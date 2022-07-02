Genshin Impact 2.8: Kazuha rerun, Heizou arrives, Diluc, Fischl skins, Primogem codes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yan Ku
·Contributor
·7-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gaming
    Gaming
  • Genshin Impact
    Genshin Impact
There's tons of new content in Genshin Impact version 2.8, including the debut of new 4-star character Shikanoin Heizou, reruns for Kaedehara Kazuha, Klee, Yoimiya, new skins for Diluc and Fischl, and much more! (Photo: HoYoverse)
There's tons of new content in Genshin Impact version 2.8, including the debut of new 4-star character Shikanoin Heizou, reruns for Kaedehara Kazuha, Klee, Yoimiya, new skins for Diluc and Fischl, and much more! (Photo: HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact version 2.8 is right around the corner!

The 2.8 version update livestream premiered on Saturday (2 July), showcasing new events, a new character, a free weapon, banner reruns, character skins, and the long-awaited return of the beloved Golden Apple Archipelago map!

The livestream also dropped new codes, as per usual.

Redeem them now before they expire for Primogems, Mora, and more!

  • DTNVKAWBWSF5 (100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores)

  • WANVJAFAXTER (100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wits)

  • HA6C2AFBXSZV (100 Primogems, 50000 Mora)

If you missed the livestream (which did appear to have technical issues on Twitch), here’s what went down!

Shikanoin Heizou debuts

4-star Anemo character Shikanoin Heizou, the first-ever male catalyst wielder in Genshin Impact, will make his debut in the first half of version 2.8. (Screenshot courtesy of HoYoverse)
4-star Anemo character Shikanoin Heizou, the first-ever male catalyst wielder in Genshin Impact, will make his debut in the first half of version 2.8. (Screenshot courtesy of HoYoverse)

This renowned detective from Inazuma's Tenryou commission joins Genshin Impact's character roster as a 4-star Anemo catalyst user.

Notably, Heizou is also the first male catalyst to ever be introduced to the game.

But don’t be fooled by his weapon choice, Heizou utilises a more hands-on playstyle. He kicks, he roundhouses, he even sucker punches — a big departure from the more graceful movesets of the game's other female catalysts users.

As such, you can expect a more DPS-oriented kit from Heizou.

Heizou uses his Elemental Skill, Heartstopper Strike, lets him wield the power of Anemo to suck in and punch enemies. It has a hold mechanic that garners stacks which increases its strength and area-of-effect.

Heizou's Elemental Burst, Windmuster Kick, deals a Fuudou style vacuum slugger, which sucks enemies in before he releases a powerful Anemo-infused kick. His ultimate can also deal a delayed explosion when swirled with either Hydro, Cryo, or Pyro.

Along with Heizou's release comes his own dedicated Hangout event, where we join him in his daily work as a detective.

Banner reruns for Kazuha, Klee, Yoimiya

Genshin Impact version 2.8's first half will see debut of Shikanoin Heizou and the reruns for Kaedehara Kazuha and Klee. The second half will feature a rerun for Yoimiya. (Screenshot courtesy of HoYoverse)
Genshin Impact version 2.8's first half will see debut of Shikanoin Heizou and the reruns for Kaedehara Kazuha and Klee. The second half will feature a rerun for Yoimiya. (Screenshot courtesy of HoYoverse)

Kazuha is finally getting his first-ever rerun a full year after his debut. The 5-star Anemo sword user is slated for the first half of version 2.8, and will be paired with Klee, the 5-star Pyro Catalyst, who is on her 2nd rerun.

The second half of the version will feature 5-star Pyro bow wielder Yoimiya, also on her first-ever rerun.

Alongside his first rerun, Kazuha will also finally have his own story chapter, called Acer Palmatum: Act 1, featuring a new sword which is hinted that he has crafted.

Is this a callback to his past, which was revealed during version 2.6's Irodori festival? We’re excited to find out!

The Return of the Golden Apple Archipelago: Summertime Odyssey

Early Genshin Impact players had the privilege of enjoying the lush ocean views of the Golden Apple Archipelago during version 1.5.

At the invitation of the “Dodoco King”, Klee, Jean, Barbara, the Traveler, Paimon — and later Razor, Diluc, and Kaeya — were all brought to this location upon the back of the mighty dragon Dvalin with the help of the Anemo Archon Venti.

The gang then explore the mysterious archipelago and unearth its secrets, only to find out that the mysterious “Dodoco King” was Alice, Klee’s mother, who lured them to the archipelago for a heartwarming vacation with the people that Klee loves.

But as it turns out, that wasn’t the conclusion to the Golden Apple Archipelago.

The incoming version has us return to this magical, mysterious place, this time along with Fischl, Mona, Kazuha, and Xinyan.

There are new mysteries to be unearthed about the sparkling archipelago, with each character connected to it in some way.

New events (with Freeschl!), skins for Fischl and Diluc

HoYoverse has a lot of new events in store for this summer-themed version update.

The Summertime Odyssey includes multiple challenges, ranging from a fighting game, to a boat racing game, and more!

The reward you should look out for during this event is being able to invite Fischl (or get a free constellation if you already have her) into your team.

The Reminiscent Regimen event is a coop-specific challenge with multiple game modes that you and a friend can complete under time constraints. Make sure to have your best buddy on call!

Echoing Conches have returned to the archipelago map, this time with a new story to tell. The Resonating Visions event will give you rich rewards with a certain number of conches that you collect.

Get them all and you will be able to redeem an all new Fischl outfit for free!

This new skin is called “Ein Immernachtstraum”, and Fischl is dressed to the nines like the Princessin der Verurteilung that she is (cough), complete with crown and all!

Fischl will be getting her first skin, called the Ein Immernachtstraum, in Genshin Impact version 2.8. It can be acquired for free by players who participate in the version's in-game events, after which it will only be available for purchase. (Screenshot courtesy of HoYoverse)
Fischl will be getting her first skin, called the Ein Immernachtstraum, in Genshin Impact version 2.8. It can be acquired for free by players who participate in the version's in-game events, after which it will only be available for purchase. (Screenshot courtesy of HoYoverse)

For the Hidden Strife event, something is brewing in Dawn Winery, and it isn’t alcohol.

There’s trouble in the air and we’re there to fight it out. Similar to the Phantom Flow event, we’re treated to a no-holds-barred arena where we duke it out with mobs and monsters, getting buffs in each win we get.

We also get to try out the all new premium Diluc skin that is coming to the shop in version 2.8.

Genshin Impact's first-ever 5-star outfit, called Red Dead of Night”, features new effects, an amazing, edgy outfit befitting his vigilante identity, and new idle animations.

The price of the outfit is yet to be released.

Genshin Impact's first-ever 5-star skin will be the Red Dead of Night skin for Diluc. It will be available for purchase starting in version 2.8. (Screenshot courtesy of HoYoverse)
Genshin Impact's first-ever 5-star skin will be the Red Dead of Night skin for Diluc. It will be available for purchase starting in version 2.8. (Screenshot courtesy of HoYoverse)

There’s also another event involving another gentleman from Fontaine, this time regarding an Evermotion Mechanical Painting.

Felix Yogue from Fontaine seems to be having some problems and we are tasked to help him solve this puzzle. Rewards include a new furnishing.

HoYoverse will also release a new official album of the game's music, called Shimmering Voyage Volume 2.

This new album features 52 tracks from the game, including that one track that brought shivers down our spines when Kazuha parried the Raiden Shogun herself.

Our first glimpse of Sumeru, the new region coming in version 3.0

After the livestream ended, we found ourselves hearing a female child’s voice, apparently in a conversation with the Traveler. Imagine our delight when we were given a glimpse of the nation of Sumeru!

The reveal trailer was a delightful surprise, featuring the lush greenery of the rainforests of Sumeru, its beautiful landscape, and to finish, a glimpse of the Statue of the Seven, now featuring the Archon of Wisdom, Kusanali.

Genshin Impact is currently in version 2.7, which will run until 12 July.

The upcoming version 2.8 will then be released on 13 July. Should version 2.8 have the same 40-day duration as all other versions, then Genshin Impact version 3.0 should come out on 22 August.

Yan Ku is a full-time dog parent, part-time (gacha) gamer, and part-time writer.

For more gaming news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooGamingSEA. Also follow us on Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube, and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • How to watch all the ‘Star Wars’ movies and shows in a chronological order

    Starring iconic characters who have been enthralling old fans and attracting new followers for decades, Star Wars is a massive franchise, comprising numerous movies and shows. However, many of these were not released in a serial order. Thus, for those who are just starting to deep-dive into the mythology and understand character developments, it is best to watch Star Wars in a chronological order. The world of Star Wars is a creation of George Lucas, who directed many of the films in the franchi

  • Bea Alonzo has no issue working with ex-boyfriends, except for one

    The actress is willing to work with any of them, especially Zanjoe Marudo, with one exception

  • Rita Daniela opens up about father of her unborn child

    The singer says that she has been in a relationship with her non-showbiz boyfriend

  • Gong Yoo is Tom Ford Beauty's new regional ambassador

    Squid Game actor Gong Yoo is about to take on another task, this time as the face of Tom Ford Beauty APAC effective today.

  • Nikki Palikat admits no compatibility with ex-husband Audi Mok

    The singer says that the two of them are better off just friends rather than husband and wife

  • The final Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 collaboration

    The legacy of Virgil Abloh’s creative genius continues with the latest campaign dedicated to Off-White and Nike’s Air Force 1 Mid (AF1 Mid) collaboration. The shoes were designed by the late designer himself, with the campaign serving as a celebration of the AF1’s 40th anniversary as well as the legacy of Virgil Abloh, in what would be his final collaboration with Nike. The visuals were directed by creative studio Architecture, which Abloh founded back in 2020, while the images were shot at the

  • 5 iconic Cartier bags you should invest in today

    When it comes to timeless jewellery and luxury watches, Cartier is a brand that tops the list. Serving as the first choice as a jeweller for kings and queens through the ages, the journey of crafting such exquisite pieces began in 1847 when it was founded by Louis-Francois Cartier. Since then, the label has become synonymous with iconic jewellery, fine watches and the art of luxury living. That’s not all, Cartier makes signature handbags as well, which date back to the 1880s when the brand first

  • You Can Now Dress Your Furkid With Gucci’s New Pet Collection

    Italian luxury fashion house Gucci has released a collection of clothing and accessories for perhaps the dearest members of families — the pets. The Gucci pet collection by creative director Alessandro Michele is uniquely designed for dogs, cats, and other four-pawed creatures with whom many share their lives. Items in the Gucci pet collection Image credit: Gucci/@GUCCI/Facebook Gucci has left no stone unturned for the ultimate luxury care of pets. The massive collection includes everything from

  • Netflix 'actively' working on ad-supported subscription

    Netflix is "actively" working on building its cheaper, ad-supported deal, the company's French team said on Tuesday, but added there was no clear timeline.

  • A Hot Hideout: The NTU hangout for mala xiang guo lovers with deep fried potato and lotus root

    As a student studying at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) at the time of writing, I’ve had the privilege of eating NTU food very frequently as I stay in hall. Despite eating the same food over and over again, A Hot Hideout still amazes me with their special take on mala xiang guo. A Hot Hideout, […] The post A Hot Hideout: The NTU hangout for mala xiang guo lovers with deep fried potato and lotus root appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • McDonald’s launches a limited Chicken McCrispy flavour and new McFizz drink

    Have you ever bitten into a Chicken McCrispy and wished you had a higher spice tolerance? Well, McDonald’s has heard your prayers. From 30 June 2022, McDonald‘s will be launching a new Chicken McCrispy Salt & Pepper, which will be a non-spicy version of the existing Chicken McCrispy Spicy. Chicken McCrispy Salt & Pepper (2pc) […] The post McDonald’s launches a limited Chicken McCrispy flavour and new McFizz drink appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • Alec Baldwin to interview Woody Allen on Instagram live

    Actor Alec Baldwin announced Monday he will chat live on Instagram with disgraced comedian and movie director Woody Allen.

  • 'Top Gun: Maverick' becomes Tom Cruise's first billion-dollar movie

    In his 40-year career, Tom Cruise has never had a movie make a billion dollars... until now.

  • Party Pooper: Airbnb Has Banned Events Across All Its Properties

    The party’s official over. Airbnb has made permanent its pandemic-era prohibition of parties and events at properties rented out globally through its app. The company states the rules have been effective against problematic events. The rental platform has gradually tightened its policies on parties after complaints and some high-profile trouble, including a 2019 shooting that killed five in California. Airbnb provisionally barred events in 2020 as a measure against the spread of COVID-19, but it

  • Syamsul Yusof's wife, Puteri Sarah files complaints against alleged third party

    The actress says she finally takes action against the woman alleged to be her husband's lover

  • 6 of the biggest entertainment companies in the K-pop industry today

    The K-pop industry has garnered a massive fanbase not just in Asia but across the world as well, and its popularity is here to stay. But behind the biggest K-pop idols are some of the best entertainment companies in South Korea that manage them. These agencies have trained many aspiring talents and launched the careers of some of the best K-pop sensations, including BTS and BLACKPINK. Korean pop, or K-pop, music lies at the crux of the ever-growing influence of the South Korean phenomenon across

  • This house preserves the ecosystem in the most unique way

    Welcome to the house that will preserve our ecosystem. It's mostly made of dirt and recycled plants, located in the middle of a Taiwanese (China) island. It's the dream 'green' house!

  • Biles, Denzel Washington, Rapinoe among winners of top US honor

    Gymnastics star Simone Biles, actor Denzel Washington and the late tech visionary Steve Jobs have been named as recipients of America's highest civilian honor, the White House said Friday.

  • CEO of Raffles and Orient Express Stephen Alden on transforming the hospitality group

    In the midst of overseeing the rebirth of the legendary Orient Express train, the launch of its sister hotel brand and the planning of 15 Raffles properties down the road, Stephen Alden, CEO of Raffles & Orient Express, grants Prestige an exclusive interview during a work trip to Singapore in April. Mavis Teo reports. In the stately living room of the Sarkies Suite at the Raffles Singapore, the head honcho of the hospitality group is keeping me guessing as to whether Japan or Bangkok will be the

  • League of Legends Patch 12.12b nerfs Bel’veth and Zeri again

    With Patch 12.13 delayed to 13 July, the micropatch aims to put balance back into the meta. Here’s what you need to know about Patch 12.12b.