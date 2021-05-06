Last-minute flower delivery services for Mother's Day 2021

Eat This, Not That!

A rich and buttery brioche. A moist morning glory muffin. A red velvet cookie so decadent that it makes you lose touch with reality, if just for a moment. These are the kinds of confections you find at a quality bakery. And truly—is there anything better? Between breakfast pastries, bread for next-level sandwiches, and pies and cakes for special occasions, bakeries provide those treasured treats that can brighten your day in an instant. And that's why we think the best bakery in every state deserves a little notoriety and appreciation.Methodology: We worked with Yelp to determine the best bakery in every state. According to Yelp, "'Best' is measured using an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews and the star rating for a business. All the businesses on this list are in the 'Bakery' category on Yelp."After reviewing the top two or three bakeries in every state according to Yelp's data, we selected one that amassed particularly standout reviews. From mom and pop bread shops to artisan cupcakeries, here are the bakeries that are well worth the trek. ALABAMA: Jozettie's Cupcakes in Montgomery It's easy to miss this tiny yet conveniently located cupcake shop—and while Yelpers say you can't expect to find seating there, they seem more than happy to devour their confections at home (or in the car, when they just can't wait that long). They praise the perfect ratio of frosting to cake as well as the unique flavors, like key lime cheesecake, banana pudding, peach cobbler, and pineapple upside-down. But the sweet potato with buttercream frosting, in particular, earned rave reviews, which features actual pie filling in the center and a dollop of rich buttercream frosting on top. ALASKA: Great Harvest Bread in Anchorage You'll find cookies, coffee cakes, and granolas galore at this family-owned bakery, but true to its name, bread is where the business truly shines. Great Harvest uses high-quality wheat from Montana's "Golden Triangle," and tests it for protein content and baking qualities, before milling it into flour for its wide variety of bread (as well as some of the other sweets). Each loaf is hand-kneaded and made from scratch, with no preservatives. And Yelpers insist those efforts pay off big time. Some products—like honey wheat, cinnamon chip, and rustic asiago—are always on the menu, while other innovative options like bacon and cheddar and white chocolate cherry rotate with the seasons. Staff will likely offer you a sample, which you can nosh on while you wait to place your order. And if the scent of freshly baked loaves makes you hungry, you can also get one of their specialty breakfast sandwiches or paninis on your bread of choice. ARIZONA: Barrio Bread in Tucson The artisan bread at this Broadway Village bakery doesn't just taste good, thanks to the use of centuries-old baking techniques and locally grown heritage grains. It also looks stunning, too, due to the intricate designs on top (like a cactus saguaro and an Arizona flag). Opt for a classic, like Pain au Levain, Old World Rye, or Focaccia. Or for a more unusual option, try Olive Fougasse or Guadalajara-style Birote. Yelpers say you're bound to be bowled over by the pillow-soft yet chewy interior and perfectly crispy crust of the bread. Because the menu can vary slightly day to day, check out the website to see what's available. And if you can, Yelpers recommend snagging a loaf of the cranberry-walnut and jalapeño cheddar.While you're selecting which breads to take home, the owner might be on-site to offer some tips on storing them for optimal freshness, or for baking your own at home with some of the flour mixes that are available for purchase. Pro tip: make sure to get there at least an hour or two before closing time, as Yelpers claim bread sells out fast—some die-hard fans even arrive before the store opens. ARKANSAS: Will's Cinnamon Shop in Hot Springs Cinnamon rolls and ice cream—that's what this ultra-popular cafe specializes in. As for the former, they're hand-made entirely from scratch, and they can be customized with a range of rotating toppings (think sprinkles, bacon, caramel, pecans, and maple coffee icing made with their in-house locally-roasted coffee). Will's also serves up ice cream from a local small-batch creamery. When you can't decide between the two, look for the Cinnamon Swirl ice cream, which blends pieces of ooey-gooey cinnamon roll into a vanilla bean base. Beyond those top-selling rolls is a bevy of other options, including muffins, cookies, cupcakes, and iced mini loaves (some of which are gluten-free). While Yelpers say the line nearly runs out the door on weekend mornings, they promise that your patience will pay off when you bite into one of the "melt in your mouth" cinnamon rolls. While Yelpers say the line nearly runs out the door on weekend mornings, they promise that your patience will pay off when you bite into one of the "melt in your mouth" cinnamon rolls. CALIFORNIA: BJ Cinnamon in Folsom Friendly staff, plenty of seating, fair prices, and high quality—those are just a few of the factors that distinguish this bakery, where donuts are the star of the show. The donuts are made fresh each morning and come in plenty of classic flavors (French cruller, chocolate bear claw, red velvet) as well as less common ones (maple bacon bar, raspberry twist, apple fritter). "Something about the dough is majestic," says one Yelper, pointing to the airy, fluffy texture of the treats. Yelpers point to the cronuts, cream puffs, and cinnamon rolls as must-haves here. On the savory side, there are also breakfast sandwiches served on massive buttery croissants. COLORADO: Gold Mine Cupcakes in Golden Yelpers say this family-owned cupcakery serves up "a little bit of heaven" in Golden, but good luck trying to choose from the more than 20 fun flavors on the menu. Everyday varieties include Diamond White (vanilla almond), cookies and cream, carrot cake, while seasonal options have included lemon-poppyseed, champagne, tiramisu, and peppermint mocha. If you're feeling truly indecisive, you can get an assortment of mini cupcakes and make your own sampler. By the way, if you have dietary restrictions, it's worth noting that there are at least one or two gluten-free flavors on the menu daily, and if you call at least 24 hours in advance, you can also make a special order for vegan cupcakes. Did we mention that the complimentary coffee, and the sprinkles bar to customize your treat? CONNECTICUT: Neil's Donuts and Bake Shop in Wallingford Neil's has amassed a loyal following of regulars both near and far, and with good reason: This bakeshop serves up over 30 varieties of crave-worthy donuts and boasts fast service to boot. Yelpers rave about the Boston cream, blueberry crumb, French crullers, and all of the jelly-filled varieties, but one user went so far as to say that the pumpkin donut is a "glazed gift from the donut Gods." If donuts aren't your thing, there are plenty of other ways to satisfy your sweet tooth—like cookies, coffee cakes and rolls, muffins, danishes, and cannolis. Or, if you're craving something savory, grab one of the breakfast sandwiches made fresh on the Griddle. Just don't forget to add on a flavored iced coffee, which Yelpers say is the perfect accompaniment to any pastry. DELAWARE: Frank&Louie's Italian Specialties in Rehoboth Beach This highly-rated establishment is technically a deli and a bakery all in one, so you can get your spicy Italian sub fix and a sweet treat at once. Beyond the classic Italian confections like cannolis and pignolis, as well as 10 different flavors of Momma Bascio's homemade pies, Yelpers praise the Meyer lemon bars, chocolate-dipped coconut macaroons, and pistachio cream cookies. But if there's one item that reviewers say can't be missed, it's the oh-so-creamy butter cakes. On a nice day, you can enjoy your indulgence of choice at one of the outside tables. FLORIDA: Sweet Delights Key Lime Pies in Florida City Yelpers say that the owner of this charming bakery, Miss Debbie, is "sweeter than the pies." And that's saying a lot, considering how many compliments they have for her confections. Beyond the original key lime pie, there's a bevy of unique flavors to try, like coconut, passion fruit, mango, guava, and tamarind—all of which are available by the slice, half pie, or whole pie. If key lime is not your thing, Sweet Delights also serves a variety of other specialty cakes, like cherry almond, carrot, and sweet potato. According to reviewers, the oh-so-moist Love Cake stands out. Can't decide? Fret not—Miss Debbie will surely let you try a sampling of pies before you make your selection. GEORGIA: Georgia French Bakery&Cafe in Duluth No need to travel to Paris for your éclair or croissant fix—this cozy cafe offers an authentic taste of France. Yelpers can't stop gushing about the almond croissant, Nutella strawberry crepe, the ham friand, and the array of satiating baguette sandwiches. The "buttery, flaky" croissants are such a highlight that you may want to take one or two to go with your breakfast or lunch order. While you're at it, be sure to snag a "creamy, smooth" Café Au Lait. Note, if you're craving their famous crepes, you'll need to swing by on a Saturday to try them. HAWAII: Pu'uwai Aloha Bakery in Honolulu Even if you don't have dietary restrictions, the treats at this dedicated gluten-free bakery are sure to impress. Not only are their baked goods non-GMO, sustainable, and made with local ingredients, but Yelpers say they're simply "to die for"—from the cakes and cookies to the muffins and scones. On the sweet side, Yelpers suggest the cinnamon rolls, volcano brownies, and zucchini date lavender teacake. On the savory side, you can't go wrong with the chicken manapua, basil pesto rolls, and any of the sandwiches on the bakery's homemade buckwheat bread or baguettes. Plus, Pu'uwai Aloha Bakery can also accommodate other dietary restrictions, like vegan, dairy-free, and sugar-free needs, so don't be afraid to ask. IDAHO: Rise Coffee House in Driggs This coffee house is the definition of a hidden gem—because it's located on a side street, it's easy to pass by. But Yelpers insist that you wouldn't want to miss out on their mouth-watering baked goods and handcrafted espresso drinks. Rise is known not only for having a "cozy" and "warm, friendly vibe," but also for its sour cream coffee cake, muffins, and cakes (both available in gluten-free options), sweet and savory croissants, and scones. Yelpers say the Swedish almond tea cake and the chocolate chip-pumpkin bread are a must, as are the Mexican mocha and almond milk matcha lattes. When the weather permits, grab a seat on one of the picnic tables or lawn chairs in the picturesque backyard to enjoy your pastry. ILLINOIS: Tea Pot Brew Bakery in Chicago This unassuming little bakery, which is set in a repurposed garage in the South Loop, doesn't have a lot of seating—but Yelpers agree that the homemade pastries are so heavenly you won't even mind. In addition to sandwiches, gelato, and a bevy of thirst-quenching teas, there are pastries galore, all baked on-site in small batches (and with plenty of gluten-free options). Reviewers rave about the raspberry coffee cake "with a nice jammy tang," Rice Krispie treats, pumpkin cheesecake muffin, and the "light and flavorful macarons," which come in a range of flavors, including pistachio, earl grey, rose, and red velvet.Yelpers say it's the little things that make this place stand out—like the fact that some cakes, cookies, and other confections are served warm, and that you're given a lavender moist towel to wipe your hands after devouring a treat. In the warmer months, there's a delightful dog-friendly patio for you to linger on post-pastry coma. INDIANA: Coat Check Coffee in Indianapolis Patrons flock to this cafe for the Instagrammable lattes, the free Wi-Fi, and the drool-worthy croissants, which are made on-site and come in almond, chocolate, and plain varieties, among others. One Yelper even says these buttery, flaky pastries are "worth the extra dimple in your butt." An honorable mention goes to the sea salt chocolate chip cookie, which is served warm. The aesthetics don't hurt, either—Coat Check Coffee is located in the historic Anthenaeum, and boasts high ceilings, as well as original stained glass and elaborate crown moldings. Whichever treat you choose, be sure to pair it with a rich butterscotch latte or the pistachio latte made with rosewater (with house-made cashew milk or local grass-fed milk, among other options). IOWA: Jaarsma Bakery in Pella There seem to be many reasons why this Dutch bakery, which has been in the family for four generations, has amassed a five-star Yelp rating. But the top reason why Yelpers flock here is their famous Dutch letters, which are S-shaped puff pastries with moist almond paste filling and a sprinkling of sugar on top. The cases are filled with plenty of other delectable treats, but and some of the specialties include stroopwafels, danish-like coffee cakes, speculaas (spiced windmill cookies), and Boter Koek (almond butter cake). While you're picking up some sweets, be sure to try the Windmill Bread, which is made with whole grains from the famous local windmill in downtown Pella. KANSAS: Hana's Donuts in Kansas City Decadent donuts with a sophisticated twist—that's what this hidden gem, which is tucked off the highway, is known for. Yelpers say the filled donuts (with Bavarian cream, jelly, coconut cream, and more) are the star of the show here, and what sets them apart is that they're filled to order, so you can rest assured they'll never be soggy. Don't miss the glazed donuts with unique toppings, either—like the cinnamon glaze with roasted walnuts, maple glaze with roasted pecans, or white chocolate with coconut shavings. Whether you opt for a classic, like glazed blueberry cake or an apple fritter, or one of their innovative offerings, like eggnog or mocha cappuccino, you can't go wrong. KENTUCKY: DV8 Kitchen in Lexington You'll definitely leave this bustling Sunday brunch spot feeling full, thanks to their sizable baked goods and hearty savory sandwiches (all on homemade bread and pastries). Yelpers agree that DV8's signature cinnamon roll, which they're famous for, is a must-order. And if you're extra hungry, go for a ham and cheese or Monte Cristo croissant sandwich, or the marmalade fried chicken sandwich on a buttery Southern biscuit. While you wait for your grub, stop at the bread bar, where you can slather a slice with honey butter, apple butter, or jam to snack on. LOUISIANA: Loretta's Authentic Pralines in New Orleans Locals and tourists alike flock to this quintessentially Southern bakery—which serves up authentic pralines in a plethora of flavors, including coconut, chocolate, peanut butter, and rum, and crisp beignets made with puff pastry (instead of dough). Yelpers can't stop gushing about the praline-filled beignets (that apparently don't even need the powdered sugar), and on the savory side, they give two thumbs up to the "divine," "life-changing" crabmeat-packed beignets. Other signature sweet treats include praline shoe soles (a crisp puff-pastry cookie made with ground-up nuts and cinnamon) and coconut macaroons. As one Yelper advises, while you're indulging, you might as well snag a sweet potato cookie or mini sweet potato pie. MAINE: Standard Baking in Portland Yelpers insist that it's worth the drive to this family-operated bakery, even if you don't live nearby. First of all, the bread, which includes hearty German Vollkornbrot, fragrant Focaccia, French baguettes, and organic Miche (made with Maine whole grains), are all handcrafted, naturally leavened, free from commercial yeasts, and baked throughout the day in a stone deck oven. And the hand-rolled croissants, brioche, scones, and other pastries are prepared right in plain view (thanks to the open production layout) and often served warm from the oven. While the bread and pastry selection varies depending on the day, Yelpers highly recommend the morning bun, massive chocolate croissant, pistachio snail, chocolate sable cookies, pecan financiers, and pear frangipane tart. And while you're there, you might as well snag a loaf of pain au levain or rosemary focaccia bread. MARYLAND: Harmony Bakery in Baltimore You'll probably have a hard time believing that everything at every single treat at this compact bakery is 100 percent vegan and gluten-free—but that's the truth. Not only that, but everything is made with organic, seasonal ingredients from local farms whenever possible. Yelpers say it's "plant-based heaven," and they praise both savory options, like the quiches, spinach tart, and everything bagel melt with house-made cashew cheese, as well as sweet treats, like the s'mores bar, chickpea blondie, French apple tart, and thin mint cookie sandwich. MASSACHUSETTS: Koko Bakery in Newton Yelpers say you can count on several things at this artisan bakery: That the staff will always be patient and friendly, and that the handmade baked goods will always taste like they're fresh from the oven. Koko specializes in French, German, and Japanese bread and pastries, so you're bound to find a unique way to satisfy your sweet tooth here. Speaking of sweets, pastries span a wide spectrum, but Yelpers highly recommend the red bean buns, melon pan, creme brulee toast, and green tea cheesecake. There are also an ever-rotating variety of scones, seasonal baked donuts, and vegan cakes (like lemon poppyseed and spiced pear). Savory sandwiches and rolls can round out your meal, and while you're there, don't forget to grab a loaf of Koko's freshly baked bread to take home. MICHIGAN: Common Good Bakery in Traverse City Yelpers say that the pastries at this charming hole-in-the-wall rival those of a European bakery, which explains why they've amassed such a loyal customer base, as well as why many of their goods sell out before they close. In addition to a range of paninis and breakfast sandwiches, Common Good also makes a number of uniquely delectable treats—like a fig and goat cheese tile, mushroom ricotta or blackberry croissant, cornmeal lemon cookie, and chocolate cherry danish, to name a few. Yelpers note that it's best to go early if you want a wider array of goodies to choose from. Pro tip: You can also call ahead to reserve and purchase a loaf of their famous bread if you're worried they might sell out. MINNESOTA: Heights Bakery in Columbia Heights It's easy to miss this no-frills family-owned bakery, which is tucked away in a strip mall. But Yelpers highly suggest making the trek, if only for the freshly baked donuts. Heights Bakery has been serving up its famous baked foods for sixty years, and beyond the donuts, there is a bevy of cookies, danishes, and bread to enjoy. According to reviewers, the raised glazed and banana donuts, caramel nut roll, apple fritter, and crullers are all top picks. And if you can get there early enough, definitely be sure to snag a "huge, delicious" maple bacon cronut—but keep in mind that they often sell out by mid-morning. MISSISSIPPI: La Brioche in Jackson If you aren't impressed by the sleek, elegant aesthetic at this authentic patisserie and gelateria, then the delectable macarons and other sweets should do it. From "melt in your mouth" croissants, financiers, and tea cakes to mouthwatering brioche breakfast sandwiches, there's something for both savory and sweet cravings alike. Yelpers say the treats don't just taste amazing—they're also "enchantingly presented," and the friendly staff is always generous with giving out samples if you're feeling indecisive. But without a doubt, reviewers agree that the macarons, which come in a plethora of unique flavors like lemon rose, birthday cake, and dulce de leche, can't be missed. MISSOURI: The Foundry Bakery in Maryland Heights Looking for an offbeat treat? Then swing by this artisan Taiwan-inspired bakery and tea house. Fan favorites include the crispy orange bun with plenty of zest and caramelized brown sugar and the naisu milk bun with raisin cream filling. But if you're craving something slightly less sweet, try the classic Taiwanese bolo bun. It's not just the friendly service, but also the quality of the products that make The Foundry's treats stand out: the red bean bun is made with actual ground beans, and the pineapple gems have real fresh fruit, for example. And Yelpers stress that their bread can't be missed, either—especially the savory Umami Burst with shiitake mushrooms, seaweed, and scallions; and the Chocolate Cherry with French cocoa powder, Belgian chocolate chips, and tart dried cherries from Michigan. Given that The Foundry is famous for their boba and milk teas beverages, make sure to wash down your treat of choice with a strawberry matcha latte. MONTANA: Uptown Hearth in Columbia Falls This homey micro-bakery and coffee bar specializes in European-style slow-fermented bread and pastries. In other words, there are no shortcuts in the kitchen here—and Yelpers say it shows. Fuel up for a hike in the mountains or a day on the slopes with a hearty biscuit breakfast sandwich, frittata of the day, or "flavorful and filling" Croque Madame. Or, if you've got a sweet tooth, Yelpers praise the cinnamon-packed morning bun (part croissant, part cinnamon roll)—which is also available in a bread pudding version with yogurt and maple syrup. Rich danishes, pecan sticky buns, and scones the size of your face are just several other highlights here. Thanks to the charming ambiance and positive vibes, you just might want to savor that pastry slowly and stay awhile.NOTE: Uptown Hearth is closed until September 30, 2021, according to Yelp. NEBRASKA: Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop in Omaha The husband and wife team behind Sweet Magnolia's sure know how to take timeless treats and give them an innovative yet nostalgic twist. Behind the inviting purple door of this boutique bakery, which is located in Omaha's historic Joslyn Castle neighborhood, you'll find a bevy of treats, from homemade Pop-Tarts stuffed with fresh jam to enormous scones that look like muffin tops. But they're best known for their signature ooey-gooey cardamom knots, which are coated in a sticky glaze and bursting with subtle spice. Yelpers also rave about the peanut butter frosted brownies, bourbon pecan bars, and lemon bars. Sweet Magnolias even has an ever-changing selection of vegan donuts, too. NEVADA: Senza Gluten-Free Bakery in Las Vegas You don't have to be on a gluten-free diet to enjoy the baked goods at Senza—which range from artisan bread and quiches to cookies, cupcakes, and brownies. But if you do happen to have Celiac disease, rest assured that you won't have to worry about cross-contamination at this dedicated GF bakery. Yelpers marvel at the fact that they can't tell the difference between Senza's treats and the traditional gluten-laden kind. As for what to order—reviewers suggest the cinnamon rolls, lemonies, Brazilian cheese puffs, carrot cake, and grapefruit bars (made with real fruit, not concentrated juice). And FYI, if you happen to be low-carb, Senza always has several options on hand to cater to your needs, such as breakfast cookies and vegan black bean brownies. NEW HAMPSHIRE: Elephantine Bakery in Portsmouth Locals know they can count on one thing at this eccentric patisserie: a mindblowing freshly baked treat served with a smile. Elephantine Bakery may have just opened a little over a year ago, but it's already attracted a loyal flock of regulars from both near and far, thanks in part to the "sinfully delectable breads" and the "flawless" almond croissants. There are dozens of options inside the pastry case here, but Yelpers rave about the lemon madeleine, pain au raisin, "gooey and indulgent" chocolate chip cookie, and Egyptian bread pudding with coconut, pistachio, and sultanas. When it comes to the bread, they recommend the kalamata ficelle (which is bursting with olives), rosemary focaccia, and the perfectly chewy baguette. "You can tell there is so much love and care that goes into baking everything fresh daily," says one reviewer. In the warmer months, head outside to one of the bistro tables in the charming alleyway and enjoy some people-watching with your pastry. NEW JERSEY: Second Street Bakery in Jersey City Yelpers call this no-frills old school deli meets bakery, which is located on a secluded block, an "oasis" from the rush of the city that never changes, where they can get reasonably priced authentic pastries and hearty sandwiches. It feels, in a way, like a "step back in time." Because the capacity is tiny, you'll definitely want to take your grub to-go, and while the line can get long, rest assured it moves fast. At lunchtime, patrons appreciate the bevy of hot and cold sandwich options, focaccia pizzas, strombolis, and stuffed rolls (the Italian sausage, pepperoni, and eggplant seem to be especially popular). Yelpers say it would be a crime to leave without a loaf of the "heavenly" cinnamon bread with a sweet, gooey filling, or the rich chocolate swirl bread. "The first time I tried the bread," says one Yelper, "I honestly got a little emotional." NEW MEXICO: Indulgence Bakery&Cafe in Las Cruces Yelpers rave about the pecan pie bars and biscuits here, as well as heartier dishes like country-fried chicken and the turkey club sandwich. You can't go wrong with anything on the menu, it seems! NEW YORK: Dottie Audrey's Bakery/Kitchen in Tuxedo Park Inside this bright and cheery bakery/kitchen, you'll find nostalgic, positive vibes and comfort food galore—which explains the long line out the door on weekend mornings. The restaurant menu boasts everything from brioche French toast and vegan tofu scrambles to ancient grain bowls and hot and cold sandwiches. But as soon as you walk in, you can't miss the pastry display, which is packed with muffins, coffee cakes, brownies, bread pudding, and so much more. Yelpers are especially enthusiastic about the snickerdoodle cookies, raspberry and apple crowns, and tea bread (in lemon poppyseed, pumpkin pecan, and gluten-free hazelnut). If you opt to sit down and stay awhile, consider trying one of Dottie Audrey's famous artisan toasts, like cranberry walnut with ricotta and local honey, or wild mushroom with basil oil, provolone cheese, arugula, and pumpkin seeds. NORTH CAROLINA: The Peppered Cupcake in Wilmington The motto at this gourmet cupcakery is "not just a dessert—an experience," and when you take a bite of their moist, decadent confections, you'll immediately understand why. Some are sweet, some are savory, and some a combination of both. And while the menu is constantly changing, there are a few flavors that Yelpers say are worth seeking out: the warm peach cobbler, creme brûlée, spicy maple bacon, bananas foster, and Thai tea. Beyond those sophisticated flavors are some classics, like red velvet, turtle, and chocolate peanut butter. Feeling brave? Try one of the unconventional options, like plum horseradish and jalapeño strawberry. NORTH DAKOTA: Nichole's Fine Pastry&Cafe in Fargo You might be convinced you're in a charming Parisian patisserie at Nichole's, thanks to the elegant European décor, French press coffee, rotating art exhibits on the walls, and croissants, macarons, eclairs, Napoleons all handmade from scratch. On the café side, there are soups, salads, and baguette sandwiches, and on the bakery side, there are a number of indulgent treats to enjoy, like a raspberry apricot cream cheese danish, or lavender panna cotta. Yelpers keep coming back for the zingy lemon curd tart and the dense seven-layer bar, as well as the spice cake with buttercream frosting. OHIO: Boosalis Baking&Cafe in Centerville The French-inspired pastries at this family-run joint are all made from scratch with European-grade butter, using time-honored baking traditions and recipes that have been passed down for generations. Yelpers agree that all of that effort is obvious once you take one bite of their scones, croissants, cookies, macaroons, florentines, financiers, and other treats, or sandwiches on homemade bread. Without a doubt, the most popular item of the best bakery in Ohio is the ultra-rich Kouign-Amann pastry—a buttery croissant that's served like a cupcake. Other favorites include the pecan sticky buns, chocolate croissants, ginger molasses cookies, and peanut butter cookies, all of which they say rival any European bakery. OKLAHOMA: Pie Junkie in Oklahoma City Yelpers say they still dream about the pies they devoured at this shop, which is set right in the heart of the hip Plaza District. While the flavors of the scratch-made quiches and pies change regularly, favorites include the "decadent" French Silk, the S'mores with homemade marshmallows, the Drunken Turtle, the Pumpkin Crumble, the Coconut Cream, and the Pecan pie with a scoop of maple bourbon whipped cream. If you have your heart set on a particular flavor, you might want to call ahead to pre-purchase it, as some can sell out throughout the day. Deep dish slices of all the sweet varieties are available—but Yelpers say they're so good you may want to go for a whole pie. OREGON: Seal Rock Espresso&Bakery in Seal Rock Don't judge this drive-through bakery and cafe by its cover—while it may look like a small and unassuming coffee joint, it's brimming with delectable fruit danishes, quiches, and so much more. Yelpers gush about the cinnamon scones, the frosted maple bars (which are nearly a foot long), and the flaky bear claws (in apricot, cherry, or the ever-popular marionberry). If you're looking for something with a little more protein to stick with you, reviewers recommend the satiating bacon egg and cheddar croissant. By the way, here's a fun fact: Your iced java won't get watered down, because Seal Rock uses coffee ice cubes. And if you'd rather sit and enjoy your grub than take it to-go, there's a small grassy seating area with tables and chairs nearby. PENNSYLVANIA: The Sweet Life Bakeshop in Philadelphia This cozy dessert nook is known as the best bakery in the state for its oh-so-creamy banana pudding. But let it be known that they serve seven unique flavors of pudding every day (with some rotating seasonal options), like peaches and cream, peanut butter, and salted caramel. Yelpers keep coming back for the "moist, melt-in-your-mouth" cupcakes, the subtly spiced sweet potato pie, and the pineapple upside-down cake. If you're struggling to decide, don't stress—says one Yelper: "You can't go wrong here." RHODE ISLAND: Pastiche in Providence This European-style dessert shop and café, which has been operating in the heart of Federal Hill for several decades now, not only whips up high-end tarts, cakes, and tortes for special occasions, but also cannolis, brownies, muffins, scones, and cookies for impromptu sugar cravings. Yelpers highly suggest getting a slice of lemon mousse cake, butterscotch crumb cake, or Pastiche's famous fruit tart. And the crave-worthy lemon squares are small enough that you can devour two or three without feeling guilty. The best part? Pastiche is open late into the evening, so you can satisfy your sweet tooth at all hours. SOUTH CAROLINA: Le Spice Restaurant&Bakery in Spartanburg The eclectic menu at this artisan bakery and restaurant, which boasts both French and Thai influences, includes crepes and curry bowls alike. Patrons don't just appreciate the laid-back environment and beautiful view of the property, but also the quality pastries—such as the light and flaky almond croissants, rich Nutella brownies, miniature pecan pies, and chocolate chunk cookies with bacon. And because Le Spice sells its own house-made bread on-site, you can take a country loaf or baguette home with you for a serious sandwich upgrade. SOUTH DAKOTA: CH Patisserie in Sioux Falls Get a little taste of Paris at this posh patisserie right in the heart of historic downtown Sioux Falls. Yelpers highly suggest snagging a box of assorted French macarons—the innovative flavor menu includes cake frosting, chocolate pretzel, and fruity cereal. But they also say you can't go wrong with the lemon croissants, stuffed beignets, strawberry cheesecake, and the incredibly decadent "Chocolate Dream." Because it can get busy on weekend afternoons, Yelpers recommend saving room at dinner and swinging by for a dessert you won't soon forget. TENNESSEE: Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis Makeda's has been satisfying the sweet tooths of locals and tourists alike for over 20 years. So, clearly, there's a reason they're seen as the best bakery in the state. Maybe it's the Southern hospitality, or maybe it's the fact that all 16 flavors of their famous cookies are all made with premium ingredients. The sinfully soft and sweet butter cookies are of course the bakery's namesake, and shouldn't be missed. Patrons say the chocolate pecan cookies and icebox lemon pie are equally drool-worthy. Whatever you do, Yelpers insist you try the banana pudding, which is made with Makeda's homemade butter cookies in place of vanilla wafers. TEXAS: Paper Route Bakery in Austin It definitely isn't hard to find Paper Route—it shares the same address as a restaurant, and you'll need to head towards the back to find the small-batch bakery's window. But once you do, you'll find a bevy of unique sweet and savory treats made with all organic ingredients. If you aren't blown away by the popular milkshake cookies, Yelpers say you won't regret trying the iced homemade Pop-Tarts, glazed Thanksgiving scone, or the Pao de Queijo (a chewy, cheesy Brazilian roll that just happens to be gluten-free). Yelpers say the owner is always smiling, and always happy to give out generous samples while you decide what to order. "God help you if you get there when the cookies are fresh," says one reviewer. UTAH: Filling&Emulsions in Salt Lake City What sets this trendy urban bakery apart is that almost everything on the menu has some Latin flair. Not only that, but thanks to the open concept layout, you can watch the pastry chefs in action as they whip up some seriously mind-blowing masterpieces—from danishes and buttery croissants to meat pies and macarons. Yelpers agree that all of the pastries taste just as good as they look, especially the passion fruit cheesecake, churro dulce de leche cruffin, guava cream cheese brioche, and the colorful selection of macarons. Craving something savory? Try the warm Cubano croissant, or the Ropa Vieja pie. Plus, if you're interested in sharpening your own baking skills, Fillings&Emulsions offers regular classes on everything from how to make the perfect eclair to laminating doughs for puff pastries. VERMONT: Stowe Bee Bakery&Cafe in Stowe Wander into this warm, inviting bakery in the heart of historic Stowe and you can take your pick of many different pastries, including coffee cakes, muffins, and danishes in the morning, and an array of cupcakes, eclairs, creme brulees, individual cheesecakes, cookies, brownies, and bars in the afternoon—all made from scratch with local, natural ingredients. Yelpers highlight the flaky biscuits with honey butter, strawberry and brie scone, popover with maple butter, and the iced cinnamon sticky buns (which tend to sell out every morning). If you're craving something savory, Stowe Bee also serves up breakfast sandwiches on their homemade biscuits and lunch paninis on local bread. VIRGINIA: Agora Downtown Coffee Shop&Roastery in Fredericksburg Impeccable service, unique espresso beverages, and homey ambiance are just a few reasons why Yelpers give this bakery five stars. Set in a repurposed house with local artwork lining the walls, it's the kind of spot you'll want to linger at for a bit with a book or a friend. The baked goods are made fresh every morning, and the selection can vary slightly from day to day. But reviewers praise the rustic carrot cake, blueberry and pumpkin cinnamon swirl muffins, and salted chocolate chunk cookies. On a nice day, you can savor your treat of choice at a table on the patio, where Agora occasionally hosts local acts for live music. WASHINGTON: Tasty Doux in Kent This small but charming bakery may not have much seating, but it's bound to make you feel welcome, thanks to the cheerful pastel palette, nostalgic oldies soundtrack, and super friendly staff. According to Yelpers, if there's one thing you must try at Tasty Doux, it's the cream puffs, which are freshly filled right in front of you and feature a delicious crumbly topping that adds some unexpected crunch. While the original seems to be the most popular, the puffs also can come in a bevy of other flavors, like chocolate and green tea, that you have to place a special pre-order for. Other fan favorites include the "light and fluffy" tiramisu, Indonesian-inspired pandan cupcakes, mini mousses, and macarons. WEST VIRGINIA: TipTop in Thomas Is this a coffeehouse, a trendy cocktail bar, or an artisan bakery? As it turns out, TipTop is all three, meaning you can get your latte, libation, and pastry fix all at once. Snag a seat at the bar or, if you're with a group, the larger open table, and try the ever-popular ginger molasses cookie or pumpkin muffin with espresso frosting, both of which Yelpers can't seem to get enough of. There are savory options as well, like a tomato, basil, mozzarella pastry, frittata, or a bagel with lox or house-made veggie cream cheese. Wash it all down with one of their seasonal or superfood lattes with stunning foam art. WISCONSIN: Batch Bakehouse in Madison There are new tasty selections to try each week at this laid-back bakeshop, which specializes in buttery croissants and crusty baguettes. Their baked goods come in all sizes, from mini cupcakes and tiny shortbread cookie bites to whole loaves of bread and full cakes. But no matter what you order, you rest assured it was made fresh that morning, the old-fashioned way—from scratch. A few of Yelpers' go-to's include the gruyere, raspberry cream cheese, and chocolate croissants, the sandwich cookies (lemon blueberry and peanut butter caramel), the dark chocolate honey almond tart, and the miniature apple and pumpkin pies. Pro tip: If you're entertaining or heading to a dinner party, pick up one of Batch Bakehouse's famous layer cakes or fruit pies (the bourbon pecan pie is a popular pick). And because they often sell out of certain items, stop by early to grab your desired treat—or call ahead, and staff will happily reserve it for you. WYOMING: Persephone Bakery in Jackson When you're on the hunt for the perfect apres-ski treat, look no further than this chic, lively bakery, which offers sweet and savory pastries, soups, salads, and sandwiches, all with a healthy spin. You can opt to sit down for a full breakfast (think bread pudding French toast and a Croque Madame) or simply snag a treat from the enticing pastry case. Reviewers rave about the huckleberry, Nutella, and ham and cheese croissants, as well as the cinnamon brioche bun and cheddar black pepper scone. On the beverage front, they also insist you can't go wrong with a honey lavender or turmeric latte—or the "show-stopping" hot chocolate. While the indoor seating is limited, Yelpers don't seem to mind, thanks to the airy, positive vibes, trendy decor, and of course, the patio with a fire pit (which is open when weather permits).