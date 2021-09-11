Dota 2 7.30c patch nerfs neutral stacking, meta heroes

Kurt Lozano
·Esports Content Producer
·6-min read
(Photo: Valve Software)
(Photo: Valve Software)

The 7.30c balance patch for Dota 2 has been released on Saturday (11 September), bringing with it some long-overdue nerfs to neutral camp stacking as well as meta heroes such as Batrider, Beastmaster, Clinkz, and Lycan.

Neutral Camp stacking nerfed

Neutral camp stacking has long been a focal point in high-level Dota 2 play, as it gives teams a relatively easy way to quickly gain a huge amount of gold and experience for one or two of their core heroes. 

As a result, high-level games tended to revolve around stacking as teams engaged in teamfights to either contest or protect neutral camp stacks. In both professional matches and the high-tier pub games played in recent patches, whichever team is able to stack and farm neutral camps the most almost always ended up victorious.

With the 7.30c patch, Icefrog is scaling back how much resources teams can get from their neutral camp stacks by scaling the gold and XP bounty from stacked Neutral Creeps by 15%. This reduced bounty only affects the player that is taking the stacks, however, and the player that stacks the camps will have the gold bounty they get for it unaffected.

Zoo meta nerfed

Even as the Necronomicon remains buried in the item graveyard, the 'Zoo' meta and its leading proponents in Beastmaster and Lycan have made a huge comeback in the 7.30 update thanks to the Helm of the Overlord getting some significant buffs. 

While Icefrog hasn't nerfed the Zoo meta into oblivion quite yet, he is trying to scale back its effectiveness a bit by nerfing Helm of the Overlord and the heroes that love getting it.

Helm of the Dominator has received a slight gold cost increase while Helm of the Overlord had its attribute bonuses slightly reduced and the bounty from killing its Dominated creep significantly increased. In addition, Ancient Creeps that are often targeted for Domination — namely the Ancient Black Dragon and Ancient Thunderhide — had their abilities' mana costs increased.

While Icefrog didn't touch Beastmaster's signature ability to command an army of summoned units, he did nerf the hero's other abilities to make him weaker. The cooldown for Beastmaster's ultimate, Primal Roar, has been rescaled from 90/80/70 seconds to 100/80/60, meaning he won't be able to use it as often in the early game — when he needs it the most to start snowballing — but can use it more often in the late game when it is most effective.

In addition, Beastmaster's talent tree was tweaked to make his best talents available much later in the game. His 250 bonus health to controlled units talent is now available at Level 20 while his 30-second cooldown reduction to Primal Roar talent can only be acquired at Level 25.

(Photo: Valve Software)
(Photo: Valve Software)

Meanwhile, Lycan was hit with a nerf on his ability to buff his army of summoned units with his Feral Impulse passive. Feral Impulse's bonus damage aura has been reduced from 12/24/36/48% to 11/22/33/44% while tha ability's bonus health regeneration component was dialed back from 2/4/6/8 health regeneration per second to 1/3/5/7.

Lycan's strong talents were also nerfed. His 20-second cooldown reduction talent for Shapeshift at Level 15 now just reducing his ultimate's cooldown by 15 seconds while his +30% damage bonus for Feral Impulse talent at Level 20 was scaled back to provide just a 25% bonus.

7.30 meta heroes nerfed

Meta heroes that emerged after the release of the 7.30 update, such as Batrider and Clinkz, have also received significant nerfs. The 7.30 update gave Batrider a significant boost in early game strength, which allowed the hero to snowball to victory in many games and steadily climb to the top of the win rate charts.

Firefly, arguably Batrider's strongest ability, had its cooldown in the early game massively increased from 46/42/38/34 to 52/46/40/34 seconds. The ability's bonus vision has also been significantly reduced from 200/400/600/800 to 100/200/300/400, further reducing the ability's effectiveness as a scouting tool. With that said, Batrider's base vision during daytime was increased from 1200 to 1600 units.

Meanwhile, Sticky Napalm had its debuff duration reduced from 8 to 7 seconds and no longer increases the damage from the Fae Grenade neutral item while Flamebreak's damage per second was reduced from 20 to 15 damage per second.

(Photo: Valve Software)
(Photo: Valve Software)

Meanwhile, Clinkz has emerged as one of the most popular picks for the carry position in the 7.30 meta after his Strafe ability was replaced with Burning Barrage, which gave the hero the farming tool that he has been missing for so long. As expected, Icefrog nerfed Burning Barrage by increasing its cooldown from 28/24/20/16 to 30/26/22/18 seconds while increasing its mana cost from 40/50/60/70 to 40/55/70/85 mana.

Clinkz's damage and tank potential have also been reduced. The hero's agility gain is now at 2.5 agility per level instead of 2.7 while his attack range was reduced from 625 to 600 units. In addition, the bonus health that Clinkz receives with every use of his Death Pact ultimate was reduced from 40%/70%/100% to 30%/55%/80% of the consumed creep's health.

Dragon Knight, Tiny get buffs, Dawnbreaker added to Captain's Mode

Of course, not every change that Icefrog made in the 7.30c patch was a nerf. A couple of relatively neglected heroes in Dragon Knight and Tiny have received some much-needed buffs to help them regain some popularity in the meta.

Dragon Knight can now transform into a dragon more often, as his Elder Dragon Form ultimate had its cooldown reduced from a constant 115 seconds to 115/110/105 seconds. Acquiring Aghanim's Scepter and unlocking the fourth level of the ultimate further reduces the cooldown to 100 seconds, with the Black Dragon form also having its magic resistance bonus increased from 20% to 25%.

Meanwhile, Tiny will be getting tankier and hitting much harder after his base strength and strength gain were increased from 28 base strength plus 3.8 strength per level to 30 base strength plus 4 strength per level. However, his Level 25 talent that gives his Toss ability three charges has been scaled back to instead give just two charges.

Finally, Dawnbreaker — Dota 2's latest hero that was added in the 7.29 update back in April — has been added to Captain's Mode. This means that we will finally be able to see the hero in action in professional play, including The International 10 (TI10) — this year's iteration of Dota 2's annual world championship tournament — in October.

For the full list of changes in Dota 2's 7.30c patch, you can check the patch notes here.

For more gaming news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooGamingSEA. Also follow us on Twitter!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • One Major Effect of Eating Avocados, Says New Study

    If you're looking to lose weight around the middle, your new bestie may be the avocado.Professors at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign gathered 105 adults who were classified as either overweight or obese. The participants in this randomized controlled 12-week trial were divided into two groups: One group was provided with a daily meal that included an avocado while the other group's daily meal did not include avocado, although it did contain a food that comprised similar ingredients a

  • In-N-Out's Surprising Secret Menu Item You Had No Idea Existed

    In-N-Out's secret menu is an intentionally poorly kept secret. In fact, the chain itself calls it the Not So Secret Menu on its website. In that section, you'll find delectables like the Grilled Cheese and stacked burgers like the 3×3 and the even bigger 4×4, as well as the ever-popular smothered Animal Fries. But the existence of another secret menu item, one meant to be enjoyed by your non-human family member, isn't as well known.Few and far between are the dog owners who don't allow their pet

  • How to grow next year’s tulips

    How to grow next year’s tulipsLay plans now to defeat your most dastardly enemy: the squirrel If your stripes are your type, go for ‘Greenland’. Photograph: Nicolas McComber/Getty Images/iStockphoto

  • Twenty years on from 9/11, is US democracy working?

    Twenty years on from 9/11, is US democracy working?From 9/11 to the storming of the Capitol, a new book by Biden biographer Evan Osnos covers a tumultuous period of US history. He talks to David Smith about Trump, Afghanistan and the beginning of a new era Trump supporters at the Capitol Building after storming its grounds, January 2021 Photograph: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

  • This fabulously Fifties-glam hotel on the Amalfi Coast has long been a favourite of Hollywood stars

    ‘I found my love in Portofino/Because I still believe in dreams.” So goes Dalida’s 1959 hit song, and indeed, it’s impossible not to be seduced by this voluptuous haven on Italy’s Riviera di Levante – “the coast of the rising sun”. When Dalida’s song scaled the charts in the 1950s, the somnolent fishing village of Portofino and its pastel-hued houses had been transformed from “a small forgotten world of happiness” into a technicolour backdrop for a parade of international film stars and celebrit

  • Malorie Blackman: ‘Hope is the spark’

    Malorie Blackman: ‘Hope is the spark’. Malorie Blackman, the former children’s laureate, talks to Sian Cain about finishing her Noughts & Crosses series after 20 years, being namechecked by Stormzy and what inspired her to keep going through years of rejection

  • On the Cusp: Days of ’62 by David Kynaston review – dizzyingly varied

    On the Cusp: Days of ’62 by David Kynaston review – dizzyingly varied. Kynaston’s impressive history of Britain comes to the year 1962, when Harold Macmillan pulled out the long knives and the Beatles released ‘Love Me Do’

  • Do you really need a skincare fridge?

    Do you really need a skincare fridge?. If the idea appeals, here’s one to try. If it leaves you cold, let me tell you about a gadget I wouldn’t be without

  • Homebody or hellraiser: Our autumn arts preview has you covered

    Homebody or hellraiser: Our autumn arts preview has you coveredFrom online comedy to cinema’s new blockbusters to all-night rave festivals, a look at the cultural highlights for all levels of commitment

  • Pisces Daily Horoscope

    (February 19 - March 20)

  • Freight Dogs by Giles Foden review – surviving Africa’s world war

    Freight Dogs by Giles Foden review – surviving Africa’s world warA teenager’s life is shattered by conflict in this ambitious novel tethered to real-life events Giles Foden reworks the grand African adventure novel. Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

  • Open Concept

    To appeal to today’s shoppers, the Nordstrom NYC flagship was built with the future in mind, fueling discoverability and loyalty with innovative shops, sunlight-soaked floors and an ongoing passion for serving customers.

  • Fit in my 40s: a game of petty and enjoyable malice? Step forward, pétanque

    Fit in my 40s: a game of petty and enjoyable malice? Step forward, pétanqueIt’s extremely meditative. By the end of the week, my capacity for Zen-like calm was epic ‘You might get the impression that you’re winning, but you’re not.’ Photograph: Kellie French/The Guardian. Makeup and hair: Sarah Cherry Photograph: Kellie French/The Guardian

  • Who has won the Turner prize and an Oscar? The Weekend quiz

    Who has won the Turner prize and an Oscar? The Weekend quizFrom the Serbian water polo team to Budgie The Little Helicopter, test your knowledge with the Weekend quiz Know all there is to know about Oscars? Photograph: Santi Visalli/Getty Images

  • ‘Encounter’ Film Review: Riz Ahmed Shines in Confused Sci-Fi Hybrid

    British director Michael Pearce has come up with a bold and nervy puzzle in “Encounter,“ a sci-fi/character study hybrid that premiered at Telluride last week and came to the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday. But he spends too much time keeping his audience off-balance and not enough time coming up with a satisfying answer to what the movie should be; for a film that bobs and weaves and goes all over the place, “Encounter” is curiously flat. As an ex-Marine who fashions himself as t

  • Blind date: ‘I was mid-prosecco swig when he told me he didn’t drink’

    Blind date: ‘I was mid-prosecco swig when he told me he didn’t drink’Johnny, 24, artist, meets Gen, 23, postgraduate student Johnny and Gen: ‘I think she’s a great woman.’ Photograph: Andy Hall/The Guardian

  • ‘Can we survive this squeeze?’: how to cope when both your kids and your parents need help

    ‘Can we survive this squeeze?’: how to cope when both your kids and your parents need helpWho can look after my 95-year-old mum? How do I support my troubled teen? Experts’ top tips for the sandwich generation crushed by conflicting demands ‘How do we stop ourselves being spread so thin that there’s nothing left of us, or for us, at a time when we hoped things would be getting easier, not tougher?’ Photograph: Getty Images

  • Tim Dowling: my father is turning 100 – but will we make the party?

    Tim Dowling: my father is turning 100 – but will we make the party?When we came over for his 95th, he was still driving. On the morning of his birthday, he played tennis for an hour ‘He hands me his cane and swims off.’ Photograph (not of Tim’s dad): Nick Dolding/Getty Images Photograph: Nick Dolding/Getty Images

  • Maher Rips ‘Medieval’ Texas ‘Riches for Snitches’ Abortion Ban (Video)

    On Friday’s episode of “Real Time,” Bill Maher kicked off his monologue talking about what is arguably the single biggest domestic politics story that happened during his Labor Day break: The draconian anti-abortion law that experts say has effectively killed Roe v. Wade in Texas. You can watch the full monologue above now. Maher, unsurprisingly, is opposed to the law, which he said was passed by a “medieval government.” And the provision of the law he found the scariest was the kludge Texas Rep

  • ‘Lucifer': Lesley-Ann Brandt on Maze and Eve’s Big Day and the One Shot She Fought to Get in Before the End

    (Warning: This post contains spoilers through the series finale of “Lucifer.”) It’s been a long, long road for Lesley-Ann Brandt’s Mazikeen to find her way from a demon with a hell-obsessed, one-track mind in Season 1 of “Lucifer” to a rough yet loving, soul-having hell spawn entering the show’s sixth and final season, which launched Friday on Netflix. However, Maze had just a few more hurdles to overcome during the 10-episode series closer before she could become the woman she always had the po