9 easy beauty products for glowing skin

(PHOTO: Getty Images)

Our skin is the largest organ in our body and is often faced with so many external factors that test its limits. The skin works as an insulating shield, protecting our body from heat, sun rays, and chemicals. Our skin is also responsible for converting Vitamin D into beneficial chemicals to help build calcium in our bones.

But when we stop caring for our skin – by skipping sunscreen or even sleep – you may find dire signs that our skin is trying to tell you. Dry skin, check. Under eyes, check. Dull complexion, check.

A sure way to reboot your skin is to get enough rest and sleep and slather on some skincare to pack on some hydration. That’s self-care for you.

Some of these beauty products are packed with working ingredients such as natural cellulose, glycerin and hyaluronic acid to help lock moisture so your skin will be hydrated and glowing.

Hyaluronic acid is a substance produced by our body to retain moisture. It is found commonly in our skin, connective tissue and eyes. Natural cellulose is known to contain strong humectant properties, which helps to increase the amount of moisture in the skin. The added glycerin ingredient comes in to remove grime and dirt and give that overall glowing effect on your skin. Oh, and it doubles up as a makeup remover as well.

As an added precaution, you should always use sunscreen after using products that contain hyaluronic acid.

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Shop our picks below.

Innisfree My Real Squeeze Mask Rice. (PHOTO: Sephora Singapore)

This rich cream-type real mask is enriched with abundant nourishment from rice, leaving your skin less dull.

Laneige Get Glowing Skin Set. (PHOTO: Sephora Singapore)

This skincare kit features the White Dew Range and Radian-C Cream that helps improve dark spots caused by city stress and uneven skin tone.

Story continues

The Face Shop Smart Peeling. (PHOTO: Lazada)

This exfoliator works gently on your skin, using a natural cellulose ingredient and pearl powder to nourish and eliminate dead skin cells. Just use it right after your cleansing step, leave on for two minutes and wash your face with warm water. Use it once or twice a week to reveal glowy skin.

Usana Celavive Light Complexion Serum. (PHOTO: Lazada)

A flawless-looking skin tone can be yours with the help of this US-manufactured high-performance serum. Its advanced formula helps to refine your overall complexion, with concentrated ingredients to visibly reduce the appearance of discolouration and hyperpigmentation. Ingredients include glycerin, angelica acutiloba root extract and hyaluronic acid.

Sephora Overnight Mask. (PHOTO: Sephora)

This overnight mask provides radiance and hydration to dull complexions. Formulated with natural origin glycolic and hyaluronic acid, its water-gel texture is quickly absorbed and acts overnight. Result: the skin is brighter, moisturized, replumped, and ready for a new day!

Dr Dennis Gross Universal Daily Peel. (PHOTO: Sephora)

This renewing peel is an easy and safe at-home treatment without the recovery time of a chemical peel. The universal formula contains a combination of five acids, ideal for first-time peel users and those of all skin types.

Step one is packed with rejuvenating, powerful yet gentle exfoliating acids. Step two delivers anti-ageing actives to nourish your skin and keep it balanced. Your skin immediately looks refreshed and glowing, perfectly prepped for a more effective skincare routine.

Philosophy Hyaluronic Glow Moisturizer. (PHOTO: Sephora)

This moisturiser has a revolutionary lightweight, whipped formula that enriches the skin with essential moisture. This groundbreaking formulation features a triple blend of alpha-hydroxy acids, three forms of hyaluronate plus an Asian fruit extract that delivers an even longer-lasting glow and continuous hydration benefits.

As it replenishes cells and improves the retention of moisture, skin becomes softer and smoother with diminished fine lines and other surface imperfections.

Pixi Glow Tonic. (PHOTO: Sephora)

Cult-favorite Glow Tonic by Pixi removes dead skin cells to reveal healthy glowing skin and a refined texture that looks and feels smooth. The hypoallergenic formula is made with botanical extracts, including aloe vera and ginseng, to soothe sensitive skin. Ideal for all skin types.

Glamglow cleanser. (PHOTO: Sephora)

This cleanser is formulated with powerful actives for super-clean glowing skin. The creamy cleanser transforms into a luxurious foam to blast away impurities and remove pore-clogging debris and contains three charcoals—coconut, ubame white oak, and grey bamboo—to detox skin, while botanical ingredients like Teaoxi eucalyptus leaf, liquorice root, and cumin seed purify.