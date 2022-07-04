These facial serums target your skin concerns

(PHOTO: Getty Images)

Let's face it; we get a little overwhelmed with the amount of new beauty products in the market, and choosing the right one takes a bit of ploughing through the noise. At one point, there were talks of the 8-step skincare routine, which is, a bit much if you ask me. Furthermore, I've been working from home amid the pandemic, and the only things I've been slapping on my clean face are serum, moisturiser and sunscreen.

So what about serums, hey? It's the best thing I've been using for years! According to WebMD, serums are light, fast-absorbing liquids that contain no petrolatum or mineral oil that keep water from absorbing. Most serums are water-based and contain a high concentration of active ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, peptides, skin brighteners that do the work.

Say you have dry skin, and work long hours in the office; you should opt for a serum that contains hyaluronic acid and vitamins as they contain hydrating elements.

For those with oily, clogged skin, look for serums with glycolic acid and retinol that encourage higher cell production turnover. New skin, hello!

Serums are meant to be applied after your cleanser and toner and before your moisturiser.

This month, we take a look at products in-store that work like a charm.

Now Foods, Solutions, Hyaluronic Acid Firming Serum

Buy now at S$14.48

Now Foods, Solutions, Hyaluronic Acid Firming Serum. (PHOTO: iHerb)

Now Foods' Hyaluronic Acid Serum helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and smoothes the skin's surface to protect delicate tissue. With over 20,000 positive reviews, we think this product is a must-have in your beauty closet!

Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Serum

Buy now at S$56

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Serum. (PHOTO: Sephora Singapore)

A highly concentrated, fast-acting soothing serum that calms skin sensitivity while reducing redness.

Editor's note: This is my go-to serum and whenever I have the occasional skin flare, I dab a bit of this wonder product and redness goes down immediately!

Mad Hippie Skin Care Products, Vitamin C Serum

Buy now at S$30.06

Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum. (PHOTO: iHerb Singapore)

With over 7,000 plus reviews, this serum must be the worst-kept secret. This product contains a blend of ferulic acid and Vitamin C and E, which has a compounding antioxidant effect.

Azelique, Serumdipity, Age Refining Vitamin A Facial Serum

Buy now at S$28.27

Azélique Serumdipity Age Refining Vitamin A Serum. (PHOTO: iHerb)

Azélique Serumdipity Age Refining Vitamin A Serum is a quick-absorbing treatment with stabilised Vitamin A to renew and rejuvenate skin. This hydrating treatment helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and age spots as well as helps to promote the biosynthesis of collagen.

Tatcha Dewy Serum

Buy now at S$142

Tatcha The Dewy Serum. (PHOTO: Sephora)

This lightweight serum is formulated without parabens, synthetic fragrances and mineral oils, and it's non-comedogenic and non-irritating on the skin. An esthetician even shared this comment: "I’m always looking for hydrating products with great ingredients to recommend clients and this one is fantastic. It’s so smoothing and leaves the skin feeling soft, not sticky. I will absolutely be purchasing this product in the future."

Alpha-H Vitamin B Serum with Niacinamide and Ferulic Acid

Buy now at S$91

Alpha-H Vitamin B Serum with Niacinamide and Ferulic Acid. (PHOTO: Sephora)

A potent anti-ageing Vitamin B serum fortified with Niacinamide and Copper Tripeptide to take on daily environmental elements and prevent the appearance of premature ageing.

Wishful Thirst Trap Juice HA3 & Peptide Serum

Buy now at S$79

Wishful Thirst Trap Juice HA3 & Peptide Serum. (PHOTO: Sephora)

This serum targets dry and dull skin by plumping them with a high dosage of hyaluronic acid and peptides. One sure loves it so much she shared: "I love this so much, something about your skin just glows and feels brighter when you’re wearing it."

Biossance Squalane + Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum, S$83

Buy now at S$86

Squalane actually mimics your skin's natural oils and acts as an emollient to hydrate dry skin. Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum rapidly exfoliates for noticeably brighter, smoother skin by morning. One fan even commented: "This product is absolute magic to my skin. This product makes my skin, looks just flawless in every way possible, from texture to looking, all fresh and renewed."