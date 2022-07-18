Genshin Impact makers HoYoverse open headquarters office in Singapore

Genshin Impact (right) developer HoYoverse's HQ in Singapore (left). (Images: HoYoverse)
HoYoverse, the developer and publisher of games like Honkai Impact 3rd, Genshin Impact and Tears of Themis, has officially opened its headquarters office in Singapore.

The 28,000 sq ft space, featuring the brand's signature blue and white colour scheme, will house a dedicated team of professionals to "provide high-quality entertainment services worldwide", HoYoverse said in the announcement on Monday (18 July).

In addition to the opening of the office, HoYoverse also plans to add "hundreds of jobs" by the end of 2022.

"Our team in Singapore will play a crucial role in broadening our global development and service network," said Forrest Liu, co-founder of HoYoverse. "We're eager for more creative minds from diverse backgrounds to join us in building the future."

Apart from the Singapore office, HoYoverse has offices in Montreal, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Seoul.

HoYoverse also said that it is "embracing a flexible working model", aimed at cultivating a "global mindset" and creating "an inspiring working environment".

As part of this, the company would encourage employees based in Singapore and North America to "work wherever they feel the most creative and productive", and said it would offer welfare and benefit packages as part of ensuring an "inclusive and safe work environment".

Formerly branded under miHoYo, HoYoverse also has other entertainment-related content such as the virtual character Lumi and the N0va Desktop App, as well as anime, manga, light novels and music.

If you like Genshin Impact and would like to know more about the game, the characters, the mechanics, and even the lore, check our our Genshin Impact page. From character builds and weapon recommendations, to how the pity system works, to diving deep into the story of the Genshin Impact universe, we've got you covered.

For more gaming news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooGamingSEA. Also follow us on Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube, and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia's Facebook page!

