While stories like this may suggest otherwise, Genshin Impact isn't all about 5-star characters that you have to empty your primogem hoard just to get.

While 4-star characters can be easier to acquire (at least, if you're not going for full constellation), that doesn't mean they're any less fun to play than the 5-stars.

And even if 5-star characters are generally stronger than their 4-star counterparts, some of the best characters in the game are actually 4-stars.

You can also check out verdicts on the 4-star characters from Mondstadt and Liyue.

Without further ado, let's examine the 4-star characters from Inazuma, the Nation of Eternity:

Kujou Sara (Electro)

Kujou Sara is an underutilised character.

Her damage is nothing to laugh about, as her burst has multiple hits in a wide area-of-effect, and her support skills are stellar.

If you’re the kind of player who likes to use a mono-Electro team, adding Sara into your team comp can guarantee you double, even triple the damage.

Verdict: Although triggering her skill's buff can be a bit clunky, Kujou Sara can fulfill sub-DPS and buffer roles in an Electro hypercarry team for characters like the Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, or Keqing. If you’re the kind of player who likes seeing big damage numbers, having a fully-built Kujou Sara buffing your Electro team is the way to go.

Thoma (Pyro)

Thoma was hyped even before Inazuma was released, but in my honest and personal opinion, his kit was a very big disappointment.

Compared to other shielders, his shield isn’t anything stellar, and his better support skills are locked behind his constellations. His scaling is also weird.

If only HoYoverse let him ascend with HP instead of ATK, he would have been so much better.

Verdict: As we always say, play how you want to play. Thoma may be mediocre at C0, but his C6 is a great buff to your DPS. And when you time his skill and burst right, you can have a great shield. Personally, I don’t really recommend building him if you already have a built Diona or Noelle.

Sayu (Anemo)

Sayu is a one-of-a-kind character thanks to her skill, which lets her infuse herself with Anemo and roll around great distances, swirling multiple elements at once.

As such, putting her in a team that has on-field skills or bursts is a must for her. Her healing is also great, and can be on par with Diona’s.

Verdict: Sayu has many great uses, especially with her passive which lets you collect Crystalfies or ambush animals without startling them. If you’re looking for a new way to play or in need of another healer, you won’t regret building her.

Gorou (Geo)

The General of Watatsumi Island may be cute, but he has some bite to go with his growl.

As a mono-Geo buffer and support, his support skills are top-tier. And with constellations, he goes from cute shiba to Cerberus.

If you main Noelle or Arataki Itto, having Gorou in your team comp isn’t an option, it’s a requirement!

Verdict: Gorou's kit may be niche, but he is one of the best supports HoYoverse has released so far. If you want to try out a mono-Geo lineup, be sure to build your Gorou and utilise him well.

Kuki Shinobu (Electro)

Kuki Shinobu has a very unique kit that’s not easy to understand when you’re a beginner, but once you get over that hump you can enjoy her sub-DPS and support skills with ease.

She’s a good support for Physical DMG teams since she can regularly trigger Superconduct, while also providing some nice healing.

Verdict: If you’re looking for a second off-field Electro applicator, Kuki Shinobu is one you shouldn’t ignore. If your Fischl is locked in another team or is your DPS, Kuki Shinobu can do take over as a healer and even a buffer if equipped with the 4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith artifact set.

Shikanoin Heizou (Anemo)

Shikanoin Heizou is the latest addition to the Inazuma 4-star roster and is, in my opinion, the best send-off HoYoverse has given us before we head over to Sumeru.

As the only pure DPS Inazuman 4-star character so far, Heizou is a literal hard-hitter whose damage is shockingly amazing.

If you’re looking to spice up your gameplay with good ol’ fist-fighting, this star detective is your guy.

Verdict: I said it before and I'll say it again, Heizou’s a character who has surpassed all expectations. This DPS character is someone you don’t want to overlook.

