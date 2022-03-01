Fan of White Rabbit Candy? You might like White Rabbit Peanuts Nougat Ice Cream

White Rabbit Peanuts Nougat Ice-Cream, S$24 per box of 5 sticks

Go down memory lane with a White Rabbit candy and peanut ice cream combination.

Hao Productions, the only authorised distributor of the Peanuts Nougat Ice Cream in Singapore, is bringing the delicious creation to 84 FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Xpress and Cheers convenience stores across Singapore.

Sold in boxes of five, the Peanuts Nougat Ice Cream is a dreamy stick of milk and peanuts, and stands as a treat that generations old and young can enjoy.

To purchase the Peanuts Nougat Ice Cream and White Rabbit Ice Cream online, check out Hao Food’s official stores on Shopee and Lazada. The Peanuts Nougat Ice Cream is also available on FairPrice online.

Buy White Rabbit Peanuts Nougat Ice-Cream here