantic, luminous mushrooms (Sheeshroom!)

There will also be two gargantuan robots that resemble Ruin Guards lying between the cliffs of Sumeru's forest and desert biomes.

And behind these fantastical locations, a great threat looms… and it seems like it has something to do with a mysterious ruin floating upside down in the desert of Sumeru, where tornadoes rip through the sky.

A mysterious ruin lies deep within the deserts of Sumeru. What treasures and dangers will the Traveler find within? (Screenshot courtesy of HoYoverse)
A mysterious ruin lies deep within the deserts of Sumeru. What treasures and dangers will the Traveler find within? (Screenshot courtesy of HoYoverse)

We’re very, very excited to explore Sumeru and see what this new land has to offer.

Genshin Impact is currently in version 2.8, but fans are already looking forward to the release of a new region, Sumeru, and a new element, Dendro, in version 3.0.

HoYoverse has already released a teaser for Dendro and the elemental reactions it will bring to the game's element system. Aside from a new element, Sumeru will surely bring new landscapes, characters, perils, and adventures to the Traveler.

Version 2.8 is expected to run until 21 August, which means that Genshin Impact version 3.0 should come out on 22 August.

Yan Ku is a full-time dog parent, part-time (gacha) gamer, and part-time writer.

If you like Genshin Impact and would like to know more about the game, the characters, the mechanics, and even the lore, check our our Genshin Impact page. From character builds and weapon recommendations, to how the pity system works, to diving deep into the story of the Genshin Impact universe, we've got you covered.

For more gaming news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooGamingSEA. Also follow us on Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube, and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • FunPlus Phoenix outlast Paper Rex 3-2 to win VALORANT Masters Copenhagen title

    FunPlus Phoenix outlasted Paper Rex in a 3-2 thriller to be crowned the VALORANT Masters Copenhagen champions.

  • 8 best sitcoms to watch on Netflix right now

    The perfect accompaniment to rainy nights, slow weekends, and massive tubs of popcorn – sitcoms on Netflix come with the promise of a laughter fest. We’ve scoured the streaming platform to curate a few of the best options to add to your watchlist. A mainstay in the field of entertainment, comedy has evolved as a genre over the years. Between the host of stand-up shows and improv series that populate streaming devices, there’s plenty of laughter to go around. That said, when it comes to binge wat

  • Alleged shooter of Lady Gaga's dog walker freed by mistake

    US authorities were on Wednesday searching for the suspect accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker in 2021, months after he was accidentally released from custody.

  • Sale alert: Fashion, beauty and lifestyle collaborations: BTS, Demon Slayer & Kipling

    Bring your fav movie/drama/animation or even video game from reel to real life. Here are the first dibs.

  • Halfwish, a made-in-Singapore card game with digital ambitions

    The game been worked on since March by a local game developer, and there are plans to launch a beta in August. Here's how it plays.

  • Australia’s Penfolds Have Unveiled Their First French Wines

    Australian wine conglomerate Penfolds is taking on the old guard with the introduction of their first French wines from Bordeaux. Launching globally next month, the South Australian-based winery is releasing two red wines, one made entirely in Bordeaux, and the other blending Bordeaux-grown grapes with an iconic Australian variety. The two French Penfolds wines – Frenchfolds? – form part of the brand’s 2022 Collection release, and join wines from Australia and California that showcase the impact

  • Do probiotics really improve your health?

    Different strains can help aid your digestive system, especially for those who are lactose-intolerant and have irritable bowl-syndrome.

  • Emily Ratajkowski reportedly got cheated on by her husband

    Emrata has kicked out her husband of four years after he'd reportedly been with other women in New York.

  • Wakanda Forever Teaser Trailer Reveals A New Black Panther And A First Look At Namor

    Disney and Marvel Studios have dropped a first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly-anticipated sequel ranks high on the list for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, especially following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. With Marvel Studios announcing they will not recast the role of T’Challa, the new teaser unveils what audiences can expect to the follow-up to 2018’s Black Panther. The first look at Wakanda Forever is undoubtedly sombre with a nation mourning the loss of her kin

  • Tequila vs Mezcal: What’s the difference and which is better?

    Originating from Mexico, both tequila and mezcal have the same roots and are made from the agave plant. However, there’s a lot more to them which makes the two distinct alcohols see a soaring demand in the global market. Wondering what the difference is between these Mexican spirits? Check out our guide to know all about tequila and mezcal. If you enjoy tequila shots with salt and fresh lime juice, then chances are you have heard of mezcal, its elder cousin, as well. The bottom line which genera

  • Fans return as Comic-Con awaits new 'Thrones' and 'Rings' shows

    Tens of thousands of cosplaying fans will converge on San Diego Thursday for the first full-scale Comic-Con in three years, with new "Lord of the Rings" and "Game of Thrones" TV series set to be unveiled at the world's most famous pop culture gathering.

  • All You Need To Know About Spirulina, Its Benefits And More

    Another day, another green powder or so it seems. Spirulina powder – a blue-green algae is one you might see on ingredient lists at your favourite smoothie joint or across your social media feeds – you can find 4.5 million posts tagged #spirulina on Instagram and 19.5 million views with #spirulina on TikTok! But is the nutrition hype legit or is spirulina just a pretty face? Read on to learn about the health benefits of spirulina, plus potential risks and ways to eat the aquatic ingredient that

  • The best bars and beach clubs to visit in Phuket

    Planning a vacation to Phuket soon and looking for the best bars and beach clubs? Phuket—with its beautiful beaches, renowned resorts, and delicious food destinations, it’s no wonder why it’s on the bucket lists of many people around the world. When you’re there, it’s very important to know where to drink, and which bar to go to. We have you covered. Here are the best bars and beach clubs to check out on the island. Being the country’s largest island, Phuket is located in the southern province o

  • Siti Nurhaliza opens up a school in Gaza, Palestine

    The singer reveals that the Afwa & Aafiyah Children's School has been launched back in October 2021

  • Get Up To Speed On The 2022 Commonwealth Games Happening This July

    Birmingham, England is all set to host the Commonwealth Games 2022 from 28 July to 8 August. Held every four years, the Games provide a revered global platform to sportspersons from all the commonwealth nations who contend for one of the highest sporting glories and accolades. Under the Patronage of Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Edward as the Vice Patron, the Commonwealth Games (CWG) has grown massively over the years. Starting in 1930, in Hamilton Canada, the Commonwealth Games, today, is only

  • Disney announces two new Marvel 'Avengers' films at Comic-Con

    Disney announced a slew of Marvel superhero movies including two new "Avengers" films Saturday at Comic-Con, as it offered screaming fans an emotional first glimpse at its upcoming "Black Panther" sequel.

  • ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ to premiere on 21 August

    The first official trailer for House of the Dragon was released by HBO Max on 20 July, around nine months after the network aired the first teaser of the prequel to Game of Thrones (2011-19). The epic high fantasy series is set 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones and focusses on the history of the House Targaryen, the family of which Daenerys Targaryen was a descendant. House of the Dragon is adapted from George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book Fire & Blood, which is about the Targaryen royal

  • T.G. Fish Porridge: Haig Road Market’s fish soup could be one of the best in Singapore

    T.G. Fish Porridge, located in Haig Road Market & Food Centre, is run by an elderly couple and is one of the widely-recognised names in the local hawker food scene. Over the course of several decades, they have perfected a range of fish-based dishes and made a remarkable name for themselves. I figured it was […] The post T.G. Fish Porridge: Haig Road Market’s fish soup could be one of the best in Singapore appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • Pope to visit Canada on 'penitential pilgrimage'

    Pope Francis departs Sunday for a historic six-day visit to Canada where he is expected to ask forgiveness of Indigenous survivors of abuse committed at residential schools run by the Catholic Church.

  • 10 Sailing Destinations You Can Explore With A Yacht Charter In Singapore

    Exploring places on a yacht charter sounds quite fascinating. Along with taking less time as compared to some other modes of travel, it aids in exploring both land and water activities, as and when one wants to. The strategic location of Singapore, makes it possible to quickly explore some of the best sailing destinations nearby, on a yacht charter. The destinations are mostly in other countries. Phuket in Thailand, Langkawi in Malaysia and Anambas islands in Indonesia, are some among others tha