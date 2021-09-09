Shopping:

Shop and win a Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupé at Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day

Key in promotion code "SLNEW99", get S$10 off a minimum spend S$20

D.P. review: Jung Hae In exposes dark underbelly of South Korea's military

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bryan Tan
·Contributor
·3-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jung Hae-in as Private An Jun-ho in D.P.
Jung Hae-in as Private An Jun-ho in D.P.

Director: Han Jun Hee
Writer: Kim Bo Tong
Cast: Jung Hae In, Shin Seung Ho, Go Kyung Pyo, Kim Sung Gyun, Son Seok Koo
Language: Korean with various subtitles

Streaming on Netflix

4 out of 5 stars

All South Korean men are required by their nation's law to serve 21 months of conscripted military service.

Bullying, hazing, abuse of power, laxness and even sexual abuse in the military are all themes that are explored with young director Han Jun Hee, who has adapted D.P. from its original web comic, and is determined to expose the dark underbelly of the South Korean military.

Jung Hae In (Something in the Rain) plays An Jun Ho, a pizza delivery boy who voluntarily signs himself up with the army to escape his abusive father and victimised mother, only to get more than he bargained for in the barracks of the military police.

D.P. grasps and manages to skilfully balance many themes, especially that of the patriarchy, toxic masculinity and the strict, almost regimental hierarchy that governs South Korea's society.

Jun Ho is one of the two new recruits that are constantly bullied in the barracks, being the lowest on the pecking order. Sergeant Hwang Jang Soo (Shin Seung Ho) dominates the rest of the men, forcing them to do menial work and physically abusing them on a whim.

Yet, reprieve and opportunity comes in the form of the regimental Sergeant Park Beom Gu (Kim Sung Kyun), who recognises Jun Ho's ability and nimble mind, and offers him a position in the Deserter Pursuit unit, or D.P., whose sole purpose is to chase and hunt down deserters from the army, and bring them back.

It is a relief to Jun Ho, as being in the D.P. helps him evade the abusive clutches of the men in the barracks, and at the same time he is allowed out of camp, paired alongside a senior soldier.

Through the episodes of hunting down deserters, Jun Ho learns to find himself and fight his own childhood demons through failure and success. He learns how to follow orders from a superior worthy of respect through his first failed mission with Corporal Park Sung Woo (Go Kyung Pyo), and forms bonds with his new and quick-witted partner, Corporal Han Ho Yeol (Koo Gyo Hwan).

Anyone who has served the military in one way or another can attest to hazing and bullying in one form or another, and D.P. makes no bones about the violent inductions that soldiers face from their higher ups, even in the upper ranks.

Sergeant Park Beom Gu finds himself at odds with the new deputy commander of the camp in the form of Captain Im Ji Seob (Son Seok Koo), a ladder-climbing figure who seems only interested in the furthering of his military career over all else.

In various attempts to curry favour with the camp commandant (Hyun Bong Shik), Captain Im decides to interfere with the D.P.'s missions, earning him the ire of the competent Sergeant Park.

For a K-drama, D.P. is executed masterfully and sends a stern message of warning to those in power, but also provides a comforting source of encouragement for the underdogs to stand up to those who abuse their authority and fight to protect the weak and displaced. 

Get more TV and movie news from Yahoo Life on our Entertainment page.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Enjoy Collecting ‘Space Crap’ in ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Mid-Season 2 Trailer (Video)

    Paramount has been celebrating “Star Trek” Day — the anniversary of the Sep. 8, 1966 debut of the original “Star Trek” TV series — all day long, and as part of that came a brand new trailer for the rest of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” Season 2. In case you were worried, working menial jobs is still degrading and thankless, even in the utopian United Federation of Planets. And hooray to that. Season 2, which kicked off August 12, is still ongoing, so all that’s really being shown in the new trailer i

  • ‘Big Brother’ Fans Hail Claire as ‘Ally of The Century’ for Grace as Veto Replacement

    Things went exactly the way Tiffany hoped they wouldn’t on Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother,” forcing her to put up her best friend in the house for eviction. But Claire’s grace and support of Tiffany’s reasoning has fans applauding her. When Tiffany’s original target Alyssa won the power of veto and took herself off the chopping block, Tiffany was forced to either nominate Claire as a replacement, or break up the Cookout alliance, which has remained masterfully hidden. Though Tiffany didn’t

  • Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant with Her First Child

    The Oscar winner's rep confirmed that Lawrence is expecting a baby with husband Cooke Maroney.

  • Michael Constantine, ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ Star, Dies at 94

    Michael Constantine, an actor best known for his roles in the “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” films and the TV series “Room 222,” passed away on Aug. 31, his agent confirmed to TheWrap. He was 94. Constantine’s brother-in-law told the Reading Eagle that Constantine died peacefully of natural causes in his Reading home, surrounded by family. He had been ill for several years, but the family did not disclose the specifics of his illness. In 1970, Constantine won the Emmy for Outstanding Performance by

  • ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Meet Uhura, Nurse Chapel and Other Pre-Kirk Enterprise Crew Members (Video)

    The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise — the pre-Captain Kirk crew, that is — were introduced as part of “Star Trek Day” on Wednesday. And uh, is one of them like, Khan’s great, great, great, great (etc) grandchild? Their adventures will be chronicled in the new Paramount+ series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” for which a premiere date has yet to be announced. Joining Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Commander Una/Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck) are Nurse Christine Cha

  • How do I overcome chronic indecision and make progress with my life?

    How do I overcome chronic indecision and make progress with my life? Whatever you chose will change who you become, and you cannot predict how in advance, writes advice columnist Eleanor Gordon-Smith ‘Just pick a bucket, any bucket.’ An illustration depicting the philosophical parable of Buridan’s ass. Photograph: Chronicle/Alamy

  • Newsmax’s Sean Spicer Vows to Sue Biden Over Military Academy Firing (Video)

    Sean Spicer, the Newsmax host and first press secretary of the former Trump administration, said he plans to sue the Biden administration after the president requested the resignations Wednesday of the military academy board members appointed by Trump who remained in their roles. “I will not be submitting my resignation, and I will be joining a lawsuit to fight this,” Spicer said on the air Wednesday during his Newsmax show “Spicer & Co.” Sean Spicer was among 18 appointees who received the resi

  • ‘Star Trek: Prodigy': Kate Mulgrew Returns as Captain Janeway in New Trailer (Video)

    Nickelodeon and Paramount+ released the first full-length trailer for “Star Trek: Prodigy” on Wednesday, marking the return of Kate Mulgrew as Captain Janeway. The trailer was shared during the “Star Trek Day” livestream along with a panel featuring series voice cast members Brett Gray and Dee Bradley Baker, executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, as well as director and co-executive producer Ben Hibon. The first “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences, “Prodigy” centers on a motley cre

  • Here's How to Take Care of Your Outdoor Furniture Beyond Summer

    Make your dream oasis a long-lasting reality.

  • 12 Essentials I Packed for a Long Girls' Weekend in the Colorado Mountains

    My bachelorette party took us hiking, swimming, dancing, and eating.

  • Emily Ratajowski Stuns in Red Minidress and Speckled, Strappy Sandals at NYFW for Peter Dundas x Revolve Show

    Emily Ratajowski lives for trendy, modern footwear.

  • Helen Hoehne Elected as HFPA President

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has elected its new president in German journalist Helen Hoehne, who has served as vice president since 2020. Hoehne has been an HFPA member since 2004 and has served on the Board of Directors for eight years. “It’s a privilege to lead this organization as we continue on the path of fundamental change and reform,” Hoehne said. “Since May, members have shown their commitment to creating a reimagined HFPA. We are excited for the future of our association and

  • Athleta Expands Its REI Co-op Partnership by 130 Stores to Hit $2B in Net Sales by 2023

    "This expanded partnership with REI is an example of how we can extend our reach through a like-minded brand and empower a new community of active women consumers," Athleta president and CEO Mary Beth Laughton said in a statement.

  • London’s Royal Docks ‘just keeps changing’ – as a new outdoor show reveals

    London’s Royal Docks ‘just keeps changing’ – as a new outdoor show revealsArrival, co-created with the local community, will take audiences on a journey around the historic industrial area set to welcome City Hall Royal Docks, the setting for Arrival. Photograph: imPOSSIBLE and Dunster/Bausor

  • Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Returns to NYC Streets for Its 95th Annual Presentation

    Macy's brings back its holiday kick-off event.

  • What the Met Gala Themes Have Been in Years Past & What People Wore

    Here's a refresher on what the Costume Institute's exhibition themes have been in years past.

  • ‘Doogie Kamealoha, MD’ Showrunner Explains the Origin of the Octopus Washing Machine

    “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” the Disney+ reboot of the teen-doctor series “Doogie Howser, M.D.” takes its new Hawaiian setting seriously. Nowhere in the first episode is that more apparent than a seemingly irrelevant scene between Jason Scott Lee’s character Benny and his son — a scene that creator and showrunner Kourtney Kang says went a long way to earning the respect of the show’s local Hawaiian crew members. In the scene, Benny holds up an octopus he’s just brought in from the ocean and tells h

  • Frozen review – stunning musical extravaganza creates its own magic

    Frozen review – stunning musical extravaganza creates its own magic. Theatre Royal Drury Lane, LondonBeyond the visual thrills and powerful ballads, this adaptation brings an unexpected depth to the relationship between two tortured sisters

  • Jenna Ortega Keeps Her Skin Clear With Drugstore Beauty Products

    Actress Jenna Ortega has been in the spotlight since she was 10 years old. "It helps that I'm on set because I've picked up a lot of tips and tricks from makeup artists," she tells HelloGiggles over the phone. Of those tips, she's learned the importance of taking her makeup off every night, that she should pay attention to the lifespan of beauty products, and even found her favorite lip balm.

  • Addison Rae Dazzles in a Dress That Looks Like an Optical Illusion With Heeled Sandals at Item Beauty’s NYFW Party

    Addison Rae loves sleek heeled sandals.e