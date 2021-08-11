F&B operators request for sale of alcohol until midnight, expedite re-opening measures

People dine at a restaurant in a shopping mall in Singapore on May 14, 2021, ahead of tightening restrictions over concerns of a rise in Covid-19 coronavirus cases. (Photo by Roslan Rahman / AFP) (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE – Food and beverage (F&B) operators have called on the government to allow the sale of alcohol at premises until midnight and to accelerate job support and rent relief immediately.

In a letter addressed to Ministers Lawrence Wong, Gan Kim Yong and Ong Ye Kung yesterday, an independent coalition with over 850 members comprising of the #Savefnbsg Coalition, Singapore Cocktail Bar Association and Singapore Nightlife Business Association, laid out considerations for the Minister Task Force Ministers to support and expedite re-opening measures.

A statement reads: "For the last 18 months, in spite of having endured three cycles of business disruptions due to 'No dine-in' restrictions, F&B businesses have played an active role in helping to educate the public and enforcing Safe Management Measures (SMM) to keep Singapore safe."

"In this spirit, we seek a collaborative approach with the government to provide regulated safe places for our community to gather and have healthy social interactions and expedite re-opening phases for F&B businesses to regain financial independence and become sustainable businesses again. F&B businesses are struggling to resume normalcy following three rounds of closures in the last 18 months. Many have depleted their cash flow and are at risk of permanent closure."

(PHOTO: #savefnbsg, SCBA, SNBA)

Based on a survey conducted by the coalition, the coalition managed to garner responses from 639 F&B businesses that represent 1,941 outlets on how COVID-19 has impacted the industry.

According to the survey, 80 per cent of F&B businesses have suffered a negative revenue impact of 75 per cent or more, in the last two phases alone between May to July 2021.

Another 43 per cent have undertaken working capital loans of up to S$1.5 million, with another 8 per cent having undertaken loans of between S$1.5 million to S$3 million and counting.

Seventy per cent have undertaken employee cost-savings measures such as lay-offs and salary cuts, and the same percentage have also requested for deferment on rent and debt repayments.

Story continues

The coalition has also requested the government to bring forward the Job Support Scheme as well as the Rent Relief Scheme disbursements to support and sustain jobs.

Watch more Lifestyle videos: