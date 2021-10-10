Join these #EatMoveCreateSAMH activities to relieve stress through creativity

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll not just on people’s livelihoods but also on their mental health. The Samaritans of Singapore saw a 30 per cent increase in calls to its suicide prevention hotline during the Circuit Breaker, imposed due to the pandemic in 2020. The Singapore Association for Mental Health (SAMH), likewise, saw a 50 per cent increase in calls during February and March 2020 as compared to the year before.

A silver lining amidst the storm of the pandemic is Singaporeans’ increased acceptance to talk about the various mental issues they faced and the willingness to seek out help. Callers to these helplines were noted to have shared concerns about their financial hardship and increased stress in their home environment amongst other reasons.

SAMH, which has been promoting mental wellness for all since 1968, is currently celebrating SAMH Creative Services 10th Anniversary with a mental health campaign, #EatMoveCreateSAMH. The SAMH Creative Services began “with the belief that embracing creativity into our everyday life can lead to improving physical and mental health”. Yahoo Lifes Singapore has compiled a list of their October events for you to join and uplifts your spirit, and the best thing? They are all free events!

Healthy Gut-Loving Snack

Date: 18 October

Time: 12:30 - 1:30 PM

Join Raw Chef Andrea, founder of The Clean Addicts wholefoods bakery, over a Zoom session where she shares her low-sugar anti-inflammatory Coconut Tumeric Bites recipe. Learn tips from the chef on how to make tasty and healthy vegan snacks.

Sumikkogurashi DIY Card Holder

Date: 21 October

Time: 3 - 4:30 PM

Venue: SAMH Creative SAY! (Blk 317 Woodlands Street 31, #01-196, Singapore 730317)

Join Joline Chan at the SAMH Creative SAY! and create a cardholder with the popular Japanese Sumikkogurashi characters.

Playing with Movement

Date: 23 October

Time: 5 - 6 PM

Reconnect with your body, build confidence, and find new ways of moving. The workshop, which will take place over Zoom, will teach you how to move with joy and ease while building connections between movements to find fluidity.

Jump Rope Tricks

Date: 27 October

Time: 4 - 5:30 PM

Learn jump rope tricks that can spice up your exercise routines. Jumping rope is an efficient and easy way to get lean and connect to the rhythm of your body. Taking place over Zoom, do note that this session is not suitable for those with recent surgery or heart conditions.

You can sign up for the #EatMoveCreateSAMH events here. Links to zoom sessions or in-person sessions will be sent to your email two to three days before the event.