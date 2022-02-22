Feeling old, creaky, and stiff? Here are ways to feel young again

Simple calisthenics at home can be good ways to get moving without massive strains (Photo: Gettyimages)

Every generation, we see youths reaching their 20s and expressing shock at how their bodies and mindsets have aged just by hitting the number 2.

But just wait till you hit the 30s, 40s, 50s and beyond. That is when a whole world of pains you've never known before start to manifest themselves, such as creaky knees, stiff necks, frozen shoulders, lower back aches, random sores and cysts and more. The different forms of pain could also be worsened by age, our postures, diet and our bones and joints health.

As we age and put our bodies through stresses, it's important to protect and keep the joints from degradation. Working out appropriately and your diet play a part. And sometimes, supplements such as collagen and Hyaluronic Acid can be a way to support the body, bones and joints, so that we can feel youthful even as we age.

Here are some shortlisted supplements you can consider for yourself or your ageing parents for better bones and joints health!

Health and more time with family is wealth (Photo: Gettyimage)

Compounds such as Choline, Ortho Silicic Acid, and L-Carnitine can help to support the broad spectrum production of collagen throughout the body, support and maintain healthy muscles and tissue, cellular health and nervous system. Research also suggests that regular consumption of nutrients such as Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C can provide the body with the fundamental building blocks to support healthy joints, bones, skin, hair and nails.

Check out these products that can help you age healthily

Wellnest Bird Nest comes in ready-to-eat sachets (Photo: Wellnest)

Each Wellnest sachet has been developed and packed with a beneficial medley of nature’s most precious ingredients – Pure Bird’s Nest Essence, Prime 6-year old Korean Red Ginseng and Aronia Berry for its collagen and antioxidant properties.

California Gold Nutrition, Choline Silica Complex (Photo: iHerb)

Support the broad spectrum of collagen production for healthier hair, skin & nails, connective tissue and bones.

Kinohimitsu Camellia Tea Bird Nest 8s x 2 (Photo: Lazada)

This fruity Camellia Bird’s Nest Beverage combinesBird’s Nest with refreshing fruity black tea carefully prepared to retain their nutrients. A yummy and healthy drink for healthier ageing!

California Gold Nutrition, Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides (Photo: iHerb)

These pills features unflavoured Wild-Caught Marine Collagen that is made from the skin of deep sea, cold water marine species. The collagen is enzymatically hydrolyzed (broken down) into amino acid peptides in order to assist with absorption.

Solumeve Tropical Fruit Flavor Collagen Gummies (Photo: iHerb)

Made with citrus pectin, these gummies contains collagen sourced from fish and contain no gelatin nor gluten.

Sôlumeve Ageless Beauty (Photo: iHerb)

A delicious on-the-go blend of nutrients for healthy joints, bones, skin, nails, and connective tissue. These convenient bottles contain Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides with BioPerine® for enhanced absorption and Glucosamine to help support joint function and mobility.

The content on this page is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. You should always seek advice from a qualified healthcare provider on queries regarding a medical condition, and before choosing a supplement for the best health benefit. Any action taken by you in reliance on or in connection with this content is solely at your own risk.