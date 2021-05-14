Essential tools and tips to remain centered amidst the COVID-19 storm

Cadence Loh
·Lifestyle Editor
·5-min read

The COVID-19 global pandemic is likely to be one of the worst global calamity most of us have experienced. For me, it feels like a disaster movie unfolding before my very eyes, and me being the lead character, seeking out ways of self-preservation despite all odds.

Tower of stones on the beach
Tower of stones on the beach

As they say, you can't control what happens, but you can control how you react to your surroundings. When you feel the world spiralling out of control, take a few deep breaths, reset and adapt. 

The following tips serve as a guide for a day of being present and reconnecting our mind and body. Remember, there is no one-size-fits-all formula for dealing with our emotions amidst this global crisis. Everyone is different. Experiment and learn to listen to your body. Hopefully, this guide can help ease you into the new normal and make sense of what is happening around us.

Get a mind-body balance

Start your yoga practice and sign up for home workouts with Alo Yoga. Now you get to choose your preferred type and length of workouts, all in the comfort of your home.

One-year membership to Alo Moves, US$266

Alo Moves. PHOTO: Alo Yoga
Alo Moves. PHOTO: Alo Yoga

Set an intention for the day

Get off to a good start by meditating with intention upon waking up. Before you brush off meditation as a new-age product that only a particular type of people buy into, give it a chance. Many practitioners have touted the manifold benefits of meditation – from providing a mind-body balance to greater mental clarity. Apart from meditation apps, there are many resources online to aid you in your practice.

Kickstart your meditation journey with these mindfulness and meditation classes from Udemy or this Daily Mindfulness book which has 365 days of 5-minute guided practice. And while you are at it, level up with crystal healing courses – the perfect accompaniment to meditation and healing. Udemy offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so why not give it a try?

Enjoy your morning routine

There’s something therapeutic about the act of grinding coffee beans. Fuel up your day with a coffee grinder and Fair Trade organic coffee from Amazon. Or, take your pick of organic coffee beans sourced from around the world, via iHerb.

Or be your very own barista right at home. Get a reliable coffee machine from the new range of Nespresso VertuoPlus machines. Save S$70 with purchase of a VertuoPlus coffee machine and 30 Vertuo capsules. Offer valid till 2 June.

Nespresso VertuoPlus White, S$368

Nespresso VertuoPlus White, S$368. PHOTO: Nespresso
Nespresso VertuoPlus White, S$368. PHOTO: Nespresso

Take time to pause with a cuppa

Have a mid-day break and realign with yourself. No tea sets at home? These gorgeous Royal Albert tea sets and T2 tea are not only pretty to look at, they also serve as a reminder to take it slow. Have a sip of these refreshing floral or herbal tea from iHerb. 

Royal Albert Joy 3-Piece Tea Set, 3pcs, S$120.20

Royal Albert Joy 3-Piece Tea Set, 3PC, S$59.86. PHOTO: Amazon
Royal Albert Joy 3-Piece Tea Set, 3PC, S$59.86. PHOTO: Amazon

European 15 Coffee Set Ceramic Set English Tea Set Luxury Wedding, from $162

European 15 Coffee Set Ceramic Set English Tea Set Luxury Wedding, $148.59. PHOTO: Shopee
European 15 Coffee Set Ceramic Set English Tea Set Luxury Wedding, $148.59. PHOTO: Shopee

Learn all about art therapy

Many wave off art as something exclusive to the artistic and creative. In trying times like this, the healing power of art has never been more powerful. Why not take this time to pick up a course on art therapy from Udemy? Who knows, you may be able to help someone you love with your new-found knowledge. No art background required.

Wind down with books

Books have the power to transport us to new worlds and elevate our understanding of life. Try reading books that are out of your radar, and gain a better understanding of being mindful, find out more about meditation or even books on taking a breather and slowing down.

The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down: How to be Calm in a Busy World, $19.21

International bestseller. PHOTO
International bestseller. PHOTO

Get your beauty sleep

Do not shortchange yourself of the all-important 7-9 hours of sleep every night. Sleep is the time our body rejuvenates and repair. If worry has been disrupting your sleep, try these sleeping aids or calming sleep support. Or get a diffuser and some feel-good aromatherapy supplies into your home to aid relaxation.

Artnaturals, Bluetooth Oil Diffuser, S$43.22

Bluetooth Oil Diffuser. PHOTO: iHerb
Bluetooth Oil Diffuser. PHOTO: iHerb

Be open and see if these calming crystals can provide you with a sense of tranquillity we all need right now. If you do not believe in consuming supplements for better sleep, try alternative methods. Look out for calming stones like labradorite, chalcedony, smoky quartz, and howlite crystals. These crystals are said to help you get better sleep.

Sleep tight crystal set, S$12.25

Sleep tight crystal set. PHOTO: Etsy
Sleep tight crystal set. PHOTO: Etsy

The content on this page is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. You should always seek advice from a qualified healthcare provider on queries regarding a medical condition. Any action taken by you in reliance on or in connection with this content is solely at your own risk.

