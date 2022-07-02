Genshin Impact 2.8: Kazuha rerun, Heizou arrives, Diluc, Fischl skins, Primogem codes

There's tons of new content in Genshin Impact version 2.8, including the debut of new 4-star character Shikanoin Heizou, reruns for Kaedehara Kazuha, Klee, Yoimiya, new skins for Diluc and Fischl, and much more! (Photo: HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact version 2.8 is right around the corner!

The 2.8 version update livestream premiered on Saturday (2 July), showcasing new events, a new character, a free weapon, banner reruns, character skins, and the long-awaited return of the beloved Golden Apple Archipelago map!

The livestream also dropped new codes, as per usual.

Redeem them now before they expire for Primogems, Mora, and more!

DTNVKAWBWSF5 (100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores)

WANVJAFAXTER (100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wits)

HA6C2AFBXSZV (100 Primogems, 50000 Mora)

If you missed the livestream (which did appear to have technical issues on Twitch), here’s what went down!

Shikanoin Heizou debuts

4-star Anemo character Shikanoin Heizou, the first-ever male catalyst wielder in Genshin Impact, will make his debut in the first half of version 2.8. (Screenshot courtesy of HoYoverse)

This renowned detective from Inazuma's Tenryou commission joins Genshin Impact's character roster as a 4-star Anemo catalyst user.

Notably, Heizou is also the first male catalyst to ever be introduced to the game.

But don’t be fooled by his weapon choice, Heizou utilises a more hands-on playstyle. He kicks, he roundhouses, he even sucker punches — a big departure from the more graceful movesets of the game's other female catalysts users.

As such, you can expect a more DPS-oriented kit from Heizou.

Heizou uses his Elemental Skill, Heartstopper Strike, lets him wield the power of Anemo to suck in and punch enemies. It has a hold mechanic that garners stacks which increases its strength and area-of-effect.

Heizou's Elemental Burst, Windmuster Kick, deals a Fuudou style vacuum slugger, which sucks enemies in before he releases a powerful Anemo-infused kick. His ultimate can also deal a delayed explosion when swirled with either Hydro, Cryo, or Pyro.

Along with Heizou's release comes his own dedicated Hangout event, where we join him in his daily work as a detective.

Banner reruns for Kazuha, Klee, Yoimiya

Genshin Impact version 2.8's first half will see debut of Shikanoin Heizou and the reruns for Kaedehara Kazuha and Klee. The second half will feature a rerun for Yoimiya. (Screenshot courtesy of HoYoverse)

Kazuha is finally getting his first-ever rerun a full year after his debut. The 5-star Anemo sword user is slated for the first half of version 2.8, and will be paired with Klee, the 5-star Pyro Catalyst, who is on her 2nd rerun.

The second half of the version will feature 5-star Pyro bow wielder Yoimiya, also on her first-ever rerun.

Alongside his first rerun, Kazuha will also finally have his own story chapter, called Acer Palmatum: Act 1, featuring a new sword which is hinted that he has crafted.

Is this a callback to his past, which was revealed during version 2.6's Irodori festival? We’re excited to find out!

The Return of the Golden Apple Archipelago: Summertime Odyssey

Early Genshin Impact players had the privilege of enjoying the lush ocean views of the Golden Apple Archipelago during version 1.5.

At the invitation of the “Dodoco King”, Klee, Jean, Barbara, the Traveler, Paimon — and later Razor, Diluc, and Kaeya — were all brought to this location upon the back of the mighty dragon Dvalin with the help of the Anemo Archon Venti.

The gang then explore the mysterious archipelago and unearth its secrets, only to find out that the mysterious “Dodoco King” was Alice, Klee’s mother, who lured them to the archipelago for a heartwarming vacation with the people that Klee loves.

But as it turns out, that wasn’t the conclusion to the Golden Apple Archipelago.

The incoming version has us return to this magical, mysterious place, this time along with Fischl, Mona, Kazuha, and Xinyan.

There are new mysteries to be unearthed about the sparkling archipelago, with each character connected to it in some way.

New events (with Freeschl!), skins for Fischl and Diluc

HoYoverse has a lot of new events in store for this summer-themed version update.

The Summertime Odyssey includes multiple challenges, ranging from a fighting game, to a boat racing game, and more!

The reward you should look out for during this event is being able to invite Fischl (or get a free constellation if you already have her) into your team.

The Reminiscent Regimen event is a coop-specific challenge with multiple game modes that you and a friend can complete under time constraints. Make sure to have your best buddy on call!

Echoing Conches have returned to the archipelago map, this time with a new story to tell. The Resonating Visions event will give you rich rewards with a certain number of conches that you collect.

Get them all and you will be able to redeem an all new Fischl outfit for free!

This new skin is called “Ein Immernachtstraum”, and Fischl is dressed to the nines like the Princessin der Verurteilung that she is (cough), complete with crown and all!

Fischl will be getting her first skin, called the Ein Immernachtstraum, in Genshin Impact version 2.8. It can be acquired for free by players who participate in the version's in-game events, after which it will only be available for purchase. (Screenshot courtesy of HoYoverse)

For the Hidden Strife event, something is brewing in Dawn Winery, and it isn’t alcohol.

There’s trouble in the air and we’re there to fight it out. Similar to the Phantom Flow event, we’re treated to a no-holds-barred arena where we duke it out with mobs and monsters, getting buffs in each win we get.

We also get to try out the all new premium Diluc skin that is coming to the shop in version 2.8.

Genshin Impact's first-ever 5-star outfit, called “Red Dead of Night”, features new effects, an amazing, edgy outfit befitting his vigilante identity, and new idle animations.

The price of the outfit is yet to be released.

Genshin Impact's first-ever 5-star skin will be the Red Dead of Night skin for Diluc. It will be available for purchase starting in version 2.8. (Screenshot courtesy of HoYoverse)

There’s also another event involving another gentleman from Fontaine, this time regarding an Evermotion Mechanical Painting.

Felix Yogue from Fontaine seems to be having some problems and we are tasked to help him solve this puzzle. Rewards include a new furnishing.

HoYoverse will also release a new official album of the game's music, called Shimmering Voyage Volume 2.

This new album features 52 tracks from the game, including that one track that brought shivers down our spines when Kazuha parried the Raiden Shogun herself.

Our first glimpse of Sumeru, the new region coming in version 3.0

After the livestream ended, we found ourselves hearing a female child’s voice, apparently in a conversation with the Traveler. Imagine our delight when we were given a glimpse of the nation of Sumeru!

The reveal trailer was a delightful surprise, featuring the lush greenery of the rainforests of Sumeru, its beautiful landscape, and to finish, a glimpse of the Statue of the Seven, now featuring the Archon of Wisdom, Kusanali.

Genshin Impact is currently in version 2.7, which will run until 12 July.

The upcoming version 2.8 will then be released on 13 July. Should version 2.8 have the same 40-day duration as all other versions, then Genshin Impact version 3.0 should come out on 22 August.

