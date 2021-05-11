Entertain your kids with these activities this school holiday

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

The school holiday is barrelling straight at you, and despite all of the uncertainties happening in the world, one thing remains reassuringly the same: Spending time with and entertaining your kids while they're on their school break.

Whether it's education or entertainment, here's an exhaustive list of ideas to keep the little (or not so little) ones happy this school holiday.

Fun day at the beach!

Edutainment

Nope, not a spelling error. We're talking about activities you can do at home or in a studio that have both education as well as entertainment value. If you want an intelligent kid who is well-balanced, get them interested in learning via these fun ways!

- Dig up gemstones while learning about how they're formed with National Geographic's Mega Gemstone Mine.

- Get excited about dinosaurs with National Geographic's Dino Fossil Dig Kit with a T.Rex tooth replica.

- Are you rearing a future STEM scientist? Get him or her interested in the sciences with National Geographic's Earth Science Kit (Mega Science Series), STEM Educational Toys For Kids.

- Be allowed to make a mess while making things with the slime-making and clay art class for kids in Chinatown.

Outdoor Activities

Singapore may be small, but we don't have a lack of things to do if we know where to look! Broadly, outdoor activities can be classified into the following:

Parks and nature reserves

- There are over 300 parks and 4 nature reserves in Singapore. Tire your kids out with a nature reserve walk and they'll leave you alone in the evening for a much deserved rest.

Children-friendly establishment

- Animals and a fun time awaits at the Singapore Zoo

- Let your child stay past his or her bedtime for just a little bit at the Night Safari

Story continues

- Jurong Bird Park is underrated as an attraction, with plenty of colourful plumage to bring wonders to your child's life.

- If you still have not visited Singapore River Safari, consider it this school holiday.

Water-based activities

- Have a splashing good time at Splash@Kidz Amaze SAFRA Punggol

- Did you know that a large over-water playground exist in Sentosa? Check out Hydrodash, perfect for both adults and children!

- Wild Wild Wet needs no introduction, being the largest water theme park in Singapore. Yes, it's still around, and still fun for children.

- If you and your child are the more adventurous sort, perhaps kayaking at Sembawang will be more up your alley. There are packages for Singapore River, Pulau Ubin or Sentosa too!

Themed attractions

- More than Trick and be tricked with more than 80 optical illusion paintings and installations Trick Eye Museum

- Give your child an exciting day with the many attractions, rides and characters at Universal Studios Singapore.

- The S.E.A. Aquarium™ is usually packed full of children with parents, and it's no wonder why.

Home Activities

If you are looking for things to do at home to keep your family and yourself safe, here are some options.

- Try these easy, no-bake dessert recipes for kids.

- Indulge in some TV time together with Disney+.

- Get your kids hands dirty with the Sensory Play Box For Kids from My Messy Box.