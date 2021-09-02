The eco-friendly Longchamp's Le Pliage bags we're adding to our wardrobe

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

As brands learn to navigate their way around the new stage of the pandemic world, strategy executives have to seek out their customers and come out with strategies to adapt well to the ongoing changes. This is the same for family-owned French luxury company Longchamp, which continues to pave the way for stability and continuity. Known for producing Le Pliage – an iconic foldable nylon tote bag introduced in 1993 that comes in a rainbow of colours – the company continues to draw headlines by staying relevant with its various collaborations; from Emotionally Unavailable (helmed by singer Edison Chen and KB Lee) and Pokemon, to Jeremy Scott and Mr Bags.

In a landmark launch, Longchamp announced its commitment to sustainability by launching an environmentally-friendly Le Pliage recycled polyamide canvas. The company also hopes to turn the entire Le Pliage line using this sustainable textile by 2023.

We believe that using recycled fibre is really a good direction.Jean Cassegrain

In an interview with Yahoo Life SEA, Longchamp's CEO Mr Jean Cassegrain stresses the importance of flexibility in today's ever-changing climate: "The major learning is, we have learned to value the importance of flexibility. More than ever, we need to include flexibility in our strategies, and to make sure that our business remains flexible enough because the past few years showed us that anything can happen."

On the eco-friendly Le Pliage recycled bag, Cassegrain addresses the make of the bag, and assures us that there isn't any major change to the design. "The fact that it's very lightweight and very durable; nothing has changed and you won't notice the difference except for the little green edge that we are putting around the bag. We have a bag coming for the Fall season that is made of recycled cotton, and for the next season, we are launching a bag that is made of recycled linen flax," Cassegrain shares.

