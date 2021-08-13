This curry udon in Singapore has dragon fruit, pineapples, and grapes

·1-min read

When one thinks of udon, the noodly dish of goodness from Japan, it's usually the warmth of thick broth with succulent meat pieces, perfect for a chilly day in the Kansai region.

Clearly, it is going to be a while before most of us get to experience that again. However, near the heart of the Central Business District in Singapore, there's hidden vegetarian gem that puts a zesty twist on this venerable dish - with dragon fruit, pineapples and grapes.

Located on the first floor of Fortune Centre along Middle Road, Tracy Juice Culture serves vegetarian delights that don't compromise on taste.

The Yummy crew had intended to head there just for their famous Mushroom Udon, but found themselves waylaid by the Fruit Juice Curry Udon.

Flavour-wise it has a little bit of resemblance to laksa. It sounds very daunting at first... cause it sounds like fruit juice with curry, or fruit juice as a curry... Now we know, we like it.Bruce Lim, Yummy producer

Of course, Bruce didn't forget his original intention to try out Tracy Juice Culture's Mushroom Udon. The main star of the dish, according to him, is the broth made from shiitake mushrooms and tomato, which "coats the udon quite well".

Overall, this definitely sounds like an interesting place, and even if you're not vegetarian, it might be worth to try it just for the experience. 

Besides, it's an easy way to eat fruits together with your meal.

Tracy Juice Culture is located at 190 Middle Rd, #01-34 Fortune Centre, Singapore 188979.

They're also available for delivery.

DISCLAIMER: Does a dish exist if there are no online reviews? At Yummy!, we aim to be honest and transparent about the food we cover. As much as possible, we pay for the food. Where meals are offered for free, don’t assume for a moment we will disguise our delight or displeasure. What is guaranteed, however, are honest opinions (though we recognise taste is subjective) and relevant deets, to help you make a decision about a visit.

