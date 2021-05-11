Entertain your kids with these activities this school holiday

Stephanie Zheng
·Lifestyle Editor
·3-min read

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

The school holiday is barrelling straight at you, and despite all of the uncertainties happening in the world, one thing remains reassuringly the same: Spending time with and entertaining your kids while they're on their school break. 

Whether it's education or entertainment, here's an exhaustive list of ideas to keep the little (or not so little) ones happy this school holiday. 

Fun day at the beach!
Fun day at the beach!

Edutainment

Nope, not a spelling error. We're talking about activities you can do at home or in a studio that have both education as well as entertainment value. If you want an intelligent kid who is well-balanced, get them interested in learning via these fun ways!

- Dig up gemstones while learning about how they're formed with National Geographic's Mega Gemstone Mine. 

- Get excited about dinosaurs with National Geographic's Dino Fossil Dig Kit with a T.Rex tooth replica.

- Are you rearing a future STEM scientist? Get him or her interested in the sciences with National Geographic's Earth Science Kit (Mega Science Series), STEM Educational Toys For Kids.

- Be allowed to make a mess while making things with the slime-making and clay art class for kids in Chinatown.

Outdoor Activities

Singapore may be small, but we don't have a lack of things to do if we know where to look! Broadly, outdoor activities can be classified into the following:

Parks and nature reserves

- There are over 300 parks and 4 nature reserves in Singapore. Tire your kids out with a nature reserve walk and they'll leave you alone in the evening for a much deserved rest. 

Children-friendly establishment

- Animals and a fun time awaits at the Singapore Zoo

- Let your child stay past his or her bedtime for just a little bit at the Night Safari

- Jurong Bird Park is underrated as an attraction, with plenty of colourful plumage to bring wonders to your child's life. 

- If you still have not visited Singapore River Safari, consider it this school holiday.

Water-based activities

- Have a splashing good time at Splash@Kidz Amaze SAFRA Punggol

- Did you know that a large over-water playground exist in Sentosa? Check out Hydrodash, perfect for both adults and children! 

- Wild Wild Wet needs no introduction, being the largest water theme park in Singapore. Yes, it's still around, and still fun for children. 

- If you and your child are the more adventurous sort, perhaps kayaking at Sembawang will be more up your alley. There are packages for Singapore River, Pulau Ubin or Sentosa too! 

Themed attractions

- More than Trick and be tricked with more than 80 optical illusion paintings and installations Trick Eye Museum

- Give your child an exciting day with the many attractions, rides and characters at Universal Studios Singapore.

- The S.E.A. Aquarium™ is usually packed full of children with parents, and it's no wonder why. 

Home Activities

If you are looking for things to do at home to keep your family and yourself safe, here are some options. 

- Try these easy, no-bake dessert recipes for kids.

- Indulge in some TV time together with Disney+.

- Get your kids hands dirty with the Sensory Play Box For Kids from My Messy Box.

Latest stories

  • Sister review: Touching film about gender inequality in China

    Sister explores societal issues in China, specifically the one-child policy and gender preference.

  • A Blood Condition by Kayo Chingonyi review – deep, subtle grace

    A Blood Condition by Kayo Chingonyi review – deep, subtle grace. The Zambian-born British poet explores colonial history, the origin of HIV and survivor’s guilt with a quiet power

  • Scottish theatres say reopening not viable under Holyrood Covid rules

    Scottish theatres say reopening not viable under Holyrood Covid rules. Two-metre minimum distancing rules cap audiences at a tiny fraction of capacity and hamper tours too, say venues

  • Three borders, seven documents and an expiring Covid test: my 14-hour dash across Europe to get wed

    There were 11 things that could go drastically wrong, I calculated, spread evenly along my planned voyage from London to Germany. But it had been three long months since I’d last seen my German fiance, Julius, and the stars had aligned in such a way that made it our last chance to get married and indeed spend any time together before the UK’s work-from-home edict ended and we’d be living and employed in the wrong countries again. The aim was for me to drive via the Eurotunnel and through France, with my giant German Shepherd, Bear, in my tiny Fiat 500, Mario, through multiple checks requiring seven separate documents, all within the required 48-hour window of taking my Covid test in central London. The 11 things that could go drastically wrong were as follows: My test, taken in London, would be positive, in the absence of any symptoms The result (assuming negative), promised by the next day at 6pm, wouldn’t come back in time for me to get out of the UK Eurotunnel would suspend its services, and my ticket would be cancelled Bear wouldn’t be allowed into the EU, because of Brexit-related complications The UK border force wouldn’t let me out, despite my having a legal reason to leave France, still in a state of semi-lockdown, would close to British travellers again The French would let me in, but I’d have to stay there and quarantine for 10 days, rather than be granted transit I’d get through France, but the Germans wouldn’t let me in on account of my paperwork being wrong The paperwork would be fine, but my Covid test might have by this point expired Mario would break down, and I’d be in trouble, because of Brexit-related complications Worse, my ineptitude at driving on the wrong side of the road would result in Mario’s crash, and my death If you’d presented me with this list, prior to early 2020 and without context, I would have assumed the world had broken into nuclear warfare. The Brexit faff wouldn’t have surprised me, of course, nor would the risks associated with my bad driving. But eight of those classified risks were coronavirus-related.

  • Pisces Daily Horoscope

    (February 19 - March 20)

  • Old Vic theatre plans ‘supremely informal’ welcome back for audiences

    Old Vic theatre plans ‘supremely informal’ welcome back for audiencesEmma Rice’s adaptation of Bagdad Cafe and Harold Pinter’s darkly comic The Dumb Waiter staged in July as venue reopens ‘Keeping aspirations high’ … the Old Vic in London. Photograph: Manuel Harlan

  • Eric Tsang wants to bring back Miss HK prestige

    The TVB Executive doesn't want contestants to use the pageant as a platform to become TVB stars

  • Love is love, says the cast of BL drama, HIStory 4: Close To You

    Yahoo Lifestyle SEA caught up with the four heartthrobs of the popular boys' love series for a chat about the show and their characters.

  • Travel news latest: UK could split on approach to foreign holiday restart

    Exclusive: The destinations set to be added to the travel ‘green list’ The Big Green List Holiday Guide: Everything you need to know In full: the confirmed green list countries In full: the confirmed amber list countries British holidaymakers may face different rules when travelling overseas, with Scotland set to take a slightly different approach to the resumption of foreign holidays. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce the further lifting of lockdown restrictions today, with rules on holidays abroad to be eased from May 24, The Telegraph understands. The change should permit those in Scotland to travel to some overseas destinations without needing to self-isolate on their return. As it stands, all arrivals to Scottish airports are subject to a stay in a quarantine hotel. Britons travelling from England will see holidays restart under the traffic light system from May 17, so the later date for Scotland will see the two nations diverge. Wales and Northern Ireland are still to confirm whether they will follow the approach of the UK Government. Scotland is also set to classify countries as green, amber and red, but will review these categories every four weeks, whereas the UK Government review will take place every three weeks. Joss Croft, the chief executive of UKinbound, the trade body that represents inbound tourism businesses, told Telegraph Travel: “A four nations approach to the re-opening of international travel is absolutely critical to the recovery of the UK’s inbound industry, worth £2.54 billion in exports to Scotland annually. A united approach will ultimately help businesses, secure jobs and speed up our economic recovery.” Scroll down for the latest travel updates.

  • Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa to star at landmark Brit Awards

    Rising stars Arlo Parks and Olivia Rodrigo are among the artists performing to 4,000 guests at Tuesday's Brit Awards, where soul singer Celeste and hit machine Dua Lipa are both tipped to win big.

  • Yoga, pilates allowed at certain gyms, studios - where to attend

    Yahoo Lifestyle SEA takes a look at some of the fitness classes you can attend at certain indoor gyms and fitness studios here in Singapore.

  • Bobby Au Yeung becomes a movie screenwriter

    The actor wants to expand his talent into other related jobs in the industry

  • Andy Lau participates in male version of "Sisters Who Make Waves"?

    The Cantopop King's name listed in recent viral list of participants of "Be Boiling"

  • The Life of Music review – pushing at the boundaries of the classical canon

    The Life of Music review – pushing at the boundaries of the classical canonNicholas Kenyon’s wide-ranging survey of the development of western music is packed with his passion for the subject The cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason performs at the 10th anniversary concert of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra’s outreach programme In Harmony, 2019. Photograph: Richard Martin-Roberts/Redferns

  • US authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds

    The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years old.

  • Sole of a nation: how Clarks became Jamaica’s favourite footwear

    Sole of a nation: how Clarks became Jamaica’s favourite footwearThere has long been a unique connection between the Somerset-based shoe-maker and the Caribbean island. It goes way beyond shoes - as a new edition of book Clarks in Jamaica demonstrates Junior Reid, Ranking Dread and Jah Stitch all wearing Clarks. Composite: Beth Lesser; Roger Cracknell; Mark Read

  • The Salesman: Arthur Miller’s American classic reframed in Iran

    The Salesman: Arthur Miller’s American classic reframed in IranAsghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning film about two married actors has intriguing parallels with the play they are performing The stage on screen: more films about theatre Cracks in a marriage … Taraneh Alidoosti and Shahab Hosseini in The Salesman. Photograph: Allstar/Memento Films Production

  • Post-traumatic growth: the woman who learned to live a profoundly good life after loss

    Post-traumatic growth: the woman who learned to live a profoundly good life after loss. After the deaths of her son and husband, Rhian Mannings emerged slowly from grief to start a charity and find love again. What does her experience tell us about how suffering can change us?

  • Kimmel Isn’t Buying Kentucky Derby Steroid Horse Trainer’s ‘Cancel Culture’ Claim (Video)

    We rolled our eyes too During his monologue Monday, Jimmy Kimmel took a few minutes to talk about the Kentucky Derby doping scandal, and like (we’re betting) a lot of you, he didn’t think very much of the excuse the horse’s trainer came up with. So for those of you who don’t care about gambling on horse racing while wearing your Sunday best, what happened is that Medina Spirit, the horse that won the Kentucky Derby, failed a postrace drug test, testing positive for banned performance enhancing substances. An investigation is ongoing and if that result is confirmed by additional tests, Medina Spirit could become only the third horse in Kentucky Derby history to be disqualified and stripped of the title and winnings. Now, it turns out that the horse’s trainer, Bob Baffert, has seen 5 of his horses fail such tests in the last year. Which is a hell of a coincidence(s) if you ask uh. We have no idea about his innocence or guilt, but we can say it’s not a great sign that he reacted to the Medina Spirit thing the way a lot of people over the last few years have whenever they’re trying to evade scrutiny or accountability — by claiming he is somehow a victim of “a cancel culture kind of a thing.” Now, if you think that sounds absurd, you’re not alone. Kimmel also thinks it sounds really dumb. “Yesterday – we learned that Junky Cold Medina – tested positive for a steroid,” Kimmel said, creating a fun pun off the class Tone Loc song “Funky Cold Medina.” “And the horse’s trainer – Bob Baffert – claims he has no idea how it happened. But he does seem to have an idea of what all the fuss is about.” Kimmel then plated clip of Baffert blaming “cancel culture,” which for the curious is a poorly defined, broadly applied term that purportedly describes cultural censorship but mostly appears to just refer to things certain kinds of cultural commentators or politicians don’t like being criticized about. “Right. Your horse tested positive for steroids because of cancel culture,” Kimmel said. “Probably some loud-mouth lesbians got in the stall there and injected him with it. Its horse racism is what it is!” Watch the whole clip above. Read original story Kimmel Isn’t Buying Kentucky Derby Steroid Horse Trainer’s ‘Cancel Culture’ Claim (Video) At TheWrap

  • Zarina Anjoulie not bothered by single mum status

    The former actress expresses thoughts about her second divorce