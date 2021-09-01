Elvin Ng and Rui En are ex-convicts in 130-episode drama The Heartland Hero

Elvin Ng and Rui En in Channel 8 drama The Heartland Hero. (Photo: Mediacorp)

SINGAPORE —New Channel 8 drama, The Heartland Hero, premieres tonight, and it's a mega-series with 130 episodes. The show stars Elvin Ng and James Seah as ex-convicts Mao-ge and Yiyuan who gradually show their community that even those who have committed crimes can go on to do good for society.

Other stars in the cast include Paige Chua, Rui En, Chew Chor Meng, Bonnie Loo, Ian Fang, Vivian Lai, Benjamin Tan, Zoe Tay, Bryan Wong, Jernelle Oh, and Desmond Ng.

Shooting for the long-form drama is still ongoing even as the show premieres.

Elvin said at a livestream last week to promote the TV series, "Mao is betrayed by his friends and ends up in a wheelchair from the beginning of the show. He turns over a new leaf and opens a second-hand goods shop, which ties in with his belief that both people and objects deserve a second chance. Whenever he encounters problems, he might employ dark and unexpected methods to achieve his goals, but it's in the service of good – he's not a bad person."

Rui En plays Jingwen, who has a romantic history with Mao-ge and now offers help to the former loan shark by renting him the space beside her cafe for his business. "My character and Elvin's character were each other's first loves. When they were dating, they were 'ah beng' and 'ah lian' and joined a gang. We got involved in a fight and had to go to jail, but Jingwen has turned over a new leaf and her dream is now to run a Korean toast cafe."

The Heartland Hero will air on weekdays at 7.30pm, and is also available to stream on meWatch for free.

Here are more stills from The Heartland Hero:

Vivian Lai, Bonnie Loo and Zheng Geping in Channel 8 drama The Heartland Hero. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Benjamin Tan and Bonnie Loo in Channel 8 drama The Heartland Hero. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Bryan Wong in Channel 8 drama The Heartland Hero. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Bonnie Loo and Ian Fang in Channel 8 drama The Heartland Hero. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Jernelle Oh in Channel 8 drama The Heartland Hero. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Bonnie Loo, Rui En and Paige Chua in Channel 8 drama The Heartland Hero. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Chew Chor Meng and Elvin Ng in Channel 8 drama The Heartland Hero. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Rui En, Bonnie Loo and Desmond Ng in Channel 8 drama The Heartland Hero. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Elvin Ng and Benjamin Tan in Channel 8 drama The Heartland Hero. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Elvin Ng and Rui En in Channel 8 drama The Heartland Hero. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Elvin Ng and Rui En in Channel 8 drama The Heartland Hero. (Photo: Mediacorp)

James Seah in Channel 8 drama The Heartland Hero. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Paige Chua in Channel 8 drama The Heartland Hero. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Paige Chua, Elvin Ng, Vivian Lai and Benjamin Tan in Channel 8 drama The Heartland Hero. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Zoe Tay in Channel 8 drama The Heartland Hero. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Rui En in Channel 8 drama The Heartland Hero. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Get more TV and movie news from Yahoo Life on our Entertainment page.