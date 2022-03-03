Electronics to look out for this coming 3.3 on Amazon Singapore
In this day and age, any kind of double-digit date would most certainly mean that there's a sale to be had, and it is no different for Amazon Singapore this third of March (3.3).
Many brands like Apple, Sony, Razer and Sennheiser are offering pretty notable discounts for their top tier products. If you have been eyeing these peripherals for a while, now is probably a good time to get them.
What's more, if you are a new customer to Amazon SG, from 3-6 Mar 2022, new shoppers can enjoy S$5 off the first order with a minimum spend of S$10 on eligible Amazon.sg orders. You can enter *NEW5OFF* code at checkout to redeem within the qualifying period. In addition, eligible customers will receive a follow-up S$5 Gift Card within the next 30 days of purchase.
If you are already a customer of Amazon, you can get $15 off $60 (apply code 33SALE) on all items from Electronics, PC, Wireless, Home Entertainment, Office, and Beauty Categories, but sadly, this excludes products from Amazon US.
Here are a few items on discount for these categories:
Wireless Earbuds
Sennheiser 508831 Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds (33% off)
Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (now 49% off)
Apple AirPods Pro (31% off)
Aftershokz AS800CB Aeropex Open-Ear Wireless Waterproof Bone Conduction Headphone (24% off)
Smartwatches & Fitness Trackers
Apple Watch Series 7 (7% off)
Fitbit Charge 5 (14% off)
Garmin Vivosmart 4 (26% off)
Garmin Instinct (38% off)
For your PC (sorry, no GPU deals here)
Razer Viper Ultimate (22% off)
Razer Deathadder V2 Pro (35% off)
Samsung 870 EVO 250GB SSD (10% off)
Logitech MX Master 3 (30% off)