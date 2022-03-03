Shopping:

Electronics to look out for this coming 3.3 on Amazon Singapore

Electronics to look out for this coming 3.3 on Amazon Singapore

Dominic Ng
·Senior Games & Tech Producer
·2-min read
In this article:
Amazon&#39;s 3.3 sale is now here! (PHOTO: Getty Images)
Amazon's 3.3 sale is now here! (PHOTO: Getty Images)

In this day and age, any kind of double-digit date would most certainly mean that there's a sale to be had, and it is no different for Amazon Singapore this third of March (3.3).

Many brands like Apple, Sony, Razer and Sennheiser are offering pretty notable discounts for their top tier products. If you have been eyeing these peripherals for a while, now is probably a good time to get them.

What's more, if you are a new customer to Amazon SG, from 3-6 Mar 2022, new shoppers can enjoy S$5 off the first order with a minimum spend of S$10 on eligible Amazon.sg orders. You can enter *NEW5OFF* code at checkout to redeem within the qualifying period. In addition, eligible customers will receive a follow-up S$5 Gift Card within the next 30 days of purchase.

If you are already a customer of Amazon, you can get $15 off $60 (apply code 33SALE) on all items from Electronics, PC, Wireless, Home Entertainment, Office, and Beauty Categories, but sadly, this excludes products from Amazon US.

Here are a few items on discount for these categories:

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Subscribe to Yahoo Singapore Telegram and visit Yahoo Shopping for first dibs on shopping deals

Wireless Earbuds

Sennheiser 508831 Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds (33% off)

S$299 S$449 at Amazon

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 2
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 2 (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (now 49% off)

S$179 S$349 at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM3
Sony WF-1000XM3 (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Apple AirPods Pro (31% off)

S$263 S$379 at Amazon

Apple Airpods Pro
Apple Airpods Pro (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Aftershokz AS800CB Aeropex Open-Ear Wireless Waterproof Bone Conduction Headphone (24% off)

S$189.24 S$249 at Amazon

Aftershokz AS800CB
Aftershokz Open Ear Wireless (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Smartwatches & Fitness Trackers

Apple Watch Series 7 (7% off)

S$555 S$599 at Amazon

Apple Watch 7
Apple Watch 7 (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Fitbit Charge 5 (14% off)

S$248 S$288 at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5
Fitbit Charge 5 (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Garmin Vivosmart 4 (26% off)

S$115.06 S$156.71 at Amazon

Garmin Vivosmart 4
Garmin Vivosmart 4 (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Garmin Instinct (38% off)

S$275.40 S$449 at Amazon

Garmin Instinct
Garmin Instinct (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

For your PC (sorry, no GPU deals here)

Razer Viper Ultimate (22% off)

S$84.73 S$108.85 at Amazon

Razer Viper Ultimate
Razer Viper Ultimate (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Razer Deathadder V2 Pro (35% off)

S$129.90 S$199.90 at Amazon

Razer Deathadder V2 Pro
Razer Deathadder V2 Pro (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Samsung 870 EVO 250GB SSD (10% off)

S$89 S$99 at Amazon

Samsung 870 Evo
Samsung 870 Evo SSD (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Logitech MX Master 3 (30% off)

S$119 S$169 at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3
Logitech MX Master 3 (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Corsair Xeneon Gaming Monitor

S$1,199 at Amazon

Corsair Xeneon
Corsair Xeneon (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)
